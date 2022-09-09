Read full article on original website
Hennepin Tech Grad Creates Award-Winning Steampunk Furniture
On the Brooklyn Park campus of Hennepin Technical College, students can explore a wide range of possible careers. One of the programs offered here is cabinetmaking. It’s a skillset that appealed to Duncan MacLeslie. “My mom kind of saw me getting into the woodworking side of things, and she...
Medical Examiner: Man Found in Robbinsdale’s Crystal Lake Accidentally Drowned
A body found this summer in a Robbinsdale lake has been determined to be an accidental drowning, according to a report released this weekend by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. The body of 24-year-old Khalil Azad of Buffalo was found in Crystal Lake on July 5. According to...
Maple Grove Lutheran Church Honors First Responders on 9/11
The 21st anniversary of 9/11 did not pass without a few local tributes. Maple Grove Lutheran Church put up signs of gratitude to police, firefighters and EMS workers in observance of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Card My Yard, which has a Maple Grove location, made the signs. Volunteers...
Breker, Drevlow Win Titles at Bauman/Rovn Invitational
Armstrong’s Noah Breker broke the 15-minute barrier Friday with a win the Bauman/Rovn Invitational cross country meet. Breker, a senior, ran a 14:57 5K race to win by 21 seconds over Sam Scott from meet team champion Minneapolis Southwest. Armstrong’s Alex Omodt finished fourth, just ahead of Landon Hering...
Newsmakers: Maria’s Voice Explains Prevention Network
Maria’s Voice started a Prevention Network for employers, organizations and faith communities to educate people on the signs of domestic violence through their award-winning video education program. Osseo Area Schools and the city of Maple Grove are part of the network. “Our program features a 15-minute educational video called...
Robbinsdale School District Rolls Out New COVID-19 Guidelines
The Robbinsdale School District has updated its COVID-19 policies to make masks optional, discontinue a staff vaccine mandate and not require students or staff to stay at home if they are in close contact with someone with COVID-19. “We were excusing students before if they weren’t vaccinated and had exposure...
Park Center Football Routs DeLaSalle
Josh Diggs rushed for 212 yards and three touchdowns as the Park Center football team beat DeLaSalle 40-23. Elyjah Sweet threw for two touchdowns and Dominick Brown caught two TD passes in the win. Joe Burgess also hauled in a touchdown pass for the Pirates. DeLaSalle scored the first touchdown...
Police: Victim, Witnesses of Shooting at Brooklyn Park McDonald’s “Uncooperative”
Police say the alleged victim and witnesses of a shooting at a Brooklyn Park McDonald’s restaurant are not cooperating, hindering the investigation. According to Brooklyn Park police, a man was shot in the arm inside a vehicle parked at the McDonald’s on 85th Avenue North. Several 911 calls were made after the shooting, which happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday.
