Silver Mines strikes gold at Bowdens in geological context where gold points to silver mineralisation
© Reuters. Silver Mines strikes gold at Bowdens in geological context where gold points to silver mineralisation. Silver Mines Ltd (ASX:SVL) has recorded its best gold results to date at the Bowdens Silver Project near Mudgee in Central West New South Wales. The company has included gold in its...
Bellevue Gold taps RUC Mining for raisebore contract as development continues at record rates
Bellevue Gold taps RUC Mining for raisebore contract as development continues at record rates. Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) has awarded a raisebore contract for vertical excavation at the namesake Bellevue Gold Project in Western Australia to RUC Cementation Mining Contractors Pty Ltd. The contract involves expenditure of $15.8 million over...
Gold, Copper Hold Recent Gains as U.S. CPI Data Looms
Investing.com-- Gold prices moved little on Tuesday, but held on to recent gains as investors awaited more signs that U.S. inflation was moving away from peaks hit this year. Spot gold rose nearly 0.1% to $1,725.70 an ounce, while gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,736.35 an ounce by 19:48 ET (23:48 GMT). Both instruments rose over the past three sessions, as the dollar retreated from a 20-year high hit last week.
Victoria PLC (VCP)
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening 11 points lower at 6,357 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. Lloyds: LLoyds Banking Group (LLOY.L)... Ever since the 1980s, when the now-infamous "Turtle Traders" beat the market with simple strategies based on breakouts to new high prices,...
Time for a breakout? Bitcoin price pushes at key resistance near $23K
Time for a breakout? Bitcoin price pushes at key resistance near $23K. Perhaps BTC and the wider market are turning bullish ahead of the Ethereum Merge which is scheduled for Sept. 14, or maybe the elusive bottom is finally in. Weekly chart data from TradingView shows that on June 27 and Aug. 15, Bitcoin’s relative strength index had dropped to lows not seen since 2019.
Bitcoin Spikes, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop: Why This Analyst Is Warning Not To Get 'Too Comfy'
© Reuters. Bitcoin Spikes, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop: Why This Analyst Is Warning Not To Get 'Too Comfy'. Bitcoin spiked on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.4% to $1.1 trillion at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Price Performance Of Major Coins Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)...
Indus Energy NL (IND)
Nov 5 (Reuters) - Indus Energy NL IND.AX : * ASX- SHARES OF INDUS ENERGY WILL BE REMOVED FROM OFFICIAL LIST OF ASX FROM COMMENCEMENT OF TRADING ON 6 NOV 2019. Oct 7 (Reuters) - Indus Energy NL IND.AX : * UNABLE TO SATISFY CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SHARES IN NEW ERA, AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO WITH NEW ERA HAS BEEN TERMINATED.
Ravencoin (RVN): Project Review, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community
Ravencoin (RVN): Project Review, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community. Ravencoin (RVN) sits on top of the crypto performance chart, gaining 57% in the same week Bitcoin plunged to its 2022 low. The meteoric rise of RVN is fueled by the migration of miners from the Ethereum network into Ravencoin. The...
Price analysis 9/12: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, MATIC, SHIB
The United States equities markets and the cryptocurrency markets have started the new week on a strong footing. This suggests that investors expect the Federal Reserve's possible 75 basis point rate hike in the Sept. 20 to 21 meeting to be priced in and it also could mean that investors believe inflation has peaked.
150,811 ETH Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets
© Reuters. 150,811 ETH Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets. What happened: $259,795,022 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xb9711550ec6dc977f26b73809a2d6791c0f0e9c8. $259 million worth of Ethereum was sent to...
Canada Q2 household debt-to-income ratio widens to new record high
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the "Loonie", is pictured in this illustration picture taken in Toronto January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch. Sept 12 (Reuters) - The ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income widened to a record 181.7% in the second quarter from an downwardly revised 179.3% in the first quarter, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
BTC price nears $21.7K as whales boost Bitcoin ‘almost perfectly’
BTC price nears $21.7K as whales boost Bitcoin ‘almost perfectly’. Bitcoin (BTC) sought to overturn August resistance on Sep. 10 as whale buy-levels dictated BTC price action. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting new multi-week highs of $21,671 on Bitstamp. Canadia's new opposition leader is...
64% of staked ETH controlled by five entities — Nansen
64% of staked ETH controlled by five entities — Nansen. A report from blockchain analytics platform Nansen highlights five entities that hold 64% of staked Ether (ETH) ahead of Ethereum’s highly anticipated Merge with the Beacon chain. Ethereum’s shift from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake is set to take place...
IPO corner: A look at a few ASX listings in coming weeks
IPO corner: A look at a few ASX listings in coming weeks. The ASX IPO market has remained weak in 2022. There were 59 public offerings in the first six months of this year. There were 130 new listings in 2021’s second half. The market outlook for ASX initial...
While the banks were closed, Bitcoin reached 5,000 days online
The world's largest cryptocurrency reached a milestone on Monday, Sept. 12 — Bitcoin (BTC) celebrated 5,000 days of uptime. The network has functioned almost without a hiccup for 13.69 years. In Bitcoin speak, the blockchain has been online, confirming a valid block of transactions every 10 minutes, on average,...
ASX to rise on back of US CPI data optimism; Twitter still up in the air; global oil supply tight
© Reuters ASX to rise on back of US CPI data optimism; Twitter still up in the air; global oil supply tight. Are we at the end of the current rate-rising cycle? There are signs that the markets think we are. All eyes are on the August US inflation...
Troubled South African tailings dam had history of high water levels
(Reuters) - South African authorities shut down the Jagersfontein diamond tailings dam in 2020 due to high water levels before allowing it to reopen last year, a company official said on Monday, a day after the dam burst, killing at least one person and injuring 40. Sludge flooded out of...
Markets Running On Dangerously Weak Breadth
The percentage of S&P 500 stocks trading above their 200-day moving average has reached a low 36%. The benchmark stock index has been below its 200-day moving average for five months now—its longest streak since 2009. Only 28% of NASDAQ Composite stocks are above their 200-EMA Market breadth refers...
Terra back from the dead? LUNA price rises 300% in September
Terra back from the dead? LUNA price rises 300% in September. Terra has become a controversial blockchain project after the collapse of its native token Terra (LUNA) and stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) in May. But, its recent gains are hard to ignore for cryptocurrency traders. LUNA’s performance in September is particularly...
Gold And Silver Stemming Their Downtrends
Gold settled out the week yesterday (Friday) at 1728, a price which has now traded within six of the past ten weeks. And hardly breaking news: 1728 also traded for eight consecutive weeks during 2021, and for 11 consecutive weeks during 2020, and too for many-a-week during 2011 and 2012, the supply of dollar then as you ad nauseam know but 46% of what 'tis today.
