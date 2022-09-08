ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch: Cooper Kupp scores incredible toe-tapping TD vs. Bills

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fggSs_0hnxLv4i00

Cooper Kupp picked up right where he left off from his incredible 2021 season. In the first game of the 2022 campaign, Kupp got off to a fantastic start.

He caught six passes for 48 yards in the first half, including this highlight-reel touchdown grab in the back of the end zone. It was the Rams’ first touchdown of the season, and he scored it in spectacular fashion to pull the Rams within three points.

This angle is even better, showing just how smooth Kupp’s footwork in the end zone was. He even got three feet down, tapping his toes near the end line.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

