Chicago Governor Said Texas Governor Abbott is UncooperativeTom HandyTexas State
The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in LombardChicago Food KingLombard, IL
Don't be tricked by political ads disguised as newspapers delivered to your doorJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Fall Colors: An Autumn GuideThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
Nonprofit Dion's Chicago Dream achieves new milestone
A dream is coming true for a Chicago nonprofit. Dion's Chicago Dream reached a new milestone, delivering 15,000 pounds of food each month to local families who need it. This organization has grown from one community fridge in Englewood to now feeding 2,000 residents a month.
uptownupdate.com
More Than Just Tires?
Although details are still developing, we recently learned about an surprising real estate sale that may lead to the loss of a longtime Uptown business. Just Tires, which has been just north of the intersection of Lawrence and Broadway for well over 20 years, appears ready to close as West Coast-based developer The Krausz Companies acquired the property for $4,200,000.
bhhschicago.com
505 N LAKE SHORE Drive #5106-07
This magnificent three-bed, three-bath combined unit has EVERY amazing view Lake Point Tower offers. There are amazing panoramic views of the lake, city, parks, harbor, fireworks, and more from this enormous 3500 sq. ft. home. No expense has been spared in this top-of-the-line renovated unit. Open plan with Ray doors with hardwood floors and porcelain tiles, track-lighting throughout. The kitchen has all stainless-steel appliances. Toto toilets with built-in bidet. Steam shower. Massage table. Stand-alone bathtub. Wine coolers. Instant hot water. One ADA-compliant bathroom. In-unit washer/dryer. The open floorplan is perfect for entertaining. Tons of closets and storage space. Building amenities include 2.5-acre wooded park on third floor, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, lagoon, BBQ area, playground, full health club with state-of-the-art equipment, steam & sauna rooms. CTA transportation across the street. Lakefront path right outside the door. Michigan Ave shopping, grocery, and restaurants nearby.
luxury-houses.net
Palatial Mediterranean Style Estate in Oak Brook Hits Market for $2.9M
The Estate in Oak Brook is a luxurious home surrounded by beautifully manicured professionally landscaped gardens now available for sale. This home located at 704 Deer Trail Ln, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 08 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 16,981 square feet of living spaces. Call Lina Shah (Phone: 312 593-4818), Amalia Romano (Phone: 630 379-4169) – Coldwell Banker Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Oak Brook.
thereporteronline.net
Children’s Museum Oak Lawn Illinois
The American community of Oak Lawn is located in Cook County, Illinois. At the time of the 2020 census, there were 58,362 residents there. Oak Lawn is a Chicago suburb that is situated southwest of the city. It is bordered by the city in two places but is primarily encircled by other suburbs.
Squeezing out more summer in September for Chicago
CHICAO - Monday may feel like fall but never fear, there is plenty more "summer" to be squeezed out of September in Chicago. I put summer in quotes because from a meteorologist's point of view, fall began back on the first of this month. Our three coldest months of the year are December, January and February with our warmest being June, July and August. Sandwiched in between are September, October and November or "meteorological fall".
Essence
Review: Unparalleled Luxury In The Heart Of Chicago’s Magnificent Mile
If you're wanting a five star luxury stay on your next visit to Chicago, here's why you need to stay at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago. If you’re planning a trip to The Windy City and you’re looking for a five-star luxury stay (in a prime location that’s close to everything), then The Four Seasons Hotel Chicago is the perfect hotel for you. The gorgeous hotel is located in the famous Magnificent Mile neighborhood, on one of the hottest shopping streets in Chicago, with unrivaled Lake Michigan and skyline views.
wgnradio.com
Come help feed homeless and unemployed Chicagoans
Founder and President of the Chicago Help Initiative, Jacqueline C. Hayes, joins Rick Kogan to talk about the organization and its Feeding Hope benefit happening on Thursday, September 15th at the Sports Museum in Water Tower Place from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. The mission of the Chicago Help Initiative is to provide meals and social services to the homeless and unemployed community in Chicago.
