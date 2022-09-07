Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Massive health care strike: 15,000 Minnesota nurses walk off the job
About 15,000 nurses in Minnesota went on strike Monday morning, saying they are fighting for better staffing and better care for their patients. The strike is against 13 hospitals in the Minneapolis-St. Paul market, as well as Duluth. It is scheduled to last only three days, and the union says the strike is not about pay but over letting members provide the quality of care they want to provide to patients.
Henry County Daily Herald
Matt Leinart Shares Opinion on Referees in Alabama’s Win Over Texas
With the Sept. 23 release of "Don't Worry Darling" starring English singer-songwriter Harry Styles, Stacker took a look at 25 musicians who made the transition to television and film.
Henry County Daily Herald
Gov. Brian Kemp outlines education priorities for second term
ATLANTA – Reversing learning loss stemming from the pandemic, boosting the education workforce and stepping up school safety measures will be Gov. Brian Kemp’s top education priorities if he wins a second term in November, Kemp said Monday. At an elementary school in Oconee County, the governor announced...
Henry County Daily Herald
Mudslide traps drivers in Southern California as storms bring heavy rainfall over the region
A mudslide trapped multiple drivers in Southern California as storms drenched the region and brought flash flood warnings Sunday evening. Several motorists were rescued after their vehicles became stuck in a mud and debris flow on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area, about 65 miles north of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Board of Commissioners approves agreements, purchases
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners approved several resolutions at the Sept. 7 commission meeting, including the procurement of blood pressure kiosks for community use as part its wellness initiative. Commissioners approved the purchase and set-up of six Health Bot Blood Pressure Kiosks for use at six...
Henry County Daily Herald
A federal judge blocked an Arizona law that restricts video recording of police
A federal judge on Friday blocked enforcement of a new Arizona law that would have restricted citizens and journalists from filming police in certain circumstances. The law, signed by Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey in July, made it a crime to video record within eight feet of law enforcement activity after a warning is given from an officer.
Henry County Daily Herald
Smoke from the Mosquito Fire begins creating unhealthy to hazardous conditions in Northern California
A wall of smoke from the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra Nevada mountains is creating hazardous conditions in Northern California, choking the air with smoke as strong winds complicate firefighting efforts. The smoke's impact was most visually clear in a time-lapse video posted by the NWS in Reno, Nevada. The...
Henry County Daily Herald
Oregon wildfire explodes in size as multiple blazes rage across the West, forcing evacuations and worsening air quality
An outburst of wildfires that broke out over the past week amid triple-digital temperatures across the West have forced thousands of evacuations and choked the air with smoke as strong winds complicated firefighting efforts. Nationwide, 92 active large wildland fires have torched nearly 728,000 acres -- the majority of them...
