Helena, MT

406mtsports.com

No. 11 Western Washington wins 3-0 vs. MSU Billings volleyball

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — No. 11 Western Washington swept past Montana State Billings, 25-15, 25-20, 25-17, on Saturday in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball. The Vikings improved to 7-3 overall and 2-0 in the GNAC. The Yellowjackets dropped to 6-3, 0-2. For the Yellowjackets, Jahsita Fa’ali’i had 11 kills....
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings men post first win of soccer season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Montana State Billings downed Fort Lewis College 1-0 Saturday for its first men's soccer victory of the season. Ryan Hanley scored in the 26th minute and goalkeeper Jeremi Campagnolo came away with a shutout. The Yellowjackets improved to 1-3, while the Skyhawks dropped to 1-2-2.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Sidelines with Synness: Benner wins taekwondo title, Burt makes MSU Hall of Fame

This week's Sidelines spotlights martial artist Lee Benner and former Montana State football/wrestling great Lonnie Burt. Clancy's Lee Benner of the Helena ATA Martial Arts club recently captured the 60-plus age-group world championship in traditional sparring at the ATA Taekwondo World Championships in Phoenix, Arizona. Benner placed runner-up in forms, traditional weapons and combat sparring, as well.
HELENA, MT
406mtsports.com

Froze out: Glacier sweeps Butte volleyball

BUTTE - Less than 24 hours after they dropped a 3-1 decision to the Kalispell Flathead Bravettes at Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gym, the Butte Bulldogs hosted the Kalispell Glacier Wolfpack. As hard as the Bulldogs fought back from a handful of deficits, the Wolfpack swept Butte, three games to...
BUTTE, MT
montanasports.com

Huntley Project drubs Missoula Loyola, moves to 3-0

WORDEN — Huntley Project continues to roll early in the season, as the Red Devils dismantled visiting Missoula Loyola on Saturday, 44-7. Project pounced out of the gates after forcing a three-and-out, as the Red Devils took the game's opening play more than 40 yards deep into Loyola territory. While Wylee Lindeen fumbled on the goal line, teammate Kolby Lechner jumped on it for the Red Devils to give them a 6-0 lead.
WORDEN, MT
406mtsports.com

Remembering Roy Pace: Former sports editor spent 27 years at the IR

With the recent death of former Independent Record sports editor Roy Pace, at 86 years of age, the Helena area sporting community has lost one of its most beloved icons. Over the course of four decades, Pace earned the reputation as a fair and comprehensive journalist, with the utmost integrity, and as a dedicated advocate of local athletics.
HELENA, MT
406mtsports.com

Laurel's Phil Dietz drives to ASCS Frontier Region win in Belgrade

BELGRADE — Five-time Montana sprint car champion Phil Dietz added to his resume on Friday night, once again winning the ASCS Frontier Region sprint car portion of the Big Sky Supernationals at Gallatin Speedway. Andrew Kunas of Stagg Motor Sports PR reported that the Laurel driver, twice a champion...
BELGRADE, MT
406mtsports.com

Stung at the MAC: Stevensville volleyball sweeps Butte Central

BUTTE - The Butte Central Maroons hosted the Stevensville Yellowjackets in a Saturday matchup at the Maroon Activities Center. The patient Yellowjackets were able to move the ball around well, take advantage of opportunities given to them, and sweep the Maroons, three games to none. The scores of the match...
STEVENSVILLE, MT
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: High school soccer

BILLINGS CENTRAL: Goals – Abby Derbyshire 3; Amaya Lorash 2; Lauren Dull 1. Assists – Lauren Dull 2; Jayda Hatzell 1. Saves – Olivia Tourtlotte 6. BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Goals – Rae Smart 2; Kylie Swanton 1; Cienna Soens 1; Nala Pence 1. Assists – Kylie Swanton 2; Rae Smart 2; Ava Roe 1. Saves – Tenley Leffler 2.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Billings Outlaws indoor football team hires Kerry Locklin as coach

BILLINGS — The Billings Outlaws have hired a new coach. And he’ll be familiar to fans of the Champions Indoor Football team. Kerry Locklin, who was introduced as the Outlaws’ general manager at a press conference introducing Steven Titus as the team’s owner in early June at the Sports Plex, will be coaching the Outlaws in 2023.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Butte Central falls at Whitefish, 34-20

WHITEFISH - The Butte Central Catholic Maroons made their first road trip of the season on Friday as they took on the Whitefish Bulldogs. Central had running back/linebacker Konner Pochervina return for the Maroons. The Maroons played hard, but fell to the Bulldogs on the road, 34-20. The teams played...
WHITEFISH, MT
406mtsports.com

Bye week comes at good time for 1-1 Carroll Saints

HELENA — The first of two scheduled open dates, or bye weeks, offered Carroll's football team the opportunity to move on from last week's disappointing road loss to longtime rival Montana Tech. After scoring on two of its first four drives, Carroll’s offense was held in check and finished...
HELENA, MT

