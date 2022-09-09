ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 83

David Carreras
4d ago

I'm Latino and the way I see it, you have a President that is Democrat , you have a controlled Senate that is Democrat and you have a Congress that is controlled by Democrats . So it's not hard to see why we are in a Nation that is struggling trying to make it work. So when you go to the polls either you vote for socialism and total control of your life, or you vote for Republicans that at least the last time a republican was in office everything was going fine , gas prices were low, food bills were low , they had the borders controlled the best they could. So it's up to you and your vote. VOTE RED VOTE RED VOTE RED

Reply(33)
28
TRUMPISMYHERO
3d ago

8 Latino republican votes out of my house. Only us can stop the spread of socialism and misery. Give me mean tweets and 2 bucks a gallon plus a secure border

Reply(1)
11
ARCS43
4d ago

Definitely don't vote Democrat you all will only get more of the same. Higher prices and higher taxes overall and that is a fact. Vote Red through and through. 😊👍

Reply(6)
18
Related
allaboutarizonanews.com

Arizona Democratic Governor Candidate Katie Hobbs Refuses to Debate Republican Candidate Lake, Commission Rejects Hobbs Effort To Change Arizona Governor Debate

After Democrat candidate for Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs’ refused to debate Lake in Arizona governor race, The Citizens Clean Elections Commission initiated an effort for staff to try to persuade Hobbs, currently secretary of state, to participate in the planned Oct. 12 debate by offering minor changes to the format.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts

WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Local
Arizona Elections
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

Majority of Arizona students fail recent statewide tests

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It has no doubt been a difficult two and a half years for Arizona students with many still playing catchup after dealing with learning loss during the pandemic. New test results just released by the Arizona Department of Education show many Arizona students are falling behind....
ARIZONA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Democrats feel pressure to ‘save the republic’ in campaigns to run state election systems

Adrian Fontes is tired of responding to the outrageous claims of Mark Finchem, a Trump-backed Republican election denier with ties to QAnon. Fontes faces Finchem on the ballot this year for Arizona secretary of state.  Finchem has said that if elected the state’s chief election official, he would ban early voting, move away from electronic […] The post Democrats feel pressure to ‘save the republic’ in campaigns to run state election systems appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Democrat Katie Hobbs says no to Arizona governor debate

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs’ campaign announced Sunday that she would not debate Republican Kari Lake as the two battle for the Arizona governor’s office, calling off any negotiations with Lake and the state commission overseeing debates. The decision came after more than a week of efforts by Hobbs, currently secretary of state, to change the debate into separate half-hour interviews with the moderator. The Citizens Clean Elections Commission, which has held debates for two decades featuring candidates for statewide and legislative offices, flatly rejected that proposal on Thursday. Instead, the commission urged its staff to work with Hobbs to come up with minor changes to the debate and gave her a week to come to an agreement. Hobbs’ campaign manager’s statements to the commissioners made it seem unlikely that a deal could be reached. Nicole DeMont instead repeated the campaign’s concerns that debating Lake would “just create another spectacle, like we saw in the GOP primary debate. But on top of that, I would just add, you can’t debate a conspiracy theorist and at the last debate, she brought the conversation back to the 2020 election no less than a dozen times.”
ARIZONA STATE
fox40jackson.com

Arizona Dem prosecutor candidate Julie Gunnigle and her campaign staffers back defunding police, posts reveal

An Arizona left-wing attorney candidate attempting to lead the nation’s third-largest prosecutor’s office and several of her campaign staffers have expressed support for defunding police, according to a Fox News Digital review of videos and social media posts. Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic nominee for Maricopa County attorney, is...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Latino Voters#Affordable Housing#Politics Legislative#Racism#Politics State#Election State#Mi Familia Vota#Latinos
arizonasuntimes.com

Emerson Poll Shows Tight Races for Arizona Senate, Governor

An Emerson poll released Friday shows that both the U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races in Arizona, are essentially dead-heats. The poll shows Senator Mark Kelly (R-AZ) leading his insurgent challenger Blake Masters by only two points, 47 percent to 45 percent. Five percent of voters remain undecided, and four percent say they will vote for someone else. Meanwhile, 53 percent say they expect Kelly to win, regardless of whom they support.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake wants to abolish state income tax if elected

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said Thursday she wanted to abolish the state’s income tax but failed to provide details on how she’d do it. “I want to eventually get rid of the income tax if we can do that,” Lake told KTAR News's The Mike Broomhead Show. “I haven’t made that promise because I don’t want to make a promise that I can’t keep.”
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Nearly 70 Arizona sites renamed for containing Native American slur

PHOENIX - Nearly 70 geographical areas in Arizona were renamed by federal officials this week to replace a word considered to be derogatory toward Native American women. The U.S. government has quit using the term "squaw" by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands across the western United States and elsewhere.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
The Hill

Poll finds Kelly locked in tight race with Masters in Arizona

A new poll finds Arizona’s Senate race between Sen. Mark Kelly (D) and Republican opponent Blake Masters is getting razor-tight. The Emerson College poll released Friday shows Kelly leading Masters 47 percent to 45 percent, a finding within the survey’s margin of error, while 4 percent of respondents said they plan to vote for someone else and 5 percent are undecided.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Katie Hobbs tells commission she will not face Kari Lake on debate stage

PHOENIX — Arizona Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs announced Sunday she will not face her opponent Kari Lake on the debate stage. In a statement to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission (CCEC), Hobbs said though she rejects its invitation, she remains willing to participate in a format where a host would interview candidates separately for 30 minutes.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

How does owning a car in Arizona differ from other states in the U.S.?

Owning a car poses a range of financial implications, which can vary wildly from state to state. Purchase price, fuel costs, maintenance, and registration fees are all different depending on where you are, so if you’re planning a move, or even a visit, it’s worth making yourself aware of these differences.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Moving laborers now earn an average of $110 per hour, study shows

With nearly half of Americans now turning to side-hustles to make ends meet, I thought you would be interested in a new study that identifies moving work as potentially the most lucrative side-hustle of them all — and Arizona as a hotbed for moving business. Based on current data research from HireAHelper, moving laborers are now earning an average of $110 per hour – and moving companies earn upwards of $352 per move.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Counties with the most seniors in Arizona

PHOENIX (Stacker) - Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents.
ARIZONA STATE
Eastern Progress

Arizona congressman urges California to cut its Colorado River system water use

(The Center Square) – A U.S. Congressman has a request for California Gov. Gavin Newsom: reduce the state's use of water from the Colorado River. U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton, a Phoenix Democrat, penned a letter to Newsom telling him that because the Colorado River system faces becoming a deadpool, it needs every basin state to take action to prevent an economic catastrophe.
CALIFORNIA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Maricopa County Recorder Tells Arizonans to Prepare for a ‘Blue Night’ in November Election

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer shared Monday that voters should be ready for Democrats to initially lead on the night of November 8, as early votes are counted first. “The results released at 8:00 PM on Election Night will be comprised of early ballots we receive by the weekend before Election Day,” Richer tweeted. “First moral of the story: In Arizona, Initial results will likely be much bluer than eventual final results. Second moral: if you want your ballot to be part of results released AT 8:00 PM on Election Night, return it before the weekend before Election Day.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy