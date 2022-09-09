ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

New clerk in Allen County

By Precious Grundy
 4 days ago
Jennifer McBride was selected as the Allen County Clerk of Courts Thursday evening by the Republican Party. Precious Grundy | The Lima News

LIMA — The vacated position of the clerk of courts has now been filled. Interim Clerk Jennifer McBride was selected as the official clerk for Allen County. The Republican party made the announcement Thursday evening.

McBride served as the interim clerk of courts until the new clerk was appointed.

The Allen County Republican Party Chairman Keith Cheney shared remarks on their decision.

“I am pleased to announce the committee unanimously appointed Jennifer McBride to serve as the Allen County Clerk of Courts,” said Cheney. “This decision was based on her qualifications, her experience and certainly her abilities to move that court forward.”

“I want to thank the Allen County Republican Party and Chairman Cheney,” said McBride. “I am proud to represent the Allen County Republican Party as the clerk of courts. I plan to move the office forward. I have a great staff in the legal and title department.”

The previous clerk of courts, Margie Miller, served in public service for 31 years. She was appointed to serve as the clerk in 2010 and retired this August. Miller is not the only clerk with years of experience. McBride has served in the office for 25 years.

“With my 25 years of experience,” added McBride, “ten of those years being the chief deputy, I know and am confident I can do the job and make the Allen County Republican Party proud.”

The clerk’s office plans to continue to successfully move forward for Allen County.

“There are some new changes coming along,” said McBride. “We are looking at the electronic filing of our documents and we are looking at updating our case management system. I will be working to get that job done successfully.”

Following the announcement Thursday evening, McBride will now be placed on the November general election ballot. She will run unopposed by a Democratic candidate.

“Based on the retirement of Margie Miller,” added Cheney, “the committee was put in a ten-day window rather than the forty-five-day window through the Ohio Revised Code. Therefore the office had to be vacated, then the commissioners appointed Jennifer as the interim clerk of courts, then we had a five-day window where we had to make the actual appointment and appoint her to the November ballot.”

