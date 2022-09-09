Read full article on original website
Your home heating costs could spike 30% this winter
DIX HILLS, N.Y. - No matter how you heat your home, the reality is that this winter it will cost you a lot more. Your bill could jump by 30% or more. National Grid customers will need to dig a little deeper to pay for the five-month heating season, which starts in November. New York City customers will see a 28% increase on their bill (about $306 more compared to last year) and Long Islanders can expect to see a 29% hike, according to National Grid.
Long Island sunrise ceremony honors victims of 9/11 attacks
Hundreds of people gathered for the annual September 11 ceremony at Point Lookout, Long Island on Sunday. People wept, held each other, and honored the lives of the over 400 Long Islanders who died in the terrorist attacks.
Trooper escorts family to hospital after pulling them over for speeding
An Oklahoma family is sending much gratitude to a state trooper for escorting them to the hospital after initially pulling them over for speeding. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on September 2, Margie Manning, a 6-year-old girl, was kicked multiple times by her horse. She started throwing up blood and...
