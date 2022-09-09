SAN ANTONIO — Amusement Today recognized the “Best of the Best” at a live event held at San Antonio’s Six Flags Fiesta Texas on Saturday. “It was amazing to return to an in-person networking event,” said Tim Baldwin, Golden Ticket Awards communications coordinator, Amusement Today. “While online presentations the last two years enabled us to still recognize the great accomplishments in our industry, meeting with peers and colleagues face to face is invaluable. We needed this. It’s heartwarming to honor these places and the people continuing to bring fun and smiles in a time when things are still uncertain.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO