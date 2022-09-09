ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 10

sonia
1d ago

So her job requires 1st class travel, and accommodations on the taxpayers dime? Why can’t you fly in coach, and when you land…..do your job. But, stay in the city and do something! Anything! About the crime here, while your jetting off to France your not even trying to think of a solution!

Reply(2)
2
Thomas Jennings
1d ago

AG Landry needs to make this happen. Teach LaDestroyer Can'tsteal that restitution to the NOLA taxpayers is required.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL

Uptown landmark reopens with wheelchair lift, a win for activists

NEW ORLEANS — The Nix Library on South Carrollton Avenue is back open, and for the first time in its 92-year-history, anyone can come inside and browse. Thursday afternoon, Mayor Latoya Cantrell and New Orleans Public Library leaders held a ribbon cutting at the library to celebrate the completion of $591,000 in renovations. The goal was to make the historic building ADA-compliant. There is now a wheelchair lift and bigger bathrooms.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Mail

New Orleans' Democrat mayor says flying economy is 'unsafe for black women' as she refuses to repay $30,000 of taxpayer cash she splurged on first class flights to France and Switzerland

The Mayor of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell, is refusing to repay the city money she spent on first class flights overseas, despite strict travel guidelines put in place for employees that require them to book the lowest fare available, or agree to the reimbursement. Cantrell has defended her purchase of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Jones Walker adds attorneys to New Orleans office

Addie Danos and James Martin have joined Jones Walker as partners in the firm’s New Orleans office. Danos joins the firm’s Energy, Environmental & Natural Resources Industry Team and James returns to the Tax Practice Group. Danos has in-depth experience in oil and gas transactions, regulation and litigation....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
cohaitungchi.com

7 Non-Touristy Things to Do in New Orleans

You are reading: Non tourist things to do in new orleans | 7 Non-Touristy Things to Do in New Orleans. Want to live like a local on your next visit to New Orleans? It’s a worthy goal in the Crescent City, where lively communities and unique local experiences are hiding in plain sight just outside the French Quarter. So, go ahead: venture way off Bourbon Street with seven of our favorite non-touristy things to do in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Brown: The searing of a great city's soul (New Orleans is a war zone)

The real estate website Home Bay just released its national rankings of the best places in the U.S. to retire. So where is the number one location? Are you ready for this? Numero Uno is the murder capital of America. That’s right. They list New Orleans as the best place to retire. Has this group been paying attention to what’s going on in the Crescent City?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wvue#Black Women#The Nix Library#The City Council#Exi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
NOLA.com

IV Waste's lowball recycling price triples, alarming New Orleans officials, competitor

When New Orleans officials considered IV Waste’s proposal for a sanitation contract three months ago, they noted the company’s eye-popping quotation for the curbside recycling portion: The figure was one third of the average of all bids. Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño wondered aloud whether IV Waste might be “under-bidding for the [sake] of getting a contract.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Phelps attorney appointed to Tulane board, Louisiana State Medical Society names officers

Kim Boyle, a partner at Phelps, was recently named to the Board of Tulane, the university’s main governing body. Boyle will also serve on the Tulane Intercollegiate Athletics Committee, the Health Sciences Center Committee and, upon concurrence of the Committee on Board Governance, is set to take an at-large seat on the Executive Committee beginning in the fall. She served on the Tulane board from 2009 to 2021 and was elected to an additional term.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy