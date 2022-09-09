Read full article on original website
Gloucester Catholic over Clayton - Field hockey recap
Bridget Taney struck twice while Emily McGinn tallied a goal and an assist as Gloucester Catholic won at home, 3-0, over Clayton. Adrianna Green and Casey Green each dished an assist for Gloucester Catholic (2-0), which led 2-0 at the game’s midpoint. Story Mccullough stopped 11 shots for Clayton...
West Windsor-Plainsboro North over Hamilton West - Field hockey recap
Tanvi Pabbathi collected a goal and an assist in West Windsor-Plainsboro North’s 3-0 road win over Hamilton West in Trenton. Jahlia Johnson and Gabriella Lamboy also scored and Tara Billa had an assist. West Windsor-Plainsboro North improved to 1-1 and Hamilton West fell to 0-2. The N.J. High School...
Marisabel Tirado gives Somerville the edge over Delaware Valley - Field hockey recap
Marisabel Tirado delivered a hat trick and assisted on the goal by Alexis Butler as Somerville won on the road, 4-3, over Delaware Valley. Rachel Geller added an assist for Somerville (2-1), which was outshot by Delaware Valley (0-2) by 20-16. Ava Spear earned the victory with 17 saves. Natalie...
No. 2 Camden Catholic over Cherry Hill East - Field hockey recap
Ava Moore had two goals and an assist as Camden Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 12-0 victory over Cherry Hill East in Cherry Hill. Marcella Mangano and Olivia Bent-Cole scored two goals apiece for Camden Catholic (2-0). Brooke Mitchell, Lauren Iaccio and Olivia Stazi each had a goal and an assist in the win. Isabella Moore dished out two assists, while Jacki Connolly, Amelia Calzaretto and Madeline Armstrong each scored a goal. Emily Nicholls and Madelyn LaForm combined on the shutout, making one save apiece.
Salem over Pennsville - Field hockey recap
Autumn Foote scored twice and set up another goal to lead Salem to a 5-1 win over Pennsville in Pennsville. Morgan VanDover added a goal and an assist and Abby Boggs made four saves to help Salem even its record at 1-1. Ruby Hassler scored for Pennsville (0-2). The N.J....
Kim’s game-winning goal gives Old Tappan win over Holy Angels - Girls soccer recap
Katherine Kim scored the only goal of the contest in the second half to give Old Tappan a 1-0 victory over Holy Angels in Woodbury. The play from both goalkeepers was as good as possible in the first half. Kim was able to breakthrough with was ended up being the game-winning goal.
Westfield rallies to defeat Montclair Kimberley - Field hockey recap
Lindsay Doyle and Ella McLane scored in the final two periods as Westfield won at home, 2-0, over Montclair Kimberley. Katie Walsh dished an assist for Westfield (1-2), which outshot Montclair Kimberley (1-2) by 13-8. Lauren McDonough stopped nine shots to receive the shutout. Malia Cesareo made 12 saves in...
No. 1 Seton Hall Prep over Verona - Boys soccer recap
Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, erupted for four goals in the final 13:21 of the first half and never looked back as it rolled to a 7-0 victory over Verona at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. For the third-straight game, Edward Krupski...
Late goals lift Morristown over Sparta - Field hockey recap
Jill Cain, Amanda Ramirez and Gabby Neely scored as Morristown won at home, 3-2, over Sparta. Morristown (2-0) played to a 1-1 tie at the game’s midpoint but scored two goals in the final period to seal the win. Sophia Candeloro and Ella Kenny found the net for Sparta...
Mainland over Absegami - Field hockey recap
Michaela Werber and Elaina Dinofa scored first-half goals to spark Mainland to a 3-0 win over Absegami in Galloway. Laura Livingston added an insurance goal in the fourth period and Grace Bean had three assists for Mainland, which improved to 1-1.
Boonton defeats Vernon in OT - Boys soccer recap
Despite two goals from Vernon’s Zack Mountain, Boonton came out on top 3-2 in overtime in Vernon. The two teams traded goals in the first and second half before Boonton (1-1) netted the deciding score in the extra period. Tyler Jones recorded two assists for Vernon while Owen Lally...
No. 3 Eastern scores early in win over No. 14 Seneca
Brooke Ruiz struck first while Olivia White scored twice as Eastern, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 3-1, over No. 14 Seneca. Ruiz scored in the first period while White connected before the game’s midpoint for Eastern (1-0), which outshot Seneca (0-2) by 11-6. Maddie...
NJSIAA 1st HS football 2022 UPR rankings as playoff fields take form after Week 2
The first high school United Power Rankings of the season were released on Sunday following Week 2 games. The UPR is determined by combining teams’ power points and Opponents Strength Index. The top 16 teams through games of Oct. 22 in each group will qualify for the postseason. Once...
Lodi Immaculate defeats Garfield - Girls soccer recap
Jacqueline Karcic recorded two first-half goals and an assist to lead Lodi Immaculate past Garfield 4-0 in Lodi. Lodi Immaculate (2-1) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half before tacking on another goal in the second. Julie Kedersha and Piper Portacio also had a goal. Garfield fell...
Life Center defeats Pilgrim Academy - Boys soccer recap
Luiz Recchimuzzi’s hat trick helped lead Life Center past Pilgrim Academy 7-1 in Florence. Life Center (3-0) jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first half with two goals from Ever Maradiaga before putting the game away in the second with four more scores. Maradiaga has six goals in his last three games.
J.P. Stevens defeats Edison - Boys soccer recap
J.P. Stevens (2-0) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first half thanks to a score from Salian before tacking on two more in the second. Aleksey Sergeev also scored a goal while Dhruv Dodda, Kaston Chen, and Zachary Mokrauer had an assist. Edison dropped to 0-2. The N.J....
Northern Burlington over Moorestown Friends - Boys soccer recap
Marco Burgos-Adorno scored and notched an assist in Northern Burlington’s 3-2 win against Moorestown Friends in Moorestown. Eric Addiego and AJ Simpkins both scored goals as well for Northern Burlington (1-1-1), which recorded its first win of the year. Bryan Carroll notched an assist too. For Moorestown Friends (0-2),...
Delsea over Haddon Heights - Girls soccer recap
Cadence Serrano scored a pair of goals and Alli Sieminski netted her fourth of the season as Delsea defeated Haddon Heights 6-2 in Haddon Heights. Olivia Capecci and Ava Reardon also scored for Delsea, which improved to 2-0. Quin Zacamy tallied both goals for Haddon Heights (0-3). The N.J. High...
Boys soccer: Yossef gives River Dell win in OT over Westwood
Gil Ben Yossef scored in overtime off an assist from Sean Langley to give River Dell a 2-1 victory against Westwood in Westwood. Matthew Scipioni gave River Dell a 1-0 lead in the first quarter off an assist from Vincent Scalclone. Westwood tied the game with a goal from Alan Contrerras. Jonah Nippes made six saves in the win too.
Kent Place’s Kanellakos scores twice in win over Elizabeth - Girls soccer recap
Kent Place got both goals from Celia Kanellakos in a thrilling 2-1 win over Elizabeth on Monday afternoon in Elizabeth. Elizabeth outshot Kent Place 21-9 but Madison Stevens was up for the challenge, making 15 saves for the Dragons. Giovanna Echavarria scored the lone goal for Elizabeth in the contest.
