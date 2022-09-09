Read full article on original website
Cedar Rapids Economic Alliance: "Summer isn't over yet" list
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — According to the calendar, it’s still officially summer. So, before you put pumpkins on the porch or hang skeletons in your yard, here’s a list of all the ways to squeeze more summer into the last few weeks of the season from the Cedar Rapids Economic Alliance.
Mt Trashmore 5K Run kicked off Saturday in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids — The Trashmore 5K Dash to Bash Epilepsy event kicked off Saturday morning at the National Czech Slovak Museum & Library in Cedar Rapids. Runners from across the city lined up to run out of support for the Epilepsy Foundation. City Council Member, Dale Todd and Cedar...
Waterloo community confused by park renovations pitch during conversation on gun violence
Waterloo — The Waterloo community came together for a conversation on gun violence Monday evening, but they got a presentation on parks and rec renovations instead. “I really came here because I thought I was going to hear about better living, I thought I was going to hear something about legislation,” one Waterloo resident lamented Monday evening.
The 3rd Annual Mental Health Matters 5k returns to Hiawatha
Hiawatha — On Sunday, September 18th, an eastern Iowa father will keep his son's memory alive with the Third Annual Mental Health Matters 5k. Sunday's Mental Health Matters 5k in Hiawatha is in memory of Jeff Vipond. Jeff was an Xavier High School graduate and University of Iowa (UI)...
Stone City residents gathered for 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
Stone City — Sunday afternoon, Anamosa Veterans Group held their annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Stone City to pay tribute to the victims and honor the survivors of the terroristic attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001. Anamosa lost one of their own when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed...
Ingredion issues open letter as strike enters 7th week
As Ingredion workers enter their seventh week on strike Monday. the company is offering an open letter the the community via a full page ad in the Gazette. The strike has been going on since the beginning of August, when local BTCGM 100G turned down a contract offer from the company.
Aerohawks Air Show canceled, residents still showed for flying demos
Iowa City — Sunday afternoon, Iowa City's 29th Annual Iowa City Aerohawks Air Show at the Aerohawks Flying Field was canceled. Crews canceled the show due to forecasted inclement weather conditions. However, residents still came to the airfield to see the aircraft on display. Crews then decided to hold...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Iowa City Pavement Patching
Weather permitting, travel on the following streets in Iowa City will be reduced to one lane of alternating traffic beginning Sept. 12, 2022:. Ronalds Street, between Lucas and Governor streets. Davenport Street, between Pleasant and Cedar streets. Cornell Avenue, between Westminster and Dartmouth streets. Seventh Avenue, between Wilson and Court...
Five eastern Iowa school districts holding votes on new bonds on Tuesday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Six eastern Iowa school districts are holding votes on new bonds to fund various projects and other needs on Tuesday. Anamosa schools are asking voters there for nearly $16 million to build, furnish and equip a gymnasium addition to the high school along with a walking track, locker rooms and concessions, as well as a new parking lot, and other improvements.
Iowa surpasses Harvard, Princeton as No. 2 for writing
The University of Iowa is tied with Yale as the No. 2 university in the country for writing, according to the latest rankings from U.S. News & World Report. Iowa is the only public university in the top 10, behind No. 1 Brown University, and is ahead of universities such as Harvard, Cornell, Duke, and Princeton.
Overnight road closures on 6th Street SW in Cedar Rapids for asphalt work this week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — There will be overnight closures this week through Thursday, September 15, on 6th Street SW from Wilson Avenue to 33rd Avenue. A final layer of asphalt will be placed on 6th Street beginning at 6 pm each night until 6 am the next morning.
Cedar Rapids man now facing charges in deadly shooting from April
A Cedar Rapids man is now facing a slew of charges in connection to the April 25 shooting death of Dustin Frondle. Frondle, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest near 12th Avenue Southwest and Auburn Drive Southwest that morning. Marlon Jackson, 43, was arrested and charged...
Olin man dies after crashing ATV in Jones County on Saturday
OLIN, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An Olin man is dead after an ATV crash in Jones County early Saturday. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says 35-year old James Minor drove off the road at the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area around 3:30 am. Minor hit an obstruction...
CRPD: Man broke into ex's house, tried to kill man sleeping in her bed
Cedar Rapids — A Cedar Rapids man was arrested over the weekend after police say he tried to kill a man who was sleeping in his ex-girlfriend's bed earlier this month. According to a criminal complaint, Phillip James Horak, 41, was uninvited and unwelcome when he went into his ex-girlfriend's home on September 4th and demanded to know where, and who, "he" was.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs attends NDVGC in eastern Iowa
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Denis McDonough spent the afternoon in Riverside, Iowa. Secretary McDonough attended the National Disabled Veterans Golf Clinic (NDVGC) at Riverside Casino and Golf Resort. This year's NDVGC runs through Friday, September 16th. According to the clinic's website, the focus of the event, "is...
Three people injured after head on collision
Three people suffered minor injures after a head-on collision on Monday. Police say the crash happened at 3:21 p.m. in the 300 block of Rosedale Road in Cedar Rapids, when the 16-year-old driver of a Honda Accord failed to stay in their lane while making a turn, and struck a Toyota Tundra head-on, causing the airbags to deploy.
Iowa City Schools among 10 districts to receive grant funding for mental health training
The Iowa Departments of Education and Health and Human Services awarded 10 competitive grants, up to $100,000 each, to public school districts for training and coaching school health care workers on COVID response-and-recovery initiatives focused on social-emotional-behavioral health. The COVID-19 Public Health Workforce Supplement Funding grants will help school districts...
