ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kyren Williams leaves game with ankle injury, questionable to return

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CzEZ2_0hnxLqf500

Kyren Williams has had some poor injury luck. After breaking his foot during OTAs, Williams worked his way back to be ready for Week 1. Unfortunately, in his NFL debut, he suffered an ankle injury, forcing him to leave the game in the first quarter.

Williams is questionable to return.

Williams is the third running back on the depth chart behind Darrell Henderson Jr. and Cam Akers. Henderson has played every snap at running back so far, with Akers standing on the sideline.

Both are assumed to be healthy.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ankle Injury#Darrell Henderson#American Football#Otas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin offers injury updates after win over Bengals

LB T.J. Watt (upper body) The injuries to Watt and Harris felt significant and those Tuesday updates will be huge in terms of their availability. Harris dealt with a Licfranc injury in the preseason so if this is related to that, could force him out of the lineup for a period of time. As for Watt, if the lip readers on social media are correct, Watt believes he tore his pec, which would be devestating for his season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh praises play of S Chuck Clark in Week 1 vs. Jets

The Baltimore Ravens traveled to the Meadowlands and defeated the New York Jets in Week 1 by the final score of 24-9 on Sunday. There were many playmakers that contributed to the win, from quarterback Lamar Jackson to wide receiver Devin Duvernay to defensive lineman Justin Madubuike and everyone else in between. However, one player who almost left Baltimore this offseason was one of those playmakers on the field on Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
198K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy