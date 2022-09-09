ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Racine & Me: Meet the Fairy Godmother of Glass

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Racine is seeing its own Renaissance. For example, an old building on Wisconsin Avenue used to be a lithography company, and now the old gem has a new sparkle to it. Inside, you'll find beautiful and delicate works of art. The stunning visuals of glassblowing...
RACINE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Officials ID skeletal remains found in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says skeletal remains discovered in a vacant building in Milwaukee have been identified. A YouTuber filming himself for a video found the body on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The subject has been identified as a 32-year-old man from Milwaukee. Family has been notified.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Muskego missing teens, Horn Park last known location

MUSKEGO, Wis. - Muskego police are looking for two missing teenagers, last seen Friday afternoon, Sept. 9. Gabbriella Stanley, 17, and Aunnie Way, 15, were last seen riding bikes near Horn Park. The park is in the area near Pioneer Drive and Janesville Road. They are believed to be together.
MUSKEGO, WI
CBS 58

Healthy ways to prepare potatoes 🥔

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fries, chips, slice 'em or dice 'em! There are so many ways to use potatoes and now is a good a time as any because it's National Potato Month!. CBS 58 was joined by registered dietitian Becky Kerkenbush, with Watertown Regional Medical Center, to talk about the positives potatoes bring to your diet.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Wine Walk & Party on the Pavement

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- There's something to wine about in downtown Racine. Kelly Kruse, the Executive Director of Racine Downtown Corporation joined CBS 58 virtually to discuss two upcoming events. The Wine Walks are coming up on October 8 and 15, 2022 from 1pm-6pm. People can enjoy the change...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee father of 3 fatally shot in car with children

MILWAUKEE - The fiancée of a Milwaukee man shot and killed Friday night, Sept. 9 is pleading for someone to come forward with information. Len Lawson, 27, was killed near 21st and Cherry. Aaliyah McGee said her fiancé talked to her about getting married just hours before he was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

8th Annual Milwaukee Taco Fest

Get your fill of the best tacos in Milwaukee at this family-friendly fiesta, then vote for your favorite! Hope we see ya, tortilla!. Attendees can participate in the Bars & Rec “Let’s Play” Yard featuring the Nine Below Hole‑in‑One Challenge, NorthSouth Club Shuffleboard and Bags.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

VA Medical Center in Milwaukee uses Music Therapy to help veterans heal

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More than 300,000 veterans live in the state of Wisconsin and nationwide more than 4.7 million veterans have service-connected disabilities and at the VA Medical Center in Milwaukee a form therapy that's been developed over seven decades is continuing to produce remarkable results. "We identify what...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Remembrance held at 9/11 Memorial in Kewaskum

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Across southeast Wisconsin Sunday, Sept. 11, Wisconsinites gathered in remembrance of what happened 21 years ago. Hundreds gathered at Wisconsin's 9/11 Memorial and education center in Kewaskum to honor the lives of those lost in the hometown of the one person from Wisconsin who died. The...
KEWASKUM, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Dog walking safety

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Stephanie Nespoli with the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us virtually to provide dog walking safety tips. It’s starting to get dark outside earlier, but our furry friends still want to take their evening walks. There are a few things you can do to stay safe out there:
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Swan's Watermelon Festival & More! 🍉

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving with Real Racine joined CBS 58 virtually for Racine and Me to discuss four upcoming events. First up, Swan's Watermelon Festival! The event takes place on September 10th and 11th 10:00-6:00 pm. There will also be a new watermelon painting contest on Saturday, September 10th.
RACINE, WI
nbc15.com

Milton community member makes a Ukrainian family’s dream come true

MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Ukrainian family living in Milton received a free truck from community member Shawn Sullivan so they can live more independently in the United States. NBC15 News shared the Nialka’s story about fleeing war-torn Ukraine to live with Gretchen Kingsley’s family in Milton, Wisconsin in June. The Sullivan family saw this story and wanted to help Misha Nialka by gifting him a truck so he can drive on his own with his international drivers license.
MILTON, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Second grade Racine teacher goes viral on TikTok

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- A second grade teacher in Racine is gaining popularity on social media. Monique McKnight is a second grade teacher with Racine Unified School District. She comes from a musical family and has loved singing her entire life. Recently, she started doing end of the year remix songs on social media. This year, she decided to get students excited to return to school for the beginning of the school year by utilizing a popular song.
RACINE, WI

