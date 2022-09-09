NEW YORK -- Chris Bassitt had his shortest start in three months, failing to get through the fourth inning as the NL East-leading New York Mets lost to the Chicago Cubs 5-2 Monday night.New York began the day with a 1 1/2-game edge over Atlanta, which played later in San Francisco.The Mets had won each of Bassitt's last eight starts, a span in which he had a 2.24 ERA. But the right-hander gave up five runs in 3 2/3 innings - his quickest exit since he lasted a season-low 3 1/3 innings against San Diego on July 8.Rafael Ortega homered...

QUEENS, NY ・ 19 MINUTES AGO