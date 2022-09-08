Watch: Bobby Wagner gets first sack with Rams on perfect blitz
Bobby Wagner was all over the field in the first half of his Rams debut, making six tackles in the first 30 minutes. One of those was a sack, too, bringing down Josh Allen on a perfectly timed blitz.
Greg Gaines gave him some help with the pressure from the right side, forcing Allen to step up in the pocket, but Wagner did a great job containing the quarterback and getting him on the ground.
Take a look at the play below.
