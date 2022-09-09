Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 15 News
Central High to offer online classes, support on Monday after shooting scare
PHOENIX — Phoenix Union High School District will be holding online classes Monday following a scare at Central High School on Friday. Phoenix Union said Monday would be an “iDay” so students can log on and do work from home. The school will be open starting late...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Powerful storms across Arizona as remnants of Kay move through
PHOENIX — Powerful thunderstorms are hitting Arizona again today as the remnants of what was once Hurricane Kay move through. Watch out for damaging winds, heavy rain and flooding. There's also a chance for more blowing dust and even hail. Storms will be widespread across western, northern and eastern...
ABC 15 News
Tornado Warning expires for Pima and Pinal counties
MARANA, AZ — A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Pima and Pinal counties. The National Weather Service Tucson issued the warning at about 3:50 p.m. for the area about 20 miles west of Picacho Peak. The warning expired at about 4:30 p.m. There has been no...
ABC 15 News
Lotto ticket sold in Scottsdale worth $2.4 million
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Check your tickets!. Somebody is holding a winning lottery ticket worth $2.4 million. The Arizona Lottery says the lucky ticket was sold in Scottsdale at the Circle K located on McDowell Road near Hayden. The Pick jackpot numbers from Saturday, September 10 were: 15, 25, 31,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC 15 News
I-10 narrowed due to bridge inspections following strong storms Sunday
PHOENIX — A busy portion of Interstate 10 in Phoenix was narrowed Monday morning due to bridge inspections and minor repairs following Sunday night's storm activity. The Arizona Department of Transportation says westbound I-10 was narrowed to two lanes between US 60 and 48th Street. The westbound US 60 to WB I-10 HOV lane was also closed.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More storms possible in the coming days
PHOENIX — We'll stay mostly sunny and dry today in the Valley with slightly warmer temperatures as highs near 100 degrees. Moisture from Tropical Storm Kay continues to push north into Arizona. Thunderstorms will pick back up this afternoon across the high country and southeastern Arizona. The Valley could...
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-11-22
Monsoon storms moved in from the south, dropping heavy rain on parts of the Valley Sunday evening. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 10:50 p.m. Sunday):. See the full forecast or check...
ABC 15 News
'I was ready to pull my hair out': Customer charged after closing account
PHOENIX — Amid high inflation and high prices, many people are cutting costs where they can. For Stacy Cooney, that meant canceling her water delivery service with ReadyRefresh. Stacy sent a notice canceling the service in September 2021 but didn't receive confirmation the account closed until several months later.
RELATED PEOPLE
ABC 15 News
Funerals are not fun. So why have one when you can celebrate life? How to plan a end of life celebration!
Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living. Think about all the changes that have happened in day-to-day living since the 1860s. The industrial and technological advances have been enormous. They are so large that they have completely changed how we live our lives. Funeral service, as we know it now, was developed in the 1860s and has, for the most part, stayed the same. I believe this must change. We have seen an increase in cremation services without the option of memorialization. Time and again, I hear the phrase, "I don't need all that." I do not believe that people do not want to memorialize their loved ones. I believe, "I don't want all that" actually means, "I don't want what you are offering." The word "funeral" equates to sadness and, I think, we need to shift.
ABC 15 News
One dead, bystander injured in shooting at north Phoenix strip mall
PHOENIX — Police say one man is dead and a woman is hurt after a shooting at a strip mall in north Phoenix Saturday afternoon. Police were called around 4:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting at the strip mall near 19th Avenue and Bell Road. When they...
ABC 15 News
Two dead, 1 person in custody after Avondale hair salon shooting
AVONDALE — Two people are dead after a shooting at an Avondale hair salon Sunday afternoon. At about 3 p.m., police were called to Ema's Barber and Beauty Salon near Central Avenue and Madden Drive for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they located a man and woman...
Comments / 0