Americus Times-Recorder
Valwood’s eight-run fourth inning dooms Lady Raiders
VALDOSTA – The Southland Academy Lady Raider softball team (SAR) dropped its fourth straight contest on Thursday, September 8 as the Valwood Lady Valiants scored eight run in the fourth inning to secure an 11-0 shut out victory over SAR. With the loss, the Lady Raiders are now 1-6...
Americus Times-Recorder
Wildcats suffer shut out loss to Bleckley County
ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Wildcats (SC) suffered their second straight loss of the season when the Bleckley County Royals (BC) shut out SC 17-0 on Friday, September 9 at Wildcat Stadium. While the SC defense did what it could to keep the Wildcats in the game, this was...
Americus Times-Recorder
Despite effort from SC defense, Panthers fall to Crisp County in “Battle of the Flint”
CORDELE – Having had an extra week to prepare for their annual “Battle of the Flint” rivalry against Crisp County (CC), the Sumter County High School Football Team (SC) came into Friday night’s game against the Cougars hoping to take the bragging rights back to the west side of the Flint River and to improve its overall record to 2-1 on the season. Throughout the entire contest, the Panther defense kept SC in the game by getting stops and forcing turnovers, but a struggling SC offense, coupled with miscues on special teams, proved to be the Panthers’ undoing as the Cougars defeated SC 19-0 on Friday, September 9 at the CCHS football stadium.
southgatv.com
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 4
LEESBURG, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring four games that were covered on 9/9. (Game of the Week) – Colquitt County 48, Lee County 27. Irwin County 41, Turner County 7. Crisp County 19, Sumter County 0. Monroe 12, Westover 6. Stay tuned...
Americus Times-Recorder
Charlie Collins Recognized as SGTC Student of Excellence
AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College in Americus recently held a ceremony to recognize outstanding students in several program areas. The overall “Student of Excellence” distinction was awarded to horticulture student Charlie Collins of Sale City. Collins was nominated by SGTC horticulture instructor Brandon Gross. Dr. David...
WTVM
School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Class will be in session - outdoors - for a new school planning to open in Columbus early next year. Enrollment is open for a new non-traditional school that encourages outdoor learning. A new school called ‘Bloom’ - the Midland Forest School - will be the...
Deborah Williams Jones tapped to be first Randolph County manager
CUTHBERT — After a lengthy career in education, Americus native Deborah Williams Jones is stepping into a career that she had contemplated for decades. Jones was selected this week as the first county manager in Randolph County’s history to lead operations in the rural county whose county seat is Cuthbert.
LaGrange Police search for missing juvenile, Logan Parker
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a juvenile described as a “runaway”. Logan Parker was last seen around W. Bacon Street in LaGrange, Georgia, on Sept. 6, 2022. Anyone who has seen Parker or knows of his whereabouts should call Detective Blane at (706) 883-2623 […]
WTVM
Homegoing Celebration for Robert Anderson, Remembering a Columbus Trailblazer
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “He had that low baritone voice that I’ll always remember and I’ll always remember all the things that he did in the city of Columbus,” says Calvin Smyre, former Georgia state representative and friend of Robert Anderson for more than 65 years.
wrbl.com
A cold front is on the way!
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) –Tracking a cold front that will bring scattered showers and storms today but drier and slightly cooler air for Tuesday. This afternoon and evening: As the front slides through, we’ll begin to see showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Expect high temperatures to reach the low to middle 80s this afternoon as the front passes through.
Georgia's rural Black voters helped propel Democrats before. Will they do it again?
One group that could help 2022 statewide Democratic candidates is Georgia's rural Black voters. They helped Stacey Abrams get close in 2018 and later pushed two Democratic U.S. senators to victory.
WTVM
Teen dead after single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of a Columbus teen. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 19-year-old Aleiyah Donald. The crash happened on September 9 on Manchester Expressway. Donald was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:42 p.m.,...
WTVM
Columbus PD: Missing man last seen June 2019 found safe
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department finds a missing man. 55-year-old Curtis Lee Thomas was last seen June 2, 2019. According to Columbus police, Thomas has been found safe and in good health.
WTVM
Colleagues and friends remember Ralston Jarrett
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -“He said, I’m a lawyer. I said, but I don’t know you, and he said I’m a good lawyer,” says Columbus resident Mickey Webb. Mickey Webb of Columbus says that’s how he met young attorney Ralston Jarrett. The lawyer made it...
'He beat me like a man': Macon mother warns others after stranger beats her at gas station
MACON, Ga. — A Macon mother says a stranger asked for a pack of cigars at a gas pump before he assaulted her. Danielle Finney says now she’s even scared to fuel up her car in the middle of the day in Macon. Finney says she drove to...
Preliminary Investigation: Child shot at liberty gas station in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Wednesday night shooting at a Columbus gas station has left a child in the Emergency Room. The Columbus Police Department states their preliminary investigation reveals that a child was shot at the Liberty Gas Station on Buena Vista Road in South Columbus. At this time it seems to be an […]
Shooting investigation underway in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Ga. (WRBL) – The Manchester Police Department is investigating a shooting. According to officials, the shooting happened Thursday morning on Linda Lane. Details about the victim’s condition are not available at this time. Police have made an arrest in the shooting. This is a developing story. Stay WRBL for new details as they become […]
Bibb coroner says heavy rains may have contributed to death of woman found off of Elm Street
MACON, Ga. — A woman was found dead Monday at a creek located off Elm and Fifth streets. She was found by a gentleman who thought she was sleeping when he saw her at first, according to Bibb County Sheriff's Office Coroner Leon Jones. "She was found by a...
WTVM
Both directions on Manchester Expy in Columbus closed due to wreck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An accident in Columbus has closed down all the lanes of Manchester Expressway as officials work to clear the scene. The closure is from Interstate 185 to the Peachtree Mall entrance. Details of this accident are limited. However, Columbus police, fire department, the Muscogee County sheriff,...
41nbc.com
Macon man found shot dead in pickup truck
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was found shot dead in a pickup truck early Sunday morning. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says deputies found 42-year-old Stephen Lee Brown unresponsive in a pickup truck near the intersection of Cowan and Smith Streets around 2:30. He was...
