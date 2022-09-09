DIX HILLS, N.Y. - No matter how you heat your home, the reality is that this winter it will cost you a lot more. Your bill could jump by 30% or more. National Grid customers will need to dig a little deeper to pay for the five-month heating season, which starts in November. New York City customers will see a 28% increase on their bill (about $306 more compared to last year) and Long Islanders can expect to see a 29% hike, according to National Grid.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO