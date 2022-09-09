Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
To combat opioid overdoses, Florida public health officials embrace a new treatment platform
Florida health officials say that addressing the opioid epidemic is a top priority, which is why they’re embracing the introduction of a new platform in the state aimed at helping individuals and family members find the best treatment facility. What You Need To Know. The new ATLAS platform is...
mynews13.com
UH study finds visitors willing to pay more for locally grown food
HONOLULU — If you grow it, they will eat it — and pay more to do so, according to a new study by University of Hawaii School of Travel Industry Management professor Jerry Agrusa and a team of researchers. According to the study, visitors from the continental United...
mynews13.com
Correction: South Dakota-Conservative College story
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — In a story published September 11, 2022, about South Dakota's social studies standards, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the organization that history professor Stephen Jackson referenced. He referred to guidelines from the American Historical Association, not the American Historical Society. Copyright...
mynews13.com
Biden admininstration launches web portal to track extreme weather
The Biden administration is launching a new website to help communities see extreme weather and other hazards they are facing as a result of climate change. Kentuckians have seen the effect of natural disasters firsthand in recent months, with tornadoes that swept through western Kentucky last December and the historic flooding that devastated eastern parts of the state in July.
mynews13.com
Tips on staying safe around bears as fall approaches
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As fall approaches, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is reminding people that black bears in the state are more active in search for food. FWC says that residents and visitors can help prevent negative interactions with bears and other wildlife by securing garbage,...
mynews13.com
Central Florida firefighters climb 110 floors to honor 9/11 victims
ORLANDO, Fla. — Firefighters from across Central Florida met at the City National Bank to climb 110 floors in honor of the hundreds of first responders who lost their lives during 9/11. This year marks 21 years since the attacks on the World Trade Center. What You Need To...
mynews13.com
Remembering Hurricane Irma 5 years later
The most recent hurricane to directly affect Central Florida was Hurricane Irma in Sept. 2017. Those who experienced it may remember the images coming out of the Keys where a more intense Category 4 storm made landfall near Cudjoe Key; a second Florida landfall followed near Marco Island, Fla. as a Category 3 storm on Sept. 10, 2017.
mynews13.com
VP Harris introduces national aerospace coalition to bolster workforce
BREVARD COUNTY. Fla. — Workforce development in the aerospace sector was one of the focal points during Friday’s meeting of the National Space Council (NSC) held at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. Vice President, the NSC chair, discussed how to bring more people into these types of...
Florida puts restrictions on medical marijuana use
The Florida Department of Health issued an emergency ruling on medical marijuana to limit amounts and dosage. Some patients worry about what this could mean for future usage.
mynews13.com
Hundreds donate blood at Daytona International Speedway
As the country remembers the tragedy that struck our nation 21 years ago on September 11 this weekend, the Central Florida community is coming together with different ways to honor those who lost their lives. What You Need To Know. Floridians are remembering 9/11 in different ways. A blood donation...
mynews13.com
Trial set to begin for Alex Jones in Sandy Hook hoax case
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A month after losing one nearly $50 million verdict, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is set to go on trial a second time for calling the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax and causing several of the victims' families emotional and psychological harm. A six-member...
mynews13.com
These Hawaii businesses will continue to have employees work remotely for the foreseeable future
When the Covid pandemic started in the beginning of 2020, many employers asked their staff to work from home for the first time. More than two years later, some businesses have brought their workers back to the office, but others have continued to permit remote work or have created a hybrid work environment in which employees occasionally come to the office.
mynews13.com
Haunted attractions across Ohio recognized nationally
OHIO — The Haunted Attraction Association released the top haunts across the country for 2022, including several locations across Ohio from Akron to Cincinnati. With Halloween quickly approaching, here are some of the top places to visit. Akron Haunted Schoolhouse & Laboratory. The Akron Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory have...
mynews13.com
Amusement Today bestows awards, including Golden Ticket, to Texas parks
SAN ANTONIO — Amusement Today recognized the “Best of the Best” at a live event held at San Antonio’s Six Flags Fiesta Texas on Saturday. “It was amazing to return to an in-person networking event,” said Tim Baldwin, Golden Ticket Awards communications coordinator, Amusement Today. “While online presentations the last two years enabled us to still recognize the great accomplishments in our industry, meeting with peers and colleagues face to face is invaluable. We needed this. It’s heartwarming to honor these places and the people continuing to bring fun and smiles in a time when things are still uncertain.”
mynews13.com
Wisconsin robotics teams take part in 30-hour robot building challenge
MEQUON, Wis. — Mateo Reyes is a member of the Kraken Pinion robotics team at Homestead High School in Mequon. He’s one of many high school students that took part in a 30-hour robot building challenge Saturday. The event brought in robotics teams from Mequon and Brookfield to compete with teams across the world.
mynews13.com
Minority-owned businesses looking to thrive continuously
OHIO — It’s not clear what will happen to 500,000 independent restaurants and bars after losing money during the pandemic. For Black-owned businesses, there’s an even greater struggle. “In the creation of a lot of Black businesses, a lot of businesses aren't able to earn capital to...
