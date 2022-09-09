ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Gun recovered at ConneXions community school in West Baltimore, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE -- A gun was recovered Thursday at ConneXions, a community arts school located in West Baltimore, the head of the school police union said.

Sgt. Clyde Boatwright, president of Baltimore School Police Union, noted this comes after a student was fatally shot days after a student was fatally shot outside Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School and a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting early on in the new school year.

"Accountability is needed in our city," he tweeted. "Hugs are proving to not be enough!"

Another gun was apprehended at ConneXions in March .

According to a letter that was sent home to families and signed by the school's principal, the student was arrested after posts were found on social media. The letter also said other students reported information about the handgun and that prompted an administrative search of the student.

Officials say during the search, the weapon along with drugs were found.

