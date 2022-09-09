Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Young Kids Dead. Mother Allegedly Accused of Drowning Her Babiesjustpene50New York City, NY
Six Paterson Police Officers Sentenced to Prison for Violating Civil Rights, Filing False ReportsMorristown MinutePaterson, NJ
Important Facts About The Polio Outbreak That's Spreading In New YorkOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New JerseyTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Related
Pascack Valley defeats Demarest - Girls soccer recap
Tara Stewart had one goal and two assists as Pascack Valley used three first-half goals to roll by Demarest 4-1 in Hillsdale. Isabella Russino and Julia Conjour accounted for two of Pascack Valley’s first-half goals while Tori Criscuolo added another in the second. Conjour recorded one goal and one...
No. 12 Ramsey over Pascack Hills - Boys soccer recap
Luke Ernst’s two goals lifted Ramsey, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-2 overtime victory over Pascack Hills in Montvale. Quinn O’Neill added a goal for Ramsey (1-1) and Steven De Pinto made seven saves. Pascack Hills falls to 0-2. The N.J. High School Sports...
Dwight-Morrow blanks Ridgefield Park - Girls soccer recap
Camila Quinchia logged two goals and one assist as Dwight-Morrow shut out Ridgefield Park 4-0 in Englewood. Dwight-Morrow (1-1) put the game away early, scoring three goals in the first half. It finished with 25 shots on goal and held Ridgefield Park (0-1) to just five. Sarah Gomez finished with...
Raritan defeats Ocean Township in OT - Girls soccer recap
Kiera Johnson scored twice as Raritan defeated Ocean Township 3-2 in overtime in Hazlet. Raritan (1-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before Ocean Township (2-1) fought back to tie the game in the second. Brooke Shea also had a goal for Raritan while Nicole Hancheck, Isabella Geoghan, and Ashley...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mahwah over Indian Hills - Boys soccer recap
Joe Tomaskovic followed through on a feed from Joey Suh in the second half as Mahwah won at home, 1-0, over Indian Hills. Dylan Stark earned the shutout with eight saves for Mahwah (1-1) in the defensive game. Josh Fishman saved six shots for Indian Hills (0-2). The N.J. High...
Wayne Valley over Fair Lawn - Girls soccer recap
Danielle Joyner led with a goal and two assists while Marissa Almazi added a goal and an assist as Wayne Valley won on the road, 5-0, over Fair Lawn. Megan Jozak, Maria Funicello and Gabby Hammer each knocked in a goal for Wayne Valley (1-1), which led 2-0 at halftime.
No, 6 West Orange over Cedar Grove - Boys soccer recap
Junior Arthur Rosu scored twice to lead West Orange, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-1 win over Cedar Grove in West Orange. The winners received single goals from Edwin Arreaza, Jack Dvorin, Atticus LaFargue, Lucas Andrada and Dedronte Haughton. Goalie Justin Scavalla made three saves for...
No. 7 Ridgewood defeats Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap
Karen Gessman finished with a goal and two assists as Ridgewood, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Northern Highlands 4-0 in Allendale. Ridgewood (2-0) jumped ahead early scoring three goals in the first half before adding another in the second. Isabella Winn, Jessica Kaye, and Kat Slott also...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lodi Immaculate defeats Garfield - Girls soccer recap
Jacqueline Karcic recorded two first-half goals and an assist to lead Lodi Immaculate past Garfield 4-0 in Lodi. Lodi Immaculate (2-1) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half before tacking on another goal in the second. Julie Kedersha and Piper Portacio also had a goal. Garfield fell...
Becton over Lodi - Girls soccer recap
Becton continued its high scoring ways with a 5-0 win over Lodi at McKenzie Field in East Rutherford. In getting off to a 3-0 start, Becton has scored 11 goals. Martyna Kozdron and Shania Healy each scored twice while Brianna Seidel had the other goal. Morgan Wagner added two assists.
Paramus defeats Ramapo - Boys soccer recap
Riely Szoke scored twice as Paramus used three second-half goals to defeat Ramapo 3-0 in Franklin Lakes. Damian DiLisio also had a goal while Ryan DeKorte, Kevin McDonough, and MJ Dungo recorded an assist. Daniel Morales made 13 saves for Paramus (1-1). Ramapo (1-0) finished with 16 shots on goal.
Ranney squeaks by Point Pleasant Beach - Boys soccer recap
Owen Curtis made 14 saves as two second-half goals lifted Ranney by Point Pleasant Beach 2-1 in Point Pleasant Beach. Josh Boyan got the scoring going in the seventh minute and gave Point Pleasant Beach (1-1) a 1-0 lead at halftime. However, Ranney (1-2) came back in the second half thanks to scores from Andrew Buck and Nayar Dav.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Monmouth defeats Long Branch - Girls soccer recap
Lauren Spence had two goals and an assist as Monmouth defeated Long Branch 5-2 in Long Branch. Jaslyn Kaur also had a goal and two assists for Monmouth (2-1) while Jenna Chlapowski and Bella Emerson scored one goal. Monmouth finished with 17 shots on goal. Long Branch fell to 0-2.
No. 13 Montclair over Montclair Kimberley - Boys soccer recap
Junior Tomer Salamon scored twice to lead Montclair to a 3-1 win over Montclair Kimberley at Montclair’s Fortunato Field. Montclair (2-0), No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, also received a goal from Filippo Gaisie. Salamon also scored a goal in Montclair’s opening 2-0 win over Millburn. Liam...
J.P. Stevens defeats Edison - Boys soccer recap
J.P. Stevens (2-0) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first half thanks to a score from Salian before tacking on two more in the second. Aleksey Sergeev also scored a goal while Dhruv Dodda, Kaston Chen, and Zachary Mokrauer had an assist. Edison dropped to 0-2. The N.J....
Bryan Bonilla scores in 2nd OT in South Plainfield over Spotswood - Boys soccer recap
Bryan Bonilla followed through on a pass from Rohan Castillo in the second overtime as South Plainfield won at home, 1-0, over Spotswood. Robert Barrios stopped six shots to record the shutout for South Plainfield (2-1). Aiden Scher saved six shots in the loss for Spotswood (2-1). The N.J. High...
Linden defeats Franklin - Boys soccer recap
Jonathan Cardona’s two goals helped Linden down Franklin 3-1 in Somerset. Linden (2-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before tacking on another goal in the second half. Brandon DeCampos also put one in the back of the net for Linden. Franklin fell to 0-3. The N.J. High School...
Freehold Township over Wall - Boys soccer recap
Tyler Santos scored twice while Tim Bertscha added another as Freehold Township rallied to win at home, 3-1, over Wall. Victor Torres dished two assists while Michael Gorman chipped in one for Freehold Township (2-1), which trailed 1-0 at halftime. Luke Bigley converted a pass from Colin Roarty for Wall...
Boonton defeats Vernon in OT - Boys soccer recap
Despite two goals from Vernon’s Zack Mountain, Boonton came out on top 3-2 in overtime in Vernon. The two teams traded goals in the first and second half before Boonton (1-1) netted the deciding score in the extra period. Tyler Jones recorded two assists for Vernon while Owen Lally...
Vespro’s hat-trick leads Hoboken over Snyder - Boys soccer recap
Aldo Vespro scored three times in the second half as Hoboken took down Snyder 5-3 in Jersey City. In a game that featured eight total goals, just one came in the first half -- and it was from Miles Hymes in the 38th minute. Vespro scored three of the four...
NJ.com
NJ
209K+
Followers
120K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0