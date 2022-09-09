Read full article on original website
Baylor-Gonzaga soccer canceled due to air quality
The Baylor-Gonzaga soccer match was canceled Sunday in Spokane, Wash., due to unhealthy air quality because of surrounding forest fires. Baylor (2-3-2) will close nonconference play at SMU on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. before opening Big 12 competition against Oklahoma on Sept. 23 at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Baylor notebook: Bears hurt by Doyle's ejection
PROVO, Utah — Baylor never wants to be without defensive leader Dillon Doyle. But midway through the fourth quarter of BYU’s 26-20 overtime win Saturday night, Baylor’s middle linebacker was ejected from the game for targeting on a high blow against BYU’s Lopini Katoa when he reached up to catch a pass from Jaren Hall.
Taylor 41, Robinson 19
In Taylor, the Ducks flew away with 21-straight points in the third quarter and handed the Rockets their first loss of this campaign. Robinson running back Christian Lujan scored on a one-yard run late in the second quarter to cut Taylor’s lead to 20-12 at the break. But that's...
No. 4 Lorena 58, Cedar Hill Trinity 30
In Cedar Hill, Lorena’s Kasen Taylor scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the second quarter and added a 52-yarder early in the third that helped the Leopards pull away for a road victory. Lorena quarterback Jackson Generals added a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jadon Porter in the second...
Tre-riffic night: China Spring's Hafford puts on show in blowout of Mexia, 63-7
Three touchdowns, 253 offensive yards, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception. Tre Hafford did it all for second-ranked China Spring in a 63-7 slaughter of Mexia at home Friday night. “He’s an exceptional player but what he does leadership wise is absolutely incredible,” China Spring head coach...
Lake Waco still dropping after drought eases; drought rules remain in place
Lake Waco levels have continued to drop to 9.7 feet below normal despite recent rains that have brought some drought relief, and city of Waco officials are keeping Stage 2 drought restrictions in place until rains reverse that trend. The lake level stood at 452.5 feet above sea level Monday,...
Two die Sunday in separate one-car wrecks near Marlin
Two people were killed early Sunday morning in two separate single-vehicle wrecks early Sunday morning near Marlin, officials said. Around 6:20 a.m. Sunday on Farm-to-Market Road 147 northeast of Marlin, a Dodge Dakota traveling eastbound left the roadway for unknown reasons, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson said in a Monday statement.
Trib rolling out new slate of comics, puzzles beginning Tuesday
The Waco Tribune-Herald has been the community’s leader for local news for the past 130 years, and it’s our responsibility to provide strong, compelling, diverse and trustworthy local journalism to you, our loyal readers and subscribers. Whether it’s breaking news, sports, business, lifestyle or weather coverage, we take our role in the community extraordinarily seriously when it comes to accurately reporting the news that matters most to you, because the Trib is where your story lives.
Public-private partnership would turn Sandstone Apartments into 'workforce housing'
A Los Angeles company is moving to acquire Waco’s Sandstone Apartments, partnering with local housing agencies to make the units affordable to tenants who make too much to qualify for rental assistance and too little to afford market-rate rents. The complex at 5201 Sanger Ave. is more than 90%...
3 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $329,900
Welcome to this beautiful and charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, an office/flex room and a 3-Car Garage on a corner lot! The home has been upgraded from the previous owners to include a complete garage overhaul with concrete staining and hardy plastic flooring ideal for a workshop, storage cabinets and shelving that has been added and an abundant amount of lighting added to make it the most desirable and coveted 3-car garage in the neighborhood. If that wasn't enough this garage has a dedicated mini-split HVAC system to ensure enjoyment through the seasons and keep the work and tinkering going no matter the weather. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and natural wood elements are felt throughout the home with a large living room, open concept and cozy atmosphere. But don't forget the outdoor area that is clean, easily maintainable and perfect for outdoor entertainment with an extended concrete patio that allows for ample seating and enjoyment! This may look like a normal cookie-cutter home, but the inside of this book is a different story! Schedule your showing today!
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for September 12
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (7) updates to this series since Updated 27 min ago.
4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $559,000
In the sought after LAKE FOREST addition you’ll find a magnificent, better than new, move-in ready, 4 bedroom 3 bath home built by Kent Garbett. Upon entering, you are greeted by a two story foyer with a contemporary staircase leading up to two bedrooms that have a Jack and Jill bathroom tub/shower combo between two vanities that are on each side of the bath area to service each bedroom. Downstairs the open floor plan and the amazingly tall ceilings showcase the space and creates complete ease for entertaining. A beautiful wall of windows across the back of the home allows an abundance of natural light. In the family room is a convenient, modern fireplace with remote, as well as a receptacle above the mantle for a TV, decorative lamp, etc., The kitchen is every chefs vision with an oversized pantry, a 36” gas cooktop, a large island and a lot of wonderful storage! Just inside the house from the spacious two car garage is the expansive laundry room with a bounty of storage and a bright, cheerful decor! Separated by a handy pocket door in the laundry room and across the hall is the well designed mud bench. Even farther down the hall is the huge pantry which is easily accessible to the kitchen. The impressively sized, isolated owners suite has a dedicated thermostat and features a bathroom with dual vanities, a walk-in shower, and a free standing, relaxing soaking tub. The closet is a dream with three rows of rods for organizing seasonal clothing, additional shelving for storage, and a window to let light in! In another hallway is the second downstairs bedroom with an expansive granite countertop and tub/shower in the bathroom beside it. The covered patio and backyard feel very private and peaceful. A gas line on the patio is ready for your outdoor grill! This home features quality craftsmanship with custom designed cabinets and crown molding, engineered slab with 34 piers, Low E vinyl windows, on demand tankless gas hot water heater, sprinkler system, security system, gutters and walk-in attic storage! This stunning home has it all and it is right in the heart of Woodway!
McLennan County preps for new district court as it waits word on governor's appointment
McLennan County officials are creating new courtroom space and planning to redistribute the docket in preparation for a new district court set to open at the beginning of October. But they are still waiting for word from Gov. Greg Abbott's office about who he will pick for the job. The...
