Linden defeats Franklin - Boys soccer recap
Jonathan Cardona’s two goals helped Linden down Franklin 3-1 in Somerset. Linden (2-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before tacking on another goal in the second half. Brandon DeCampos also put one in the back of the net for Linden. Franklin fell to 0-3. The N.J. High School...
No. 7 Ridgewood defeats Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap
Karen Gessman finished with a goal and two assists as Ridgewood, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Northern Highlands 4-0 in Allendale. Ridgewood (2-0) jumped ahead early scoring three goals in the first half before adding another in the second. Isabella Winn, Jessica Kaye, and Kat Slott also...
Rumson-Fair Haven over Middletown South - Boys soccer recap
Antonio Santos scored two goals in the first half to guide Rumson-Fair Haven to a 2-0 victory over Middletown South in Rumson. Jacob Brown had the assist on the first goal while the second score was unassisted. Eamon Griffin made five saves for the shutout. Rumson is now 2-1 on...
Holy Cross Prep defeats Northern Burlington - Girls soccer recap
Ashley Baran scored four goals to lead Holy Cross Prep past Northern Burlington 7-0 in Delran. Holy Cross Prep (3-0) sported a 2-0 lead at halftime before pulling away with five goals in the second half. Jessica Wojnar netted two goals while Ava Mostellar had three assists. Samantha Skwarek recorded...
Red Bank Regional over Pt. Pleasant Beach - girls soccer recap
For the second game in a row Red Bank Regional has earned a 5-2 win. After opening with a victory over Matawan, Red Bank Regional then defeated Pt. Pleasant Beach by the same 5-2 score. Emily Juco led the way with two goals. Scoring single goals were Carolyn McCallion, Abigail...
Rahway over New Providence - Boys soccer recap
Angelo Giuliano’s first half goal proved to be the difference as Rahway defeated New Providence, 1-0, in New Providence. Cesar Cabral assisted on the goal for Rahway (2-1) and Dominic Cunha had 10 saves to earn the shutout. Steven Parker made 10 saves for New Providence (0-2). The N.J....
Pascack Valley defeats Demarest - Girls soccer recap
Tara Stewart had one goal and two assists as Pascack Valley used three first-half goals to roll by Demarest 4-1 in Hillsdale. Isabella Russino and Julia Conjour accounted for two of Pascack Valley’s first-half goals while Tori Criscuolo added another in the second. Conjour recorded one goal and one...
Metuchen over Carteret - Boys soccer recap
Nick Mills and Antoni Zanieki scored goals in leading Metuchen to a 2-0 win over Carteret in Carteret. Metuchen (3-0) recorded its second straight shutout. Mills now has two goals, while it was the first of the season for Zanieki. Ben Santus made four saves in goal, while Aaron Honig...
Union Catholic rallies to defeat Roselle - Boys soccer recap
Erick Fraga, Ennis Troupe and Anthony Estevez provided the goals as Union Catholic rallied to win at home, 3-2, over Roselle. Union Catholic (1-2) and Roselle (0-2) played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Victor Fajardo and Preston Minniti each dished an assist for Union Catholic, which outshot Roselle by...
Manasquan over Freehold Borough - Boys soccer recap
Lukas Farkas and Griffin Linstra scored goals at the end of the first half to give Manasquan a spark in a 3-1 victory over Freehold Borough on Monday afternoon in Manasquan. The goals came just two minutes apart for the Warriors (1-1). This gave them a 2-0 lead heading into the break. Ammar Danish scored the lone goal of the contest for Freehold Borough (0-3).
Roselle Park over Roselle Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Milan Maricic and Patryk Kaszubowski each scored a pair of goals to lead Roselle Park to a 6-2 win over host Roselle Catholic. Nathaniel Arango added two assists for Roselle Park, which outscored Roselle Catholic 3-0 in the second half to break open a close game and improve to 2-0.
Spotswood over Middlesex - Girls soccer recap
Teagan Jones scored two goals with an assist to lead Spotswood to a 5-0 victory over Middlesex in Spotswood. Theodora Xipolias netted two goals as well for the Chargers (2-0), which remains undefeated on the year. Jenna Maisano scored too and Violet Tharney notched three assists. Camryn Snyder made four...
Newark Academy over No. 19 Livingston - Boys soccer recap
Jacob Cole had a goal and an assist as Newark Academy defeated Livingston, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, 2-1, in overtime, in Livingston. Newark Academy improves to 2-0 on the season. Chris Cane scored the lone Livingston (0-2) goal and Jacob Hans made four saves. The N.J. High...
Mahwah over Indian Hills - Boys soccer recap
Joe Tomaskovic followed through on a feed from Joey Suh in the second half as Mahwah won at home, 1-0, over Indian Hills. Dylan Stark earned the shutout with eight saves for Mahwah (1-1) in the defensive game. Josh Fishman saved six shots for Indian Hills (0-2). The N.J. High...
Kapranov hat-trick leads Holmdel past Matawan - Boys soccer recap
Stepan Kapranov recorded his second hat-trick in a span of three days, powering Holmdel to a 5-0 victory over Matawan in Aberdeen. Colin Hynes added a goal and an assist for Holmdel (3-0) and Ilan Golden made three saves for the shutout. Jared McMeans made five saves for Matawan (1-1).
Cinnaminson edges Burlington Township - Boys soccer recap
Owen Digney converted a pass from Noah Huber in the second half as Cinnaminson won on the road, 2-1, over Burlington Township. Joshua Pereira scored with an assist from Christian Palmer in the first half to give Cinnaminson (3-0) a 1-0 lead at halftime. Cinnaminson outshot Burlington Township (0-3) by...
No. 1 Seton Hall Prep over Verona - Boys soccer recap
Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, erupted for four goals in the final 13:21 of the first half and never looked back as it rolled to a 7-0 victory over Verona at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. For the third-straight game, Edward Krupski...
West Deptford over Haddonfield - Girls soccer recap
Lexy Yeager and Malia Acevedo scored goals and West Deptford earned a thrilling 2-1 win over rival Haddonfield in double overtime in West Deptford. Remi Wicken and Kady Soper collected assists and Ryann Iannotti made seven saves to help West Deptford improve to 2-1. Maeve Kirwan scored for Haddonfield, which...
No. 12 Ramsey over Pascack Hills - Boys soccer recap
Luke Ernst’s two goals lifted Ramsey, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-2 overtime victory over Pascack Hills in Montvale. Quinn O’Neill added a goal for Ramsey (1-1) and Steven De Pinto made seven saves. Pascack Hills falls to 0-2. The N.J. High School Sports...
Glen Ridge over West Essex - Boys soccer recap
Nicholas Overholtzer made nine saves and Glen Ridge scored twice in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory over West Essex in North Caldwell. After a scoreless first half, Glen Ridge (1-1) saw Nathan Latifi and Aidan Arnett score goals to secure the victory. It finished with seven shots on goal and continued to put pressure on West Essex (0-2) in the second half.
