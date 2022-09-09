Read full article on original website
Game grades: Northern Colorado has decent outing against Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The stars of the University of Northern Colorado football team swapped on Saturday. Instead of the offense, the defense had a good day against Wyoming. UNC (0-2) fell to the Cowboys (2-1), 33-10, in the longstanding rivalry, but the Bears held their own for more than three quarters of the contest.
Play of Horton, Howell were bright spots for CSU in loss
After having the weekend to study film of his team’s 34-19 loss to Middle Tennessee on Saturday, Colorado State head football coach Jay Norvell again expressed his disappointment Monday with the outcome and the play of his team. However, he was quick to point out the team played well...
Northern Colorado football: What Twitter said about its game at Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Northern Colorado (0-2) fell to the Wyoming Cowboys (2-1), 33-10, on Saturday in the first meeting since 2013. The Bears defense performed well for most of the game, but it blew some plays at the end and the offense never got into a rhythm.
Northern Colorado volleyball falls to South Dakota in five sets
UNC (4-4) lost to USD (8-1) in five sets (21-25, 25-14, 25-23, 19-25, 11-15) at the South Dakota Classic. The Bears didn’t have a bad game, per se, the Coyotes were just better. South Dakota logged 69 kills on a .359 hitting percentage and knocked down an alarming 18 blocks.
