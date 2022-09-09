Read full article on original website
architizer.com
Nantong Urban Agricultural Park Scenery Tower // Z-ONE Tech
In contrast to urban construction, which often uses global grid control, countryside construction usually requires acupuncture intervention. At the time of conceiving landscape tower, we know that the whole park project needs to set up a high point, to activate the south broad space for the field visit, providing the whole ground landscape experience a panoramic view.
architizer.com
Closed house, Open house // On Architects Inc.
I suggested a house with the “closed but open space” as an alternative that can be both the house and the literary museum. To resolve the client’s anxiety of safety, I suggested a house that would look thoroughly closed from outside. Given the site is elongated towards the west, an eighteen meterlong wall was placed. This house has an open interior which is completely different from the outside, with all the spatial partitions removed except for the main room.
