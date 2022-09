Kyren Williams leaves game with ankle injury, questionable to return

Kyren Williams has had some poor injury luck. After breaking his foot during OTAs, Williams worked his way back to be ready for Week 1. Unfortunately, in his NFL debut, he suffered an ankle injury, forcing him to leave the game in the first quarter.

Williams is questionable to return.

Williams is the third running back on the depth chart behind Darrell Henderson Jr. and Cam Akers. Henderson has played every snap at running back so far, with Akers standing on the sideline.

Both are assumed to be healthy.