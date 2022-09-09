Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Billings Mustangs to host Missoula PaddleHeads in 1st round of playoffs Monday
BILLINGS — Playoff baseball returns to Dehler Park Monday night. The Billings Mustangs will host the defending Pioneer League champion Missoula PaddleHeads Monday at 6:35 p.m. at Dehler Park in the first game of a best-of-three North Divisional playoff series. Missoula finished the year with the best record in...
406mtsports.com
No. 11 Western Washington wins 3-0 vs. MSU Billings volleyball
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — No. 11 Western Washington swept past Montana State Billings, 25-15, 25-20, 25-17, on Saturday in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball. The Vikings improved to 7-3 overall and 2-0 in the GNAC. The Yellowjackets dropped to 6-3, 0-2. For the Yellowjackets, Jahsita Fa’ali’i had 11 kills....
406mtsports.com
Montana State Billings men post first win of soccer season
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Montana State Billings downed Fort Lewis College 1-0 Saturday for its first men's soccer victory of the season. Ryan Hanley scored in the 26th minute and goalkeeper Jeremi Campagnolo came away with a shutout. The Yellowjackets improved to 1-3, while the Skyhawks dropped to 1-2-2.
406mtsports.com
Sidelines with Synness: Benner wins taekwondo title, Burt makes MSU Hall of Fame
This week's Sidelines spotlights martial artist Lee Benner and former Montana State football/wrestling great Lonnie Burt. Clancy's Lee Benner of the Helena ATA Martial Arts club recently captured the 60-plus age-group world championship in traditional sparring at the ATA Taekwondo World Championships in Phoenix, Arizona. Benner placed runner-up in forms, traditional weapons and combat sparring, as well.
406mtsports.com
Froze out: Glacier sweeps Butte volleyball
BUTTE - Less than 24 hours after they dropped a 3-1 decision to the Kalispell Flathead Bravettes at Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gym, the Butte Bulldogs hosted the Kalispell Glacier Wolfpack. As hard as the Bulldogs fought back from a handful of deficits, the Wolfpack swept Butte, three games to...
montanasports.com
Huntley Project drubs Missoula Loyola, moves to 3-0
WORDEN — Huntley Project continues to roll early in the season, as the Red Devils dismantled visiting Missoula Loyola on Saturday, 44-7. Project pounced out of the gates after forcing a three-and-out, as the Red Devils took the game's opening play more than 40 yards deep into Loyola territory. While Wylee Lindeen fumbled on the goal line, teammate Kolby Lechner jumped on it for the Red Devils to give them a 6-0 lead.
406mtsports.com
Remembering Roy Pace: Former sports editor spent 27 years at the IR
With the recent death of former Independent Record sports editor Roy Pace, at 86 years of age, the Helena area sporting community has lost one of its most beloved icons. Over the course of four decades, Pace earned the reputation as a fair and comprehensive journalist, with the utmost integrity, and as a dedicated advocate of local athletics.
406mtsports.com
Laurel's Phil Dietz drives to ASCS Frontier Region win in Belgrade
BELGRADE — Five-time Montana sprint car champion Phil Dietz added to his resume on Friday night, once again winning the ASCS Frontier Region sprint car portion of the Big Sky Supernationals at Gallatin Speedway. Andrew Kunas of Stagg Motor Sports PR reported that the Laurel driver, twice a champion...
406mtsports.com
Stung at the MAC: Stevensville volleyball sweeps Butte Central
BUTTE - The Butte Central Maroons hosted the Stevensville Yellowjackets in a Saturday matchup at the Maroon Activities Center. The patient Yellowjackets were able to move the ball around well, take advantage of opportunities given to them, and sweep the Maroons, three games to none. The scores of the match...
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: High school soccer
BILLINGS CENTRAL: Goals – Abby Derbyshire 3; Amaya Lorash 2; Lauren Dull 1. Assists – Lauren Dull 2; Jayda Hatzell 1. Saves – Olivia Tourtlotte 6. BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Goals – Rae Smart 2; Kylie Swanton 1; Cienna Soens 1; Nala Pence 1. Assists – Kylie Swanton 2; Rae Smart 2; Ava Roe 1. Saves – Tenley Leffler 2.
406mtsports.com
Billings Outlaws indoor football team hires Kerry Locklin as coach
BILLINGS — The Billings Outlaws have hired a new coach. And he’ll be familiar to fans of the Champions Indoor Football team. Kerry Locklin, who was introduced as the Outlaws’ general manager at a press conference introducing Steven Titus as the team’s owner in early June at the Sports Plex, will be coaching the Outlaws in 2023.
406mtsports.com
Billings West volleyball to hold annual military, police, firefighters appreciation night
BILLINGS — The Billings West volleyball team will hold its annual Military, Police and Fireman Appreciation Night on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Golden Dome. The Golden Bears’ varsity match against Billings Skyview is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Fans with a military, police or firefighter ID...
406mtsports.com
Butte Central falls at Whitefish, 34-20
WHITEFISH - The Butte Central Catholic Maroons made their first road trip of the season on Friday as they took on the Whitefish Bulldogs. Central had running back/linebacker Konner Pochervina return for the Maroons. The Maroons played hard, but fell to the Bulldogs on the road, 34-20. The teams played...
406mtsports.com
Bye week comes at good time for 1-1 Carroll Saints
HELENA — The first of two scheduled open dates, or bye weeks, offered Carroll's football team the opportunity to move on from last week's disappointing road loss to longtime rival Montana Tech. After scoring on two of its first four drives, Carroll’s offense was held in check and finished...
The first ever Miracle League game held in Billings at Landon's Miracle Field
The Miracle League's mission is to provide an opportunity for kids with disabilities to play baseball.
Western Montana Air Quality Makes “Worst AQI” List Again
After a weekend of decent blue skies, towns in western Montana are back to 'Very Unhealthy" air quality index numbers of 200+. The skies are hazy and you can taste the smoke in the air. On Monday morning, just about every place west of Billings was dealing with some level...
406mtsports.com
Butte man runs half marathon in each national park; trains in Bitterroot Valley
Kurt Kohn, 57, of Butte, has officially become the first person in the country to run a half marathon in all of the national park races in the country and to earn a medal in each event. Kohn completed the series at Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee last October.
Montana's newest wildfire quadruples in size, but so far is not threatening homes: officials
Montana's firefighters are battling a new blaze that’s expanded to about 400 acres since Sunday. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said on Sunday that fire personnel were responding to a new fire located on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. On Sunday, the first was estimated to be...
I was born and raised in Montana. These are the 10 most common mistakes I see tourists make when visiting the Big Sky state.
Many travelers to Montana pack incorrectly, get too close to wildlife, make a mess, and skip lesser known areas when vacationing in the Big Sky state.
Black bear captured near downtown Helena
Helena Police and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Park responded to the incident near the intersection of 6th Ave and Raleigh Street.
