Due to transportation issues the Boys Cross Country Team elected to run the JV race at the Lecanto Invitational. As Lecanto is well known as one of the more difficult courses in the area great effort was shown. Personal records by Elijah Toler and Isaac Rosario lead the team with a first and second place finish followed closely behind by Andrew Brittain with almost a minute faster time than the previous cross country season. The Boys would have finished 8th Place in the Varsity Race if transporation had allowed and as high as sixth out of 25 if everyone would have ran.

SPRING HILL, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO