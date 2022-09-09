I'm Latino and the way I see it, you have a President that is Democrat , you have a controlled Senate that is Democrat and you have a Congress that is controlled by Democrats . So it's not hard to see why we are in a Nation that is struggling trying to make it work. So when you go to the polls either you vote for socialism and total control of your life, or you vote for Republicans that at least the last time a republican was in office everything was going fine , gas prices were low, food bills were low , they had the borders controlled the best they could. So it's up to you and your vote. VOTE RED VOTE RED VOTE RED
8 Latino republican votes out of my house. Only us can stop the spread of socialism and misery. Give me mean tweets and 2 bucks a gallon plus a secure border
Definitely don't vote Democrat you all will only get more of the same. Higher prices and higher taxes overall and that is a fact. Vote Red through and through. 😊👍
