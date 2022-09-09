Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Meet the Fairy Godmother of Glass
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Racine is seeing its own Renaissance. For example, an old building on Wisconsin Avenue used to be a lithography company, and now the old gem has a new sparkle to it. Inside, you'll find beautiful and delicate works of art. The stunning visuals of glassblowing...
CBS 58
Fore the Kids: Golf tournament raises money for burn camp in Wisconsin
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- All the rain couldn't wash out an event to raise money for kids Monday, Sept. 12. West Bend Country Club hosted the "Fore the Kids" tournament to raise money for Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation Burn Camp. Burn camp helps kids who...
CBS 58
What to expect at Uncorked Wine Festival this weekend in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- If you like wine, "Uncorked Wine Festival" is coming to the Deer District this weekend. CBS 58 was joined by Michelle Harris, owner of "Uncorked Wine Festivals" to tell us what to expect. To learn more, CLICK HERE.
fox32chicago.com
Officials ID skeletal remains found in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says skeletal remains discovered in a vacant building in Milwaukee have been identified. A YouTuber filming himself for a video found the body on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The subject has been identified as a 32-year-old man from Milwaukee. Family has been notified.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Muskego missing teens, Horn Park last known location
MUSKEGO, Wis. - Muskego police are looking for two missing teenagers, last seen Friday afternoon, Sept. 9. Gabbriella Stanley, 17, and Aunnie Way, 15, were last seen riding bikes near Horn Park. The park is in the area near Pioneer Drive and Janesville Road. They are believed to be together.
Families swamped with flooded basements in Southeast Wisconsin
People across Southeast Wisconsin are left cleaning up after heavy, prolonged rain Saturday night into Monday morning caused power outages and flooding.
CBS 58
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (9/10)...Cemetery Bike Tours, Beer, Art, & Fashion
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Take advantage of Saturday's nice weather because it'll be ugly for Sunday and Monday. Also, don't forget to check out the Pepper Festival taking place Saturday in Beaver Dam as well.
CBS 58
Healthy ways to prepare potatoes 🥔
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fries, chips, slice 'em or dice 'em! There are so many ways to use potatoes and now is a good a time as any because it's National Potato Month!. CBS 58 was joined by registered dietitian Becky Kerkenbush, with Watertown Regional Medical Center, to talk about the positives potatoes bring to your diet.
CBS 58
West Bend students create petition, protest enforcement of dress code
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A dress code in West Bend preventing female students from wearing midriff shirts and anything that shows cleavage has students and parents fighting back. One girl we spoke with says she was pulled out of her advanced placement class because she was wearing a...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Wine Walk & Party on the Pavement
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- There's something to wine about in downtown Racine. Kelly Kruse, the Executive Director of Racine Downtown Corporation joined CBS 58 virtually to discuss two upcoming events. The Wine Walks are coming up on October 8 and 15, 2022 from 1pm-6pm. People can enjoy the change...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee father of 3 fatally shot in car with children
MILWAUKEE - The fiancée of a Milwaukee man shot and killed Friday night, Sept. 9 is pleading for someone to come forward with information. Len Lawson, 27, was killed near 21st and Cherry. Aaliyah McGee said her fiancé talked to her about getting married just hours before he was...
Gigantic Custom Barn Most Amazing Multi-Family Wisconsin Getaway Rental
7,400 sq. ft. immaculately customized barn near Lake Geneva couldn't be more perfect for that dream 'in the woods' vacation with a bunch of your favorite people. Just a few miles outside Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is where you'll find the most incredible barn I've ever seen. I have never seen...
Greater Milwaukee Today
8th Annual Milwaukee Taco Fest
Get your fill of the best tacos in Milwaukee at this family-friendly fiesta, then vote for your favorite! Hope we see ya, tortilla!. Attendees can participate in the Bars & Rec “Let’s Play” Yard featuring the Nine Below Hole‑in‑One Challenge, NorthSouth Club Shuffleboard and Bags.
CBS 58
VA Medical Center in Milwaukee uses Music Therapy to help veterans heal
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More than 300,000 veterans live in the state of Wisconsin and nationwide more than 4.7 million veterans have service-connected disabilities and at the VA Medical Center in Milwaukee a form therapy that's been developed over seven decades is continuing to produce remarkable results. "We identify what...
CBS 58
Remembrance held at 9/11 Memorial in Kewaskum
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Across southeast Wisconsin Sunday, Sept. 11, Wisconsinites gathered in remembrance of what happened 21 years ago. Hundreds gathered at Wisconsin's 9/11 Memorial and education center in Kewaskum to honor the lives of those lost in the hometown of the one person from Wisconsin who died. The...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Dog walking safety
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Stephanie Nespoli with the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us virtually to provide dog walking safety tips. It’s starting to get dark outside earlier, but our furry friends still want to take their evening walks. There are a few things you can do to stay safe out there:
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Swan's Watermelon Festival & More! 🍉
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving with Real Racine joined CBS 58 virtually for Racine and Me to discuss four upcoming events. First up, Swan's Watermelon Festival! The event takes place on September 10th and 11th 10:00-6:00 pm. There will also be a new watermelon painting contest on Saturday, September 10th.
CBS 58
Medical College of Milwaukee welcomes new cancer research facility
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Monday, Sept. 12, the Medical College of Wisconsin and government representatives broke ground for a new cancer research. It's been a project in the making for years, with a price tag of $100 million. "This is unique to the region and we know that this...
nbc15.com
Milton community member makes a Ukrainian family’s dream come true
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Ukrainian family living in Milton received a free truck from community member Shawn Sullivan so they can live more independently in the United States. NBC15 News shared the Nialka’s story about fleeing war-torn Ukraine to live with Gretchen Kingsley’s family in Milton, Wisconsin in June. The Sullivan family saw this story and wanted to help Misha Nialka by gifting him a truck so he can drive on his own with his international drivers license.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Second grade Racine teacher goes viral on TikTok
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- A second grade teacher in Racine is gaining popularity on social media. Monique McKnight is a second grade teacher with Racine Unified School District. She comes from a musical family and has loved singing her entire life. Recently, she started doing end of the year remix songs on social media. This year, she decided to get students excited to return to school for the beginning of the school year by utilizing a popular song.
