Read full article on original website
Related
Linden defeats Franklin - Boys soccer recap
Jonathan Cardona’s two goals helped Linden down Franklin 3-1 in Somerset. Linden (2-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before tacking on another goal in the second half. Brandon DeCampos also put one in the back of the net for Linden. Franklin fell to 0-3. The N.J. High School...
Glen Ridge over West Essex - Boys soccer recap
Nicholas Overholtzer made nine saves and Glen Ridge scored twice in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory over West Essex in North Caldwell. After a scoreless first half, Glen Ridge (1-1) saw Nathan Latifi and Aidan Arnett score goals to secure the victory. It finished with seven shots on goal and continued to put pressure on West Essex (0-2) in the second half.
Raritan defeats Ocean Township in OT - Girls soccer recap
Kiera Johnson scored twice as Raritan defeated Ocean Township 3-2 in overtime in Hazlet. Raritan (1-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before Ocean Township (2-1) fought back to tie the game in the second. Brooke Shea also had a goal for Raritan while Nicole Hancheck, Isabella Geoghan, and Ashley...
Passaic Valley defeats West Milford - Boys soccer recap
Joey Hassen and Jean Rubio scored a goal for Passaic Valley as it defeated West Milford 2-1 in West Milford. Passaic Valley (1-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before the two teams traded a score in the second half. Lorenzo Galante accounted for West Milford’s goal. West Milford...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Millburn over Caldwell - Boys soccer recap
Josh Huang scored a first-half goal to power Millburn to a 1-0 win over Caldwell in Millburn. Marc Werner notched the assist on the goal while Russell Schmell made five saves for the shutout. Huang scored four goals a year ago.
Roselle Park over Roselle Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Milan Maricic and Patryk Kaszubowski each scored a pair of goals to lead Roselle Park to a 6-2 win over host Roselle Catholic. Nathaniel Arango added two assists for Roselle Park, which outscored Roselle Catholic 3-0 in the second half to break open a close game and improve to 2-0.
Mahwah over Indian Hills - Boys soccer recap
Joe Tomaskovic followed through on a feed from Joey Suh in the second half as Mahwah won at home, 1-0, over Indian Hills. Dylan Stark earned the shutout with eight saves for Mahwah (1-1) in the defensive game. Josh Fishman saved six shots for Indian Hills (0-2). The N.J. High...
No, 6 West Orange over Cedar Grove - Boys soccer recap
Junior Arthur Rosu scored twice to lead West Orange, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-1 win over Cedar Grove in West Orange. The winners received single goals from Edwin Arreaza, Jack Dvorin, Atticus LaFargue, Lucas Andrada and Dedronte Haughton. Goalie Justin Scavalla made three saves for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newark Academy over No. 19 Livingston - Boys soccer recap
Jacob Cole had a goal and an assist as Newark Academy defeated Livingston, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, 2-1, in overtime, in Livingston. Newark Academy improves to 2-0 on the season. Chris Cane scored the lone Livingston (0-2) goal and Jacob Hans made four saves. The N.J. High...
Wayne Valley over Fair Lawn - Girls soccer recap
Danielle Joyner led with a goal and two assists while Marissa Almazi added a goal and an assist as Wayne Valley won on the road, 5-0, over Fair Lawn. Megan Jozak, Maria Funicello and Gabby Hammer each knocked in a goal for Wayne Valley (1-1), which led 2-0 at halftime.
J.P. Stevens defeats Edison - Boys soccer recap
J.P. Stevens (2-0) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first half thanks to a score from Salian before tacking on two more in the second. Aleksey Sergeev also scored a goal while Dhruv Dodda, Kaston Chen, and Zachary Mokrauer had an assist. Edison dropped to 0-2. The N.J....
No. 13 Montclair over Montclair Kimberley - Boys soccer recap
Junior Tomer Salamon scored twice to lead Montclair to a 3-1 win over Montclair Kimberley at Montclair’s Fortunato Field. Montclair (2-0), No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, also received a goal from Filippo Gaisie. Salamon also scored a goal in Montclair’s opening 2-0 win over Millburn. Liam...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rumson-Fair Haven over Middletown South - Boys soccer recap
Antonio Santos scored two goals in the first half to guide Rumson-Fair Haven to a 2-0 victory over Middletown South in Rumson. Jacob Brown had the assist on the first goal while the second score was unassisted. Eamon Griffin made five saves for the shutout. Rumson is now 2-1 on...
Orange over North Star Academy - Boys soccer recap
Jairo Morocho, Corey Yorke and Woodston Orisca provided the goals as Orange won on the road, 3-0, over North Star Academy. Kelvin Montuano received the shutout with five saves for Orange (2-0), which led 1-0 at halftime. North Star Academy is now 0-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Boonton defeats Vernon in OT - Boys soccer recap
Despite two goals from Vernon’s Zack Mountain, Boonton came out on top 3-2 in overtime in Vernon. The two teams traded goals in the first and second half before Boonton (1-1) netted the deciding score in the extra period. Tyler Jones recorded two assists for Vernon while Owen Lally...
Lodi Immaculate defeats Garfield - Girls soccer recap
Jacqueline Karcic recorded two first-half goals and an assist to lead Lodi Immaculate past Garfield 4-0 in Lodi. Lodi Immaculate (2-1) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half before tacking on another goal in the second. Julie Kedersha and Piper Portacio also had a goal. Garfield fell...
No. 1 Seton Hall Prep over Verona - Boys soccer recap
Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, erupted for four goals in the final 13:21 of the first half and never looked back as it rolled to a 7-0 victory over Verona at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. For the third-straight game, Edward Krupski...
Union Catholic rallies to defeat Roselle - Boys soccer recap
Erick Fraga, Ennis Troupe and Anthony Estevez provided the goals as Union Catholic rallied to win at home, 3-2, over Roselle. Union Catholic (1-2) and Roselle (0-2) played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Victor Fajardo and Preston Minniti each dished an assist for Union Catholic, which outshot Roselle by...
No. 7 Ridgewood defeats Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap
Karen Gessman finished with a goal and two assists as Ridgewood, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Northern Highlands 4-0 in Allendale. Ridgewood (2-0) jumped ahead early scoring three goals in the first half before adding another in the second. Isabella Winn, Jessica Kaye, and Kat Slott also...
Bryan Bonilla scores in 2nd OT in South Plainfield over Spotswood - Boys soccer recap
Bryan Bonilla followed through on a pass from Rohan Castillo in the second overtime as South Plainfield won at home, 1-0, over Spotswood. Robert Barrios stopped six shots to record the shutout for South Plainfield (2-1). Aiden Scher saved six shots in the loss for Spotswood (2-1). The N.J. High...
NJ.com
NJ
209K+
Followers
120K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0