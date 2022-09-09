SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame football team dropped a 26-21 contest to the visiting Marshall Thundering Herd Saturday afternoon at Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish fall to 0-2, the first 0-2 start to a season since 2011. The loss marks the first loss to an unranked team at home since Nov. 19, 2016 when the Irish fell to Virginia Tech 34-31. The Fighting Irish offense worked for 130 yards on 37 carries on the ground, Through the air, the Irish connected on 21-of-38 passing for 221 yards.

