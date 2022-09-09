CLAY COUNTY, KY - There are world events that have taken place that will always be remembered by those who were living at the time of those events. Pearl Harbor. The Bay of Pigs. The Gulf of Tonkin. The assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, his brother former Attorney General Robert (Bobby) Kennedy, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Each generation has had to deal with something that is considered life altering and people never forget where they were or what they were doing when those events took place. These stories are passed down from one generation to the next and are ingrained into our very beings of existence. My generation's most life altering such event transpired on September the 11th, 2001.

