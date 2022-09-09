CORDELE – Having had an extra week to prepare for their annual “Battle of the Flint” rivalry against Crisp County (CC), the Sumter County High School Football Team (SC) came into Friday night’s game against the Cougars hoping to take the bragging rights back to the west side of the Flint River and to improve its overall record to 2-1 on the season. Throughout the entire contest, the Panther defense kept SC in the game by getting stops and forcing turnovers, but a struggling SC offense, coupled with miscues on special teams, proved to be the Panthers’ undoing as the Cougars defeated SC 19-0 on Friday, September 9 at the CCHS football stadium.

