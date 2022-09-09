ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence Township, NJ

NJ.com

Gloucester Catholic over Clayton - Field hockey recap

Bridget Taney struck twice while Emily McGinn tallied a goal and an assist as Gloucester Catholic won at home, 3-0, over Clayton. Adrianna Green and Casey Green each dished an assist for Gloucester Catholic (2-0), which led 2-0 at the game’s midpoint. Story Mccullough stopped 11 shots for Clayton...
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
NJ.com

No. 2 Camden Catholic over Cherry Hill East - Field hockey recap

Ava Moore had two goals and an assist as Camden Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 12-0 victory over Cherry Hill East in Cherry Hill. Marcella Mangano and Olivia Bent-Cole scored two goals apiece for Camden Catholic (2-0). Brooke Mitchell, Lauren Iaccio and Olivia Stazi each had a goal and an assist in the win. Isabella Moore dished out two assists, while Jacki Connolly, Amelia Calzaretto and Madeline Armstrong each scored a goal. Emily Nicholls and Madelyn LaForm combined on the shutout, making one save apiece.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Lawrence Township, NJ
Sports
City
Lawrence Township, NJ
City
Hamilton Township, NJ
Hamilton Township, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Salem over Pennsville - Field hockey recap

Autumn Foote scored twice and set up another goal to lead Salem to a 5-1 win over Pennsville in Pennsville. Morgan VanDover added a goal and an assist and Abby Boggs made four saves to help Salem even its record at 1-1. Ruby Hassler scored for Pennsville (0-2). The N.J....
SALEM, NJ
NJ.com

No. 1 Seton Hall Prep over Verona - Boys soccer recap

Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, erupted for four goals in the final 13:21 of the first half and never looked back as it rolled to a 7-0 victory over Verona at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. For the third-straight game, Edward Krupski...
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

Mainland over Absegami - Field hockey recap

Michaela Werber and Elaina Dinofa scored first-half goals to spark Mainland to a 3-0 win over Absegami in Galloway. Laura Livingston added an insurance goal in the fourth period and Grace Bean had three assists for Mainland, which improved to 1-1.
GALLOWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Boonton defeats Vernon in OT - Boys soccer recap

Despite two goals from Vernon’s Zack Mountain, Boonton came out on top 3-2 in overtime in Vernon. The two teams traded goals in the first and second half before Boonton (1-1) netted the deciding score in the extra period. Tyler Jones recorded two assists for Vernon while Owen Lally...
BOONTON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 3 Eastern scores early in win over No. 14 Seneca

Brooke Ruiz struck first while Olivia White scored twice as Eastern, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 3-1, over No. 14 Seneca. Ruiz scored in the first period while White connected before the game’s midpoint for Eastern (1-0), which outshot Seneca (0-2) by 11-6. Maddie...
SAINT DAVIDS, PA
NJ.com

Lodi Immaculate defeats Garfield - Girls soccer recap

Jacqueline Karcic recorded two first-half goals and an assist to lead Lodi Immaculate past Garfield 4-0 in Lodi. Lodi Immaculate (2-1) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half before tacking on another goal in the second. Julie Kedersha and Piper Portacio also had a goal. Garfield fell...
LODI, NJ
NJ.com

Life Center defeats Pilgrim Academy - Boys soccer recap

Luiz Recchimuzzi’s hat trick helped lead Life Center past Pilgrim Academy 7-1 in Florence. Life Center (3-0) jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first half with two goals from Ever Maradiaga before putting the game away in the second with four more scores. Maradiaga has six goals in his last three games.
EGG HARBOR CITY, NJ
NJ.com

J.P. Stevens defeats Edison - Boys soccer recap

J.P. Stevens (2-0) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first half thanks to a score from Salian before tacking on two more in the second. Aleksey Sergeev also scored a goal while Dhruv Dodda, Kaston Chen, and Zachary Mokrauer had an assist. Edison dropped to 0-2. The N.J....
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Northern Burlington over Moorestown Friends - Boys soccer recap

Marco Burgos-Adorno scored and notched an assist in Northern Burlington’s 3-2 win against Moorestown Friends in Moorestown. Eric Addiego and AJ Simpkins both scored goals as well for Northern Burlington (1-1-1), which recorded its first win of the year. Bryan Carroll notched an assist too. For Moorestown Friends (0-2),...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Delsea over Haddon Heights - Girls soccer recap

Cadence Serrano scored a pair of goals and Alli Sieminski netted her fourth of the season as Delsea defeated Haddon Heights 6-2 in Haddon Heights. Olivia Capecci and Ava Reardon also scored for Delsea, which improved to 2-0. Quin Zacamy tallied both goals for Haddon Heights (0-3). The N.J. High...
HADDON HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Yossef gives River Dell win in OT over Westwood

Gil Ben Yossef scored in overtime off an assist from Sean Langley to give River Dell a 2-1 victory against Westwood in Westwood. Matthew Scipioni gave River Dell a 1-0 lead in the first quarter off an assist from Vincent Scalclone. Westwood tied the game with a goal from Alan Contrerras. Jonah Nippes made six saves in the win too.
WESTWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

