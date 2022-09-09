ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

Lemon Bay posts win over DeSoto

By Victoria Netkovick Sports Writer
 4 days ago

ENGLEWOOD — Teamwork.

That is the word Lemon Bay head coach Patrick Auer thought best described the Manta Rays’ victory Thursday against DeSoto County.

With the its attack and back row on point from the start, Lemon Bay swept DeSoto, 25-5, 25-20, 25-13.

Lemon Bay seemed to have all the momentum from the start, with the DeSoto hitters having trouble finding their groove throughout the match. The DeSoto attack sent free balls Lemon Bay’s way, which the Mantas capitalized on.

The Manta Rays combined for 36 kills, tied with their second-best performance so far this season. Middle hitter Taylor Orris led the team with 11, followed by Ocean Roth’s 10.

The Lemon Bay offense would not have been as successful without its back row feeding the ball to setter Lilly Abbott. She distributed 33 assists.

“It’s huge if you can’t get the first pass on a serve, and the first-ball kill,” Auer said. “We get the ball over and we get a kill, we get a point, we get the ball back. It’s something we practice all the time, getting that first-ball kill.”

The Manta Rays have now won three matches on as many consecutive nights, sweeping all three opponents. They have won six consecutive matches, overall.

Next week, the Manta Rays face Gulf Coast, the team that handed them their lone loss so far this season. Auer said his team is ready for the Sharks.

“We were a little shocked when they (Gulf Coast) came here (Lemon Bay),” Auer said. “We were not quite ready for it, but I think we will be ready. We are going to do fine.”

