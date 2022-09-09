Venture 313 looking for entrepreneurs in Detroit to help get started

Venture 313 Allocating Millions for Detroit Start Ups 01:58

(CBS DETROIT) - April Anderson said her sales and profitability at Good Cakes and Bakes in Detroit have increased since Venture 313 became involved in her business.

Anderson said she applied for funding back in 2017 and was awarded $200,000 to help expand her business and get important advisory services from the non-profit organization, including guidance from the Dan Gilbert Foundation.

"It feels good, it really does," Anderson exclaimed.

Anderson is expected to open a brand new 5,000-square-foot facility in a few months to help support her growing shipping business.

"It's definitely grown faster than we expected," Anderson explained.

Venture 313 announced today it would allocate 10 millions dollars in funding over the next three years in hopes to find many more success storie like with April Anderson and Good Cakes and Bakes.