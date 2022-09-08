ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Bobby Wagner gets first sack with Rams on perfect blitz

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
Bobby Wagner was all over the field in the first half of his Rams debut, making six tackles in the first 30 minutes. One of those was a sack, too, bringing down Josh Allen on a perfectly timed blitz.

Greg Gaines gave him some help with the pressure from the right side, forcing Allen to step up in the pocket, but Wagner did a great job containing the quarterback and getting him on the ground.

Take a look at the play below.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin offers injury updates after win over Bengals

LB T.J. Watt (upper body) The injuries to Watt and Harris felt significant and those Tuesday updates will be huge in terms of their availability. Harris dealt with a Licfranc injury in the preseason so if this is related to that, could force him out of the lineup for a period of time. As for Watt, if the lip readers on social media are correct, Watt believes he tore his pec, which would be devestating for his season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Matthew Stafford's #7 jersey retired at his alma mater Highland Park High School

In the midst of another attempt at a chance to play for the Lombardi trophy, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had his jersey retired at Highland Park High School in University Park, Texas. He played quarterback for the Highland Park Scots football team from 2003 to 2006, earning a five-star recruiting grade and winning the UIL 4A Division 1 State Championship as a junior in 2005.
TOPEKA, KS
ESPN let the crowd carry Russell Wilson’s first snap against the Seahawks in cool MNF moment

Russell Wilson’s first game back in Seattle was always going to be ripe for prime storytelling moments, and Monday Night Football gave it all the grandeur it deserved. From Wilson’s spectacular pregame fit to the chorus of boos that rained down upon him while taking the field, the drama surrounding this meeting between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos was off the charts. And ESPN knew it too, as they turned Wilson’s first snap against his former team into a masterclass in broadcasting.
SEATTLE, WA
Texans QB Davis Mills cites 'simple execution' as missing component in passing game

The Houston Texans had some splash plays against the Indianapolis Colts in their 20-20 tie in Week 1 at NRG Stadium. Quarterback Davis Mills completed 23-of-37 for 240 yards and two touchdowns with a 98.9 passer rating. However, there were still some plays left on the field that impacted the Texans’ 5-of-13 third down efficiency and kept the team at just 299 total yards.
HOUSTON, TX
Seahawks fans give Russell Wilson a mixed reception in emotional return to Seattle

Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle was a bit frostier than expected. On Monday, for the first time in his NFL career, Wilson was a visitor in the Seattle Seahawks stadium as the new quarterback of the Denver Broncos. After March’s blockbuster deal that sent Wilson to Denver for a whole bunch of pieces in return, this moment has been months in the making for Seattle’s former quarterback of 10 years.
SEATTLE, WA
Broncos inactives: Josey Jewell won't play vs. Seahawks

The Denver Broncos will be without starting inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf) when they face the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 1. In addition to Jewell, Broncos offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee), defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike, safety Delarrin Turner-Yell and wide receiver Jalen Virgil are also inactive for Monday’s game.
DENVER, CO
