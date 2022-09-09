ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

EBR Schools hosting two hiring events in September

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge School District is searching for candidates in all areas. A ‘Connecting 2 Succeed’ recruiting event is on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Instructional Resource Center, located at 1022 South Foster Drive from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Candidates...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Scotlandville High temporarily transitions to virtual learning Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A capital area school that experienced recent flooding is transitioning to virtual learning for at least one day, school officials say. East Baton Rouge (EBR) Schools issued a Sunday (September 11) evening notice, explaining that Scotlandville High School students are not to report to campus Monday, September 12.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD offering concealed handgun permit class soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you ever wanted to get your concealed handgun permit?. The Baton Rouge Police Department is giving you the chance to do just that on Saturday, September 17. BRPD is holding a Concealed Handgun Permit Class in Zachary from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Baton Rouge, LA
Industry
Local
Louisiana Industry
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Elementary Schools#High School#School Grades#Urban Construction#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#K12#Broadmoor Middle School#Brownfields Elementary#Siegen Lane#Brec#The School Board
WAFB

Live After 5 returns this Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital City’s beloved live music concert series, Live After 5, is making its return this fall with six shows. Once a week, musicians and locals come together to perform and enjoy a free concert in downtown Baton Rouge at Rhorer Plaza, the stage that sits between the East Baton Rouge Parish Library and Louisiana’s Old state Capitol on North Boulevard.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Police: 1 hurt in shooting near N. Harrells Ferry Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person was hurt in a Monday afternoon shooting near N. Harrells Ferry Road, police say. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place on Sherwood Hollow Court. No further details were shared. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Construction
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on Nicholson Dr. at W. Chimes St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are responding to a Sunday (September 11) evening crash on Nicholson Drive at West Chimes Street on LSU campus. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. and LSU Police are among the responding officials on scene. Officials say no one was injured in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Shooting on Mills Avenue leaves one person injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say at least one person was injured in a Monday (September 12) evening shooting on Mills Avenue at Merganzer Avenue, which is just west of Scenic Highway and north of Southern University. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), the injured person’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

U.S. Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans announced the recovery of 14 missing or endangered children as part of Operation Summer Knights. Eight people were also arrested. The investigation was conducted in the New Orleans area between April 30, 2022, and August...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Habitat for Humanity looking for gently used, new donations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking to clean out your home, you can donate your items to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge. They’re offering free pickups for item donations that meet their guidelines. They accept furniture, working appliances, building materials, houseware and more. Schedule...
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Permanent jewelry has arrived in Baton Rouge courtesy Forever Lillies

Sydney Marrs is bringing a whole new meaning to the term “timeless jewelry.” Through her blooming business Forever Lillies, she uses delicate pieces of metal chain and a welding tool to make long-lasting, element-resistant jewelry pieces with one simple zap. That “zapping” is a national trend you may...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy