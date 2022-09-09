Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Mayoral candidates respond to violent weekend in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The candidates for Lexington mayor are sounding off again about the recent violence in the city. Councilman David Kloiber is running against Mayor Linda Gorton. He was on Facebook Sunday morning, addressing the shootings. Both were also at a mayoral forum Monday morning about tourism in...
foxlexington.com
Memorial Dart Tournament held in honor of Lexington native
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – September is National Suicide Prevention month and chances are you may know someone who has been impacted by it. According to the CDC, in 2020 Kentucky had 801 suicide deaths. In March, 24-year-old Caleb Pitts, of Lexington, took his own life, something Pitts’ family...
WKYT 27
Two arrested for brawl at UK Hospital during violent weekend in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a busy and violent weekend in Lexington, with multiple shootings and a fight outside UK Chandler Hospital. Two men are facing charges after Lexington police say they got into a brawl with relatives of a gunshot victim at the hospital. Marquis Tompkins and Roderick Bowditch Jr. were arrested Saturday night and were in court Monday afternoon.
wdrb.com
WATCH | Following Florida win, Kentucky fans set fire to a couch, flip car
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky fans rallied on State Street following the Florida upset Saturday night. The Cats made a comeback in the second half to beat the Gators in Gainesville 26-16. Back in Lexington, a couch was set on fire and burned in the street. In this...
clayconews.com
REMEMBERING 9/11: A JARHEAD'S PERSPECTIVE 21 YEARS LATER LIVING IN CLAY COUNTY, KENTUCKY
CLAY COUNTY, KY - There are world events that have taken place that will always be remembered by those who were living at the time of those events. Pearl Harbor. The Bay of Pigs. The Gulf of Tonkin. The assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, his brother former Attorney General Robert (Bobby) Kennedy, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Each generation has had to deal with something that is considered life altering and people never forget where they were or what they were doing when those events took place. These stories are passed down from one generation to the next and are ingrained into our very beings of existence. My generation's most life altering such event transpired on September the 11th, 2001.
WKYT 27
One Lexington director discusses violent weekend, various causes of gun violence in the city
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - West New Circle Road, Short and Mill Streets, West Sixth Street and Joey Way. Nine more people shot - and two in critical condition - all within a span of six hours. “We’ve never seen this level of gun violence in Lexington ever, so there’s no...
foxlexington.com
2 arrested in connection to disorder at UK Hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two individuals are facing multiple charges after Saturday night’s disorder at UK Hospital. According to the University of Kentucky Police Department, the hospital was under enhanced security procedures following the shooting on Georgetown Road, which is typical protocol when gunshot victims are brought in.
clayconews.com
Lexington, Kentucky Man Sentenced to Prison for Armed Fentanyl Trafficking
LEXINGTON, KY (September 9, 2022) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Lexington man, Titus Mayhorn, 34, was sentenced on Wednesday to 250 months in prison, by U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell, for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.
foxlexington.com
Lexington blues legend hosting concert to raise scholarship funds
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington and international blues artist, Tee Dee Young, is set to play a blues show at the Lyric Theatre on Sept. 23. However, this blues performance will not just be for show. Young is raising scholarship money for a new fund to help high...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky announces timeline for Chris Rodriguez' return, Mark Stoops comments on availability
Kentucky will have Chris Rodriguez available for the Oct. 1 game against Ole Miss after the star running back has already missed the first 2 games of the season, wins over Miami-Ohio and Florida. UK plays Youngstown State this week, and Northern Illinois next week. Rodriguez has been out, and...
WTVQ
Georgetown Chick-fil-A temporarily closing for remodel
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Chick-fil-A in Georgetown will temporarily close beginning this week for a remodel. The restaurant said on Facebook it has been a pleasure to serve the community for over 12 years, and now is the time for a change. “We are excited for the new changes...
k105.com
Longtime Morehead St. professor drowns at Mercer Co. marina
A longtime Morehead State University professor has drowned at a Mercer County lake marina. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Gary B. Lafleur, of Frankfort, drowned Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina at Herrington Lake near Harrodsburg. Lafleur, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials, fell off the back...
clayconews.com
Two Fugitives on the run after Evading a KSP Pursuit in Madison Co. captured in Fayette County, Kentucky
RICHMOND, KY (September 9, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that , KSP Post 7, Richmond was contacted just before 3:00 A.M. Friday morning September 9, 2022, by the Lexington Metro Police Department advising that two wanted individuals being sought by KSP had been taken into custody.
Home Team Friday: Henderson County vs. Boyle County
DANVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) Henderson County – 17 Boyle County – 31
foxlexington.com
Tates Creek Road shooter was no stranger to the law
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A six-hour standoff at a local hotel leaves one man dead and a Lexington Police Officer injured. Kentucky State Police has not released any information on the officer shot yet, however, the Fayette County Coroner confirmed that the man killed was 40-year-old Joshua Hagans.
WKYT 27
Nicholasville business takes home Food Truck State Championship title
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The best in mobile dining gathered in Rockcastle County on Saturday for the 2nd annual Kentucky Food Truck State Championship. The event took place in Renfo Valley at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum and Renfo Valley Entertainment Center. Food trucks competed for...
spectrumnews1.com
Miss Ruby celebrates 56 years at Stonewall Elementary School
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A cafeteria worker is starting her 56th year at an elementary school in Fayette County. For 56 years, Ruby Allnutt has worked at Stonewall Elementary School. “Some have grown up and have kids and come to eat with them. They can’t believe I’m still here,” Allnutt...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rapid Reaction: Kentucky takes down Florida as Anthony Richardson struggles
Rapid Reactions Presented by — Kentucky has once again gone to The Swamp and handed a first-year Florida head coach its first loss. Mark Stoops’ No. 20 Kentucky squad extinguished any UF hype with a 26-16 win over Billy Napier’s No. 12 Gators. Kentucky’s defense came up...
foxlexington.com
Lexington suicide attempt survivor helps those struggling with mental health
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – For some, work is something you have to do but may not want to do. However, Julie Caudill said waking up each day to walk the halls at Participation Station helping others is her calling because at one point in time she almost didn’t wake up at all.
WTVQ
‘A Taste of New England’ at the Kentucky State Food Truck Championship
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Food Truck Championship is happening tomorrow at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in Renfro Valley. It’s a competition many food truck owners look forward to: it’s a chance to show off their yummy food, be judged by celebrity chefs, and a chance at winning a $5,000 grand prize.
