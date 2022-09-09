Read full article on original website
Manasquan over Freehold Borough - Boys soccer recap
Lukas Farkas and Griffin Linstra scored goals at the end of the first half to give Manasquan a spark in a 3-1 victory over Freehold Borough on Monday afternoon in Manasquan. The goals came just two minutes apart for the Warriors (1-1). This gave them a 2-0 lead heading into the break. Ammar Danish scored the lone goal of the contest for Freehold Borough (0-3).
Raritan defeats Ocean Township in OT - Girls soccer recap
Kiera Johnson scored twice as Raritan defeated Ocean Township 3-2 in overtime in Hazlet. Raritan (1-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before Ocean Township (2-1) fought back to tie the game in the second. Brooke Shea also had a goal for Raritan while Nicole Hancheck, Isabella Geoghan, and Ashley...
Marlboro over Manalapan - Boys soccer recap
Miles Richardson scored the game-winning goal in the second half to give Marlboro a 1-0 win over Manalapan in Marlboro. Nick Bisconti had the assist on the goal for the Mustangs, which remain undefeated at 2-0. Jake Bono made seven saves for the shutout. Manalapan suffered its first loss with...
Monmouth defeats Long Branch - Girls soccer recap
Lauren Spence had two goals and an assist as Monmouth defeated Long Branch 5-2 in Long Branch. Jaslyn Kaur also had a goal and two assists for Monmouth (2-1) while Jenna Chlapowski and Bella Emerson scored one goal. Monmouth finished with 17 shots on goal. Long Branch fell to 0-2.
Spotswood over Middlesex - Girls soccer recap
Teagan Jones scored two goals with an assist to lead Spotswood to a 5-0 victory over Middlesex in Spotswood. Theodora Xipolias netted two goals as well for the Chargers (2-0), which remains undefeated on the year. Jenna Maisano scored too and Violet Tharney notched three assists. Camryn Snyder made four...
Metuchen over Carteret - Boys soccer recap
Nick Mills and Antoni Zanieki scored goals in leading Metuchen to a 2-0 win over Carteret in Carteret. Metuchen (3-0) recorded its second straight shutout. Mills now has two goals, while it was the first of the season for Zanieki. Ben Santus made four saves in goal, while Aaron Honig...
Ranney squeaks by Point Pleasant Beach - Boys soccer recap
Owen Curtis made 14 saves as two second-half goals lifted Ranney by Point Pleasant Beach 2-1 in Point Pleasant Beach. Josh Boyan got the scoring going in the seventh minute and gave Point Pleasant Beach (1-1) a 1-0 lead at halftime. However, Ranney (1-2) came back in the second half thanks to scores from Andrew Buck and Nayar Dav.
Paramus defeats Ramapo - Boys soccer recap
Riely Szoke scored twice as Paramus used three second-half goals to defeat Ramapo 3-0 in Franklin Lakes. Damian DiLisio also had a goal while Ryan DeKorte, Kevin McDonough, and MJ Dungo recorded an assist. Daniel Morales made 13 saves for Paramus (1-1). Ramapo (1-0) finished with 16 shots on goal.
Northern Burlington over Moorestown Friends - Boys soccer recap
Marco Burgos-Adorno scored and notched an assist in Northern Burlington’s 3-2 win against Moorestown Friends in Moorestown. Eric Addiego and AJ Simpkins both scored goals as well for Northern Burlington (1-1-1), which recorded its first win of the year. Bryan Carroll notched an assist too. For Moorestown Friends (0-2),...
Wayne Valley over Fair Lawn - Boys soccer recap
Nathaniel Anevski scored two goals to lead Wayne Valley to a 2-0 over Fair Lawn in Wayne. Collin Custance and Gio Presto both notched assists on the goals for Wayne Valley (2-0), which broke a scoreless tie at halftime with the two goals in the second half. Wayne Valley is...
Rumson-Fair Haven over Middletown South - Boys soccer recap
Antonio Santos scored two goals in the first half to guide Rumson-Fair Haven to a 2-0 victory over Middletown South in Rumson. Jacob Brown had the assist on the first goal while the second score was unassisted. Eamon Griffin made five saves for the shutout. Rumson is now 2-1 on...
Madison over Dover - Boys soccer recap
Two players scored as Madison won its first game of the season, 2-0, against Dover at home in Madison. Collin Mulcahy and Eric Selquist both scored in the first half while Ruari Callaghan made seven saves for the shutout. Dover is now 0-2 on the season and Madison 1-0-1. Madison...
Cinnaminson edges Burlington Township - Boys soccer recap
Owen Digney converted a pass from Noah Huber in the second half as Cinnaminson won on the road, 2-1, over Burlington Township. Joshua Pereira scored with an assist from Christian Palmer in the first half to give Cinnaminson (3-0) a 1-0 lead at halftime. Cinnaminson outshot Burlington Township (0-3) by...
No. 7 Ridgewood defeats Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap
Karen Gessman finished with a goal and two assists as Ridgewood, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Northern Highlands 4-0 in Allendale. Ridgewood (2-0) jumped ahead early scoring three goals in the first half before adding another in the second. Isabella Winn, Jessica Kaye, and Kat Slott also...
Barringer defeats Belleville - Boys soccer recap
Patrick Asare led Barringer with two goals and an assist in its 4-1 victory over Belleville in Newark. Barringer (2-0) took a 2-1 lead into the half before netting two more goals in the second. Christopher Soriano and Jahir Garcia also had a goal. Logan Kutlu finished with 11 saves...
Woodbury over Lindenwold - Girls soccer recap
Ellie Allamby and Dasha Lyubetska each scored twice to lead Woodbury to a 4-1 win over Lindenwold in Woodbury. Lauren McDaniel added an assist and Ryann Storms made five saves to help Woodbury even its record at 1-1. Skyy Beeks scored for Lindenwold (1-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Parsippany over Becton - Boys soccer recap
Parsippany overcame a 2-1 first half deficit to earn a 3-2 overtime win over Becton in East Rutherford. The winners received goals from Jorge Novoa, Caiden Linas and Usef Qasemi. For the freshman Qasemi, it was his second goal of the season. Nick Jones made 11 saves for Parsippany (1-2).
Ferris over Bayonne - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Ferullo and Martin Schall each scored a goal as Ferris defeated Bayonne, 2-1 in Jersey City. German Garcia and Jonathan Seda added assists for Ferris, now 2-1, scored both goals in the first half. Ferullo now has four goals in the first three games. It was the second win...
Jackson Liberty defeats Lakewood - Field hockey recap
Jules Georgiano scored three goals as Jackson Liberty rolled by Lakewood 6-1 in Lakewood. Jackson Liberty (1-1) took a 4-1 lead into halftime before tacking on two more goals in the fourth quarter. Ava Bocchiaro finished with 13 saves while Brooklyn Silvan had one goal and three assists. Queeni Lin...
Freehold Township over Wall - Boys soccer recap
Tyler Santos scored twice while Tim Bertscha added another as Freehold Township rallied to win at home, 3-1, over Wall. Victor Torres dished two assists while Michael Gorman chipped in one for Freehold Township (2-1), which trailed 1-0 at halftime. Luke Bigley converted a pass from Colin Roarty for Wall...
