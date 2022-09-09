ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Florida Town Remembers Queen's Gift of Swans

By Gordon Byrd
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ut2KG_0hnxLVJw00

LAKELAND -- Queen Elizabeth is being remembered for a gift that became iconic in a central Florida town.

In the 1950s, Lakeland's swan population disappeared due to illnesses and predators. A Lakeland couple stationed at an Air Force base in Britain wrote to the Queen asking if she'd be willing to give a pair of her royal swans to the city.

She did, and after a fundraising campaign to pay for the transatlantic journey, they arrived in 1957. They disappeared the day after arriving but both were soon found, and before long, they were settling in and mating.

Today some 80 swans swim around Lakeland's Lake Morton.

Photo: Canva

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakeland, FL
Government
City
Lakeland, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Points and Travel

THE 15 BEST Things to Do in Apollo Beach, Florida

Apollo Beach lies north of the New Smyrna Beach area and has a hidden gem that you will want to explore in Florida. And just so you know, one is on the east coast side of the Canaveral seashore (Cape Canaveral), and the second one is what I am talking about in Tampa on the West Coast of Florida.
APOLLO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Royal Swans#Central Florida#Air Force
wild941.com

Tampa Man Posts Bail, Get Rearrested In Jail Parking Lot

Tampa Bay, home of Super Bowl Champs, Stanley Cup Champs, and home of getting arrested for dumb s**t! A 32-year-old man was arrested for a DUI after a fender bender on Ulmerton Road and 66th Street. He posted a $500 bail a few hours later and was able to leave Pinellas County Jail. Well he didn’t get very far. Because according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, he broke into three sheriff’s office vehicles in the parking lot!
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Lake Wales couple opens first restaurant through city grant program

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The city of Lake Wales is investing millions of dollars into revitalizing a once historically Black neighborhood. The city of Lake Wales is attracting new businesses with match grants. Two businesses have been awarded grants so far. Local food truck Whadda Wings was able to...
LAKE WALES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy