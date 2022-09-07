Read full article on original website
Anna Ashe is Jackson’s first full-time female firefighter
JACKSON — At 19, Jacksonville, Fla., native Anna Ashe made history when she recently became Jackson’s first full-time female firefighter. The city has employed female firefighters in the past, but Ashe is the first full-time female firefighter.
JACKSON — A Forsyth woman has been charged with numerous drug violations following an investigation by the Jackson Police Department. The JPD on Thursday, Sept. 8, served warrants on Tiffany Noel Jones, charging her with nine felonies — violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organization Act; theft by deception; fraudulently obtaining controlled substances; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute 2,320 vials of Ketamine, a Schedule II controlled substance; possession with the intent to distribute 19,424 tablets of Tramadol, a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession of 300 5mg tablets of Diazepam, a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession of 200 tablets of Lorazepam, a Schedule IV controlled substance; and possession of 200 10mg tablets of Diazepam, a Schedule IV controlled substance.
The Jackson High Red Devils brought home a second-place trophy from a cross country meet at Lafayette Christian School in LaGrange on Aug. 30. The boys came home with the trophy and two medals from sophomores T.J. White and Derrick Adams, who placed sixth and seventh overall. Rounding out the top 5 boys finishers were Javier Reynolds, Mason VanLandingham, and Santiago Reynolds.
