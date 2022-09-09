Cedar Rapids — A Cedar Rapids man was arrested over the weekend after police say he tried to kill a man who was sleeping in his ex-girlfriend's bed earlier this month. According to a criminal complaint, Phillip James Horak, 41, was uninvited and unwelcome when he went into his ex-girlfriend's home on September 4th and demanded to know where, and who, "he" was.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO