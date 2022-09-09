Florida Town Remembers Queen's Gift of Swans

LAKELAND -- Queen Elizabeth is being remembered for a gift that became iconic in a central Florida town.

In the 1950s, Lakeland's swan population disappeared due to illnesses and predators. A Lakeland couple stationed at an Air Force base in Britain wrote to the Queen asking if she'd be willing to give a pair of her royal swans to the city.

She did, and after a fundraising campaign to pay for the transatlantic journey, they arrived in 1957. They disappeared the day after arriving but both were soon found, and before long, they were settling in and mating.

Today some 80 swans swim around Lakeland's Lake Morton.

