Watch: Terrell Lewis comes up with much-needed INT on dropped pass

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams’ defense was getting walked down the field for the second straight drive by the Buffalo Bills, allowing Josh Allen to push the offense deep into Rams territory. But then Terrell Lewis came through to save the day and keep points off the board.

On second-and-7 from the Rams’ 29-yard line, Allen threw Isaiah McKenzie’s way, but he had the ball go in and out of his hands, which is where Lewis came in. He caught the deflection as he was tackling McKenzie, coming up with the big play to shut down Buffalo’s drive.