Illinois’ largest home on the market comes with 30,000 sq. ft. of living space
MOKENA, Ill. — Take six NBA basketball courts, put them side-by-side, and you’ll be just shy of the square footage of Illinois’ largest home on the market (not including Michael Jordan’s estate). This 30,000 sq. ft. behemoth of a home is found in Mokena and, among...
Chicago suburb receives migrant bus with no notice
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WTVO) — More migrants from Texas have made their way to the suburbs without warning from City of Chicago officials. Elk Grove Village announced that it received a bus of 90 migrants. The mayor of Elk Grove sent a robocall to residents, saying that he is disappointed in the “haphazard” way […]
Suburban mayors rally against railroad merger that they say will increase freight traffic
ITASCA, Ill. - Eight suburban mayors are working together to try to derail a major railroad merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern. The mayors of Bartlett, Bensenville, Elgin, Itasca, Hanover Park, Roselle, Wood Dale and Schaumburg say the merger will lead to a 300-percent increase in freight traffic on Metra’s Milwaukee West line, adding that some trains could be three miles long.
bhhschicago.com
2924 N Sacramento Avenue #1E
Bright Avondale 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in charming quiet vintage building. Building and unit are smoke free. Unit features hardwood floors throughout with split floor plan and two window a/c units. Kitchen has granite counter tops, gas oven/range, fridge, dishwasher, and microwave. Bedrooms with great closet space. In unit laundry. Building amenities include a workout room, bike storage and common laundry. Enjoy all of Avondale and Logan Square's restaurants and entertainment. Easy street parking, close to CTA Blue line and I-90 highway. Calm, quiet, well-behaved pets considered on a case-by-case basis by the owner and pet fee of $250. Come Home!
Fake news being delivered to greater Chicago homes
Gov. JB Pritzker is speaking out against a new round of political ads disguised as newspapers being delivered in Chicago and the suburbs. Why it matters: The publications — designed to trick readers into thinking they are reading a vetted, objective news source — feature stories the governor says are racist.
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in Schaumburg
I now have a new obsession. This obsession is for this particular drink at a relatively new coffee shop in Schaumburg. Iced Lavender MachaPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing. The name of the coffee shop is Green Joe’s coffee In Schaumburg.
golackawanna.com
Holtzmans to open one of country’s largest watch/jewelry stores in Chicago
WILKES-BARRE — In some way, Mrs. Lincoln would be proud of what’s become of the store she shopped in back in the early 1800s. And the Wyoming Valley can also be proud and happy that the very store Abraham Lincoln’s wife patronized is now owned by Wyoming Valley native Seymour Holtzman and his son, Steven.
The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in Lombard
I love Ramen and I feel that I have found my favorite Ramen in all of Illinois that I will now share with my readers. The name is Kitakata Ramen Ban Naiin Lombard. Spicy Miso RamenPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.
Non-profit providing job positions for disinvested communities
CHICAGO — A Chicago non-profit is working to connect people from disinvested communities with open positions in the job market. From retail to hospitality, financial services and healthcare, there are many jobs to fill and Marie Lynch, the president and CEO of Skills for Chicagoland’s Future says unemployment is so low, employers are having a […]
CPD holds catalytic converter spray painting event to prevent theft
CHICAGO — Chicago’s 14th police district hosted a catalytic converter spray painting event at Fullerton and California in Chicago’s Northwest side Sunday afternoon. Volunteers painted the catalytic converters of fifty cars a neon pink to make the exhaust system part less desirable to thieves. Chicago Police Department data shows the number of catalytic converter thefts […]
Chicago jazz legend Ramsey Lewis dies at 87
CHICAGO — Chicago native and jazz legend Ramsey Lewis has died at the age of 87. According to his Facebook page, he died peacefully at his home in Chicago Monday morning. Ramsey Lewis is survived by his wife Janet Lewis, his two daughters and three sons. “Ramsey’s passion for...
Flash flooding impacts Chicago
Rounds of heavy rain caused hundreds of basements to flood and many cars to be stranded around Chicago on Sunday. A rainstorm that impacted the Chicago area throughout the day on Sunday, Sept. 11, caused water pipes to burst and cars to stall on streets throughout the city. A Flash...
