Where Shiba Inu could head next after impressive five-day feat

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. After ascending toward its three-month high on 14 august, Shiba Inu [SHIB] bears inflicted a near-term decline. As a result, the meme-coin saw a pulldown below its $0.0133-$0.0137 resistance range. (For brevity, SHIB prices are multiplied by 1000 from here on).
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is $50K really a realistic target for 2030?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Ethereum is the market’s most well-known altcoin. In fact, as far as brand recognition is concerned, ETH rivals BTC in many circles. Needless to say, this has fueled talks about the world’s largest altcoin flipping the world’s largest cryptocurrency on the price charts.
Terra Classic [LUNC] on a bullish rampage as demand picks up

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Terra Classic and its native token LUNC are the original coin and chain, identifiable by the “Classic” in their name. The collapse in May for the Terra chain was followed by a tumultuous June. The fork in late May brought into being LUNA and LUNC, with the new chain Terra not being pegged to the TerraUSD (UST).
Bitcoin: Can miners survive this double-edged combat?

Bitcoin [BTC] miners have been faced with harsh realities lately. The worst part is that it doesn’t seem to get any easier as these difficulties look too strong to handle. According to CryptoQuant, BTC miners have faced the hurdle of not selling their holdings for crumbs. However, the dwindling state of the Bitcoin hashprice has left most miners with no option but to succumb to selling pressure.
Bitcoin mining difficulties may be a good thing for this BTC mining company

Bitcoin [BTC] miner CleanSpark has entered into an agreement to purchase Mawson Infrastructure Group’s mining facility. This facility stands in Sandersville, Georgia and was purchased for as much as $33 million. CleanSpark has also agreed to purchase 6,468 mining ASICs from Mawson for approximately $9.5 million. The maximum purchase...
ETH vs. BTC: A change of scenario in the futures market has left BTC at #2

Bitcoin [BTC]‘s ever-dominating rise in the spot market (market cap) has left all rivals behind by a margin. Ethereum [ETH], the closest rival still has miles and miles to go before it could catch up with the king coin. However, what would happen if we change the battleground to...
Cosmos remains afloat since bear market turmoil- Here’s why

Cosmos is starting to gain the attention of the crypto community again. The ATOM token has been surging highly on the price chart in the past week. In fact, it has recovered from a dip in the past 24 hours to ensure upward pressure. According to CoinMarketCap, at press time, ATOM was trading at $16.21 after seeing a 2.75% rise in prices over the last day. ATOM’s weekly gains stood at 28.4% at press time.
Should Optimism [OP] holders rejoice with Ethereum’s Merge coming up

Optimism’s OP was not left behind as the rest of the market registered double-digit price upticks over the past week. In fact, according to CoinMarketCap, the price of the Layer 2 (L2) token rallied by 16% over the last seven days. Designed as an optimistic rollup network to enhance...
Will Avalanche [AVAX] retest the $19.5 level before offering further gains

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Bitcoin [BTC] has broken above the $20.4k-$20.5k region which had rebuffed it a week or so ago. Over the weekend, reduced volume and heightened volatility could arise. In the short term, both Bitcoin and Avalanche [AVAX] have a bullish bias.
Here’s the full scope of UST’s de-pegging on the stablecoin market

Following the collapse of TerraLUNA in May, never-before-seen attention has since been placed on stablecoins. In fact, there are many who still harbor doubts about the ‘stability’ of this class of cryptocurrency assets. According to Dune Analytics, algorithmic stablecoins have seen the most growth over the past year....
Will Bitcoin take No.1 spot in this metric after Ethereum Merge

Bitcoin is heralded as the flagship cryptocurrency by many across the world. However, the number one alt, Ethereum, has been leading the crypto bear market in the past two months. This is because of the much-talked-about Merge which is set to take place around 14 September. The excitement around the...
Around 50% BTC holders see gains BUT (over) optimism can be dangerous

Bitcoin [BTC], the largest cryptocurrency rose past its fears as it traded above the $21k mark. Needless to say, the surge injected a much-needed relief to BTC holders be it traders or long-term investors. However, could the king coin sustain the gains or too much optimism could be dangerous?. Profit...
Why Ethereum’s Beacon Chain stands to be of utmost importance post-Merge

The Ethereum Beacon chain is a ledger of accounts that conducts and coordinates the network of stakers. It was designed to replace proof-of-work (PoW) mining on the current Ethereum Mainnet. Blockchain analytics platform Glassnode and crypto price tracking platform CoinMarketCap released a new report. The newly published report assessed the...
ETH miners may go ‘broke’ thanks to the Merge; too late to reconsider?

Ethereum [ETH] is facing issue after issue with the Merge just round-the-corner now. This time the issue is with ETH miners. There is a group among miners who believe the transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) can prove hazardous for them. Chandler Guo is one such miner who is leading efforts to...
Should institutions worry about the crypto-winter? State Street says…

According to banking behemoth State Street, global asset managers are unfazed by the ongoing cryptocurrency “winter.” In what has been nicknamed a “crypto-winter,” the prices of cryptocurrencies have fallen on the back of interest rate increases. In fact, Bitcoin has depreciated by more than 50% since January.
Ethereum: After a dampened sentiment, ETH notices some shift in demand

The Ethereum [ETH] Merge expectations remain high especially now that D-day is less than two weeks away. The same cannot be said for ETH’s demand that has been heavily affected by macro factors especially in the first week of September. Nonetheless, the demand for ETH achieved a swift recovery in the last three days as the tides shifted.
Polkadot [DOT] investors should be aware of these updates before pulling out

Polkadot is experiencing what we call a shake-up after mixed emotions surfaced on the network. Despite recent growth on the network, its development activity has slowed down of late. In fact, according to data analytics platform Santiment, Polkadot has been seeing a reverse trend in development activity over the last few days.
Is RVN’s recent pump a result of Ethereum Merge

Ravencoin recently topped the table by becoming one of the market’s top gainers. In fact, it recorded a hike of over 83% in the last seven days. Needless to say, this excited many in the community, thanks to which, the crypto was soon ranking on the social volume front too.
