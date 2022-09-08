ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darrell Henderson Jr. starts for Rams, plays every snap on first drive

Sean McVay and the Rams’ coaches were tight-lipped about their plan in the backfield to start the year, not revealing who would start between Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr.

Everyone assumed it would be Akers, but the Rams threw a curveball when the offense trotted onto the field for the first time on Thursday night against the Bills.

It was Henderson, not Akers, who got the start at running back. And on the opening drive, he played all eight snaps compared to zero for Akers. Henderson carried it three times for 8 yards, with a long carry of 5 yards.

The Rams aren’t worried about fantasy football, but owners who have Henderson or Akers are watching this situation closely.

