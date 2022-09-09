Read full article on original website
und.com
Pyne Stayed Prepared To Shine
Drew Pyne was walking into Notre Dame Stadium Saturday, hours before kickoff against Marshall and before anyone knew just how important Pyne would become to the Fighting Irish’s season mere hours later. Yet here was Notre Dame’s third-year backup signal-caller, nattily attired with a classic newsboy-cap atop his crown,...
und.com
Irish Finish Ninth in Gopher Invitational
INDEPENDENCE, Minn. – The University of Notre Dame men’s golf team finished ninth in the 2022 Gopher Invitational on Sunday, Sept. 11 and Monday, Sept. 12 at Windsong Farm Golf Course. The Irish finished on Monday shooting three under par for a collective 849 on the weekend. Notre...
und.com
#8 Notre Dame Falls to Marshall at Home
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame football team dropped a 26-21 contest to the visiting Marshall Thundering Herd Saturday afternoon at Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish fall to 0-2, the first 0-2 start to a season since 2011. The loss marks the first loss to an unranked team at home since Nov. 19, 2016 when the Irish fell to Virginia Tech 34-31. The Fighting Irish offense worked for 130 yards on 37 carries on the ground, Through the air, the Irish connected on 21-of-38 passing for 221 yards.
und.com
#22 Irish Drop ACC Opener At #24 Syracuse, 1-0
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — No. 22 Notre Dame fell to No. 24 Syracuse in a 1-0 road defeat to open up ACC play for the 2022 season. Goalkeeper Bryan Dowd made a career-high eight saves in the defeat at Syracuse. HOW IT HAPPENED. The hosts controlled play in the opening...
und.com
The Fighting Irish 4-1-1 - Marshall
Four elements that defined Notre Dame’s 2022 home debut; 1 unique stat, 1 thing to pivot forward. This was not the blueprint. A week after a zero-turnover performance from its offense, Notre Dame repeatedly thwarted its offensive possessions with turnovers, saw starting quarterback Tyler Buchner dropped late, only to hobble off the field, and the Fighting Irish never quelled visiting Marshall in an 26-21 loss that spoiled the home debut of new Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman.
und.com
Marcus Freeman Press Conference (9.12.22)
September 12, 2022: Watch LIVE as Notre Dame Football head coach Marcus Freeman talks to the media ahead of Saturday's #IrishWearGreen game vs. Cal. September 12, 2022: Watch LIVE as Notre Dame Football head coach Marcus Freeman talks to the media ahead of Saturday's #IrishWearGreen game vs. Cal.
und.com
Irish Fall in Four to Navy
NORFOLK, Va. – The Irish fell to Navy on Saturday, Sept. 10 in a four set loss (12-25, 27-25, 17-25, 25-27) and dropped to 3-5 on the season in day two of the Quest for the Crown Tournament. Lucy Trump led the way for the Irish today as she...
