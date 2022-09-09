Read full article on original website
EBR Schools hosting two hiring events in September
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge School District is searching for candidates in all areas. A ‘Connecting 2 Succeed’ recruiting event is on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Instructional Resource Center, located at 1022 South Foster Drive from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Candidates...
Scotlandville High temporarily transitions to virtual learning Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A capital area school that experienced recent flooding is transitioning to virtual learning for at least one day, school officials say. East Baton Rouge (EBR) Schools issued a Sunday (September 11) evening notice, explaining that Scotlandville High School students are not to report to campus Monday, September 12.
BRPD offering concealed handgun permit class soon
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you ever wanted to get your concealed handgun permit?. The Baton Rouge Police Department is giving you the chance to do just that on Saturday, September 17. BRPD is holding a Concealed Handgun Permit Class in Zachary from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Southern Lab, LSU Lab students building bridges through community mural ahead of historic game
BATON ROUGE - This weekend, Southern University and LSU will play each other at Tiger Stadium for the first time ever. Students who attend the universities lab schools say gameday isn't the only piece of history being made here in the capital city. Off Choctaw Drive, a new mural is...
Transmission system issue left thousands without power in Ascension Parish, EBR
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Entergy’s online outage map shows thousands in Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes are without power early Monday afternoon. Entergy said the outage affecting Ascension Parish and East Baton Rouge Parish was due to a transmission system issue. Crews are working to pinpoint the issue Monday afternoon.
Mayor Broome addresses ongoing fight against crime in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has been the mayor of Baton Rouge for over five years. During that time, Mayor Broome has tackled the issue of crime in the city. One way is through the Summer of Hope initiative. On Monday, Sept. 12, Mayor...
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Board members told to not talk about layoffs at taxpayer-funded mental health facility: 21 let go as place bleeds cash
BATON ROUGE – Peeved that WBRZ and Chris Nakamoto were able to report on secret layoffs at the taxpayer-funded Bridge Center for Hope, the head honcho at the mental health facility blasted board members and forbid them from sharing information with reporters going forward. The Bridge Center for Hope,...
Live After 5 returns this Friday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital City’s beloved live music concert series, Live After 5, is making its return this fall with six shows. Once a week, musicians and locals come together to perform and enjoy a free concert in downtown Baton Rouge at Rhorer Plaza, the stage that sits between the East Baton Rouge Parish Library and Louisiana’s Old state Capitol on North Boulevard.
Police: 1 hurt in shooting near N. Harrells Ferry Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person was hurt in a Monday afternoon shooting near N. Harrells Ferry Road, police say. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place on Sherwood Hollow Court. No further details were shared. This is a developing story.
Some Baton Rouge teachers were denied paid COVID leave. The district says it's addressing it.
Nearly 200 employees of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system have reported getting sick from COVID since the beginning of July, but most of them have had to wait until the start of this month before the school district would process their claims for fully paid COVID leave. Part...
Mystery power outage in EBR, Ascension restored; Engineers still troubleshooting why the grid went down
PRAIRIEVILLE - More than 15,000 households were without power near the East Baton Rouge-Ascension parish line Monday afternoon. The outage was first reported around 1 p.m. and affected homes in Baton Rouge, Prairieville and Gonzales. As of around 1:10 p.m., more than 12,000 people were without electricity in Ascension Parish....
Traffic Alert: Crash on Nicholson Dr. at W. Chimes St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are responding to a Sunday (September 11) evening crash on Nicholson Drive at West Chimes Street on LSU campus. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. and LSU Police are among the responding officials on scene. Officials say no one was injured in the...
St. Mary deputies searching for runaway child
Deputies say that Samouree Randle was last seen in the Morgan City area at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 11.
Shooting on Mills Avenue leaves one person injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say at least one person was injured in a Monday (September 12) evening shooting on Mills Avenue at Merganzer Avenue, which is just west of Scenic Highway and north of Southern University. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), the injured person’s...
U.S. Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans announced the recovery of 14 missing or endangered children as part of Operation Summer Knights. Eight people were also arrested. The investigation was conducted in the New Orleans area between April 30, 2022, and August...
Body found on I-12 West in Baton Rouge
BRPD confirmed that the body of a man was found "around the Essen Ln. ramp."
Habitat for Humanity looking for gently used, new donations
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking to clean out your home, you can donate your items to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge. They’re offering free pickups for item donations that meet their guidelines. They accept furniture, working appliances, building materials, houseware and more. Schedule...
Inside the plan to house teens at Angola: Key new details emerge in federal court hearings
When they unveiled a plan to move some young offenders from the Bridge City Center for Youth to a high-security unit at the State Penitentiary at Angola, Louisiana leaders spoke mostly about how it would stem chaos at that single youth jail. Dozens of documents and hours of testimony in...
Permanent jewelry has arrived in Baton Rouge courtesy Forever Lillies
Sydney Marrs is bringing a whole new meaning to the term “timeless jewelry.” Through her blooming business Forever Lillies, she uses delicate pieces of metal chain and a welding tool to make long-lasting, element-resistant jewelry pieces with one simple zap. That “zapping” is a national trend you may...
