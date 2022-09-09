ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta murder trial against officers over death of man shot 59 times postponed

ATLANTA — A murder trial against two law enforcement officers in the 2016 death of a man shot 59 times has been postponed to February. Jury selection had been set to begin on Monday in the trial against Kristopher Hutchens and Eric Heinze, the two law enforcement officers charged in the shooting death of Jamarion Robinson.
11Alive

Grady Hospital to receive one-time $11 million payment from Fulton County ahead of AMC closure

ATLANTA — With the sudden and unexpected news of Atlanta Medical Center closing its doors last week, Grady Hospital is set to soon receive some financial relief. Fulton County announced Wednesday that they will be making a special one-time payment of $11 million to Grady Health System in an effort to offset escalating financial pressures anticipated ahead of AMC's closure. The funds were approved by leaders in the summer and earmarked to be delivered at a later date, but county leaders approved to expedite that process.
WMAZ

5 years on | When Irma devastated parts of Georgia

ATLANTA — 5 years ago, Hurricane Irma made its final landfall in southwest Florida as a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour. It had already left immense devastation and destruction in Barbuda, Saint Martin and the Virgin Islands as a Category 5. It made a slow journey up the west coast of Florida, and eventually moved inland.
WMAZ

Georgia community recovering from flooding week later, still under boil water advisory

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — The communities in northwest Georgia that were hit by severe flooding last weekend are, a week later, still picking up the pieces and in need of help. The city of Summerville in Chattooga County remains under a boil water advisory, with water being pumped into the city and pressure gradually being increased according to the latest city communications.
WMAZ

Building that houses iconic Star Bar in Little 5 Points could be demolished

ATLANTA — A stretch of Little 5 Points that houses an iconic bar and music venue could get demolished under a new development plan. 11Alive partners at the Atlanta Business Chronicle report that under a mixed-use redevelopment plan for a 2.5-acre section of the neighborhood by real estate company Third & Urban, the building where Star Community Bar resides would be razed.
WMAZ

Zoo Atlanta welcomes new endangered species

ATLANTA — A pair of wrinkled hornbills are now calling Zoo Atlanta their new home. The zoo welcomed the new bird species last week after receiving a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). Malfoy, 26, and Strawberry, 14, have been busy checking out their new...
