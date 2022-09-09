WORDEN — Huntley Project continues to roll early in the season, as the Red Devils dismantled visiting Missoula Loyola on Saturday, 44-7. Project pounced out of the gates after forcing a three-and-out, as the Red Devils took the game's opening play more than 40 yards deep into Loyola territory. While Wylee Lindeen fumbled on the goal line, teammate Kolby Lechner jumped on it for the Red Devils to give them a 6-0 lead.

