mymoinfo.com
Farmington Volleyball Off To A Hot Start
(Farmington) Farmington Volleyball is off to a hot start this season, the Knights are 11-3-1 and finished 2nd at the SEMO Dig For Life tournament last weekend. The defending Class 4 District 1 Champions played 7 games in the span of two days, and only lost in the championship game to Saxony Lutheran. Head Coach Haley Baker says her girls were exhausted by Saturday, but showed no signs of quitting.
mymoinfo.com
Jackson Dominates Farmington In SEMO North Opener
(Jackson) The Jackson Indians dominated the Farmington Knights Friday night on KREI 47-7. Farmington started with the ball first, but immediately fumbled and the Indians took advantage. Farmington couldn’t muster much offense on their next drive and gave the ball right back. Jackson scored again. The Knights’ offense was...
mymoinfo.com
First Tanks For Listening Winner Announced
(Farmington) Congratulations to Aaron Mosier of Park Hills. We drew his name this morning as our first winner in our Tanks for Listening promotion. Aaron wins a $98 gift card from J-98, mymoinfo.com and our participating sponsors. We caught up with Mosier on the air this morning to share the good news.
mymoinfo.com
Beautiful Weather Will Rule This Week
(St. Louis) The next several days should be quite enjoyable in terms of weather. Ben Herzog is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says the last full week of summer should be very nice. And you can expect the nice weather to hang around for...
mymoinfo.com
Seckman Storms Past Northwest on Football Friday
(Cedar Hill) The Seckman Jaguars rolled past the Northwest Lions 64-6 Friday night on KJFF. Seckman wasted little time getting on the scoreboard, scoring on the game’s first possession. After forcing a 3-and-out on defense and dropping Northwest on a botched punt snap, the Jaguars made quick work of...
mymoinfo.com
Dennis L. Hancock — Service TBA
Dennis L. Hancock of Hillsboro passed away on September 6th, he was 74 years old. A memorial and celebration of life for Dennis Hancock will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
mymoinfo.com
Warren Elvis Hasty — Service 9/14/22 10 A.M.
Warren Elvis Hasty of Hillsboro passed away Friday (9/9) at the age of 83. The funeral service will be Wednesday (9/14) morning at 10 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial in the Hasty Cemetery in Black at 1:30. The visitation will be Tuesday (9/13) evening from...
mymoinfo.com
Mandy Alley resigns as Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce Administrator
(Hillsboro) After serving twenty years at the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce Administrator Mandy Alley has stepped down. Alley says it just got to the point where the demands became a little too difficult after going through some health issues the last few years. She says it was not an easy decision.
mymoinfo.com
Lisa Dawn Minney — Service 9/13/22 1 P.M.
Lisa Dawn Minney of Hillsboro passed away Tuesday, September 6th, she was 61 years old. The visitation for Lisa Minney will be Tuesday (9/13) from Noon until the time of funeral services at 1 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in the Woodlawn Cemetery in DeSoto.
mymoinfo.com
June Vaughn – Service 1pm 9/15/22
June Vaughn of Fredericktown died Saturday at the age of 77. The funeral service will be 1:00 Thursday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with burial in Christian Cemetery. Visitation for June Vaughn will be 11 to 1 Thursday at the funeral home.
mymoinfo.com
Dock Project In Cape Girardeau Shelved
mymoinfo.com
John Wayne McAtee — Service 9/13/22 10 A.M.
John Wayne McAtee of Festus passed away Thursday, September 8th, at the age of 65. The funeral services will be held Tuesday (9/13) morning at 10 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Crystal City. Burial in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Mahn Funeral Homes.
