Mayoral candidates respond to violent weekend in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The candidates for Lexington mayor are sounding off again about the recent violence in the city. Councilman David Kloiber is running against Mayor Linda Gorton. He was on Facebook Sunday morning, addressing the shootings. Both were also at a mayoral forum Monday morning about tourism in...
Memorial Dart Tournament held in honor of Lexington native

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – September is National Suicide Prevention month and chances are you may know someone who has been impacted by it. According to the CDC, in 2020 Kentucky had 801 suicide deaths. In March, 24-year-old Caleb Pitts, of Lexington, took his own life, something Pitts’ family...
Two arrested for brawl at UK Hospital during violent weekend in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a busy and violent weekend in Lexington, with multiple shootings and a fight outside UK Chandler Hospital. Two men are facing charges after Lexington police say they got into a brawl with relatives of a gunshot victim at the hospital. Marquis Tompkins and Roderick Bowditch Jr. were arrested Saturday night and were in court Monday afternoon.
REMEMBERING 9/11: A JARHEAD'S PERSPECTIVE 21 YEARS LATER LIVING IN CLAY COUNTY, KENTUCKY

CLAY COUNTY, KY - There are world events that have taken place that will always be remembered by those who were living at the time of those events. Pearl Harbor. The Bay of Pigs. The Gulf of Tonkin. The assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, his brother former Attorney General Robert (Bobby) Kennedy, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Each generation has had to deal with something that is considered life altering and people never forget where they were or what they were doing when those events took place. These stories are passed down from one generation to the next and are ingrained into our very beings of existence. My generation's most life altering such event transpired on September the 11th, 2001.
2 arrested in connection to disorder at UK Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two individuals are facing multiple charges after Saturday night’s disorder at UK Hospital. According to the University of Kentucky Police Department, the hospital was under enhanced security procedures following the shooting on Georgetown Road, which is typical protocol when gunshot victims are brought in.
Lexington, Kentucky Man Sentenced to Prison for Armed Fentanyl Trafficking

LEXINGTON, KY (September 9, 2022) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Lexington man, Titus Mayhorn, 34, was sentenced on Wednesday to 250 months in prison, by U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell, for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Lexington blues legend hosting concert to raise scholarship funds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington and international blues artist, Tee Dee Young, is set to play a blues show at the Lyric Theatre on Sept. 23. However, this blues performance will not just be for show. Young is raising scholarship money for a new fund to help high...
Georgetown Chick-fil-A temporarily closing for remodel

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Chick-fil-A in Georgetown will temporarily close beginning this week for a remodel. The restaurant said on Facebook it has been a pleasure to serve the community for over 12 years, and now is the time for a change. “We are excited for the new changes...
Longtime Morehead St. professor drowns at Mercer Co. marina

A longtime Morehead State University professor has drowned at a Mercer County lake marina. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Gary B. Lafleur, of Frankfort, drowned Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina at Herrington Lake near Harrodsburg. Lafleur, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials, fell off the back...
Tates Creek Road shooter was no stranger to the law

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A six-hour standoff at a local hotel leaves one man dead and a Lexington Police Officer injured. Kentucky State Police has not released any information on the officer shot yet, however, the Fayette County Coroner confirmed that the man killed was 40-year-old Joshua Hagans.
Miss Ruby celebrates 56 years at Stonewall Elementary School

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A cafeteria worker is starting her 56th year at an elementary school in Fayette County. For 56 years, Ruby Allnutt has worked at Stonewall Elementary School. “Some have grown up and have kids and come to eat with them. They can’t believe I’m still here,” Allnutt...
‘A Taste of New England’ at the Kentucky State Food Truck Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Food Truck Championship is happening tomorrow at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in Renfro Valley. It’s a competition many food truck owners look forward to: it’s a chance to show off their yummy food, be judged by celebrity chefs, and a chance at winning a $5,000 grand prize.
