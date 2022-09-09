ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

fox5ny.com

Your home heating costs could spike 30% this winter

DIX HILLS, N.Y. - No matter how you heat your home, the reality is that this winter it will cost you a lot more. Your bill could jump by 30% or more. National Grid customers will need to dig a little deeper to pay for the five-month heating season, which starts in November. New York City customers will see a 28% increase on their bill (about $306 more compared to last year) and Long Islanders can expect to see a 29% hike, according to National Grid.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Trooper escorts family to hospital after pulling them over for speeding

An Oklahoma family is sending much gratitude to a state trooper for escorting them to the hospital after initially pulling them over for speeding. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on September 2, Margie Manning, a 6-year-old girl, was kicked multiple times by her horse. She started throwing up blood and...
OKLAHOMA STATE

