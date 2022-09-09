ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, GA

Americus Times-Recorder

Valwood’s eight-run fourth inning dooms Lady Raiders

VALDOSTA – The Southland Academy Lady Raider softball team (SAR) dropped its fourth straight contest on Thursday, September 8 as the Valwood Lady Valiants scored eight run in the fourth inning to secure an 11-0 shut out victory over SAR. With the loss, the Lady Raiders are now 1-6...
VALDOSTA, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Wildcats suffer shut out loss to Bleckley County

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Wildcats (SC) suffered their second straight loss of the season when the Bleckley County Royals (BC) shut out SC 17-0 on Friday, September 9 at Wildcat Stadium. While the SC defense did what it could to keep the Wildcats in the game, this was...
ELLAVILLE, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Despite effort from SC defense, Panthers fall to Crisp County in “Battle of the Flint”

CORDELE – Having had an extra week to prepare for their annual “Battle of the Flint” rivalry against Crisp County (CC), the Sumter County High School Football Team (SC) came into Friday night’s game against the Cougars hoping to take the bragging rights back to the west side of the Flint River and to improve its overall record to 2-1 on the season. Throughout the entire contest, the Panther defense kept SC in the game by getting stops and forcing turnovers, but a struggling SC offense, coupled with miscues on special teams, proved to be the Panthers’ undoing as the Cougars defeated SC 19-0 on Friday, September 9 at the CCHS football stadium.
CORDELE, GA
southgatv.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 4

LEESBURG, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring four games that were covered on 9/9. (Game of the Week) – Colquitt County 48, Lee County 27. Irwin County 41, Turner County 7. Crisp County 19, Sumter County 0. Monroe 12, Westover 6. Stay tuned...
LEESBURG, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Charlie Collins Recognized as SGTC Student of Excellence

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College in Americus recently held a ceremony to recognize outstanding students in several program areas. The overall “Student of Excellence” distinction was awarded to horticulture student Charlie Collins of Sale City. Collins was nominated by SGTC horticulture instructor Brandon Gross. Dr. David...
AMERICUS, GA
WTVM

School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Class will be in session - outdoors - for a new school planning to open in Columbus early next year. Enrollment is open for a new non-traditional school that encourages outdoor learning. A new school called ‘Bloom’ - the Midland Forest School - will be the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police search for missing juvenile, Logan Parker

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a juvenile described as a “runaway”. Logan Parker was last seen around W. Bacon Street in LaGrange, Georgia, on Sept. 6, 2022. Anyone who has seen Parker or knows of his whereabouts should call Detective Blane at (706) 883-2623 […]
LAGRANGE, GA
wrbl.com

A cold front is on the way!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) –Tracking a cold front that will bring scattered showers and storms today but drier and slightly cooler air for Tuesday. This afternoon and evening: As the front slides through, we’ll begin to see showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Expect high temperatures to reach the low to middle 80s this afternoon as the front passes through.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Colleagues and friends remember Ralston Jarrett

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -“He said, I’m a lawyer. I said, but I don’t know you, and he said I’m a good lawyer,” says Columbus resident Mickey Webb. Mickey Webb of Columbus says that’s how he met young attorney Ralston Jarrett. The lawyer made it...
WRBL News 3

Shooting investigation underway in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Ga. (WRBL) – The Manchester Police Department is investigating a shooting. According to officials, the shooting happened Thursday morning on Linda Lane. Details about the victim’s condition are not available at this time. Police have made an arrest in the shooting. This is a developing story. Stay WRBL for new details as they become […]
MANCHESTER, GA
WTVM

Both directions on Manchester Expy in Columbus closed due to wreck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An accident in Columbus has closed down all the lanes of Manchester Expressway as officials work to clear the scene. The closure is from Interstate 185 to the Peachtree Mall entrance. Details of this accident are limited. However, Columbus police, fire department, the Muscogee County sheriff,...
41nbc.com

Macon man found shot dead in pickup truck

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was found shot dead in a pickup truck early Sunday morning. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says deputies found 42-year-old Stephen Lee Brown unresponsive in a pickup truck near the intersection of Cowan and Smith Streets around 2:30. He was...
MACON, GA

