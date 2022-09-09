ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Fort Morgan Times

Game grades: Northern Colorado has decent outing against Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The stars of the University of Northern Colorado football team swapped on Saturday. Instead of the offense, the defense had a good day against Wyoming. UNC (0-2) fell to the Cowboys (2-1), 33-10, in the longstanding rivalry, but the Bears held their own for more than three quarters of the contest.
LARAMIE, WY
Fort Morgan Times

Play of Horton, Howell were bright spots for CSU in loss

After having the weekend to study film of his team’s 34-19 loss to Middle Tennessee on Saturday, Colorado State head football coach Jay Norvell again expressed his disappointment Monday with the outcome and the play of his team. However, he was quick to point out the team played well...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado volleyball falls to South Dakota in five sets

UNC (4-4) lost to USD (8-1) in five sets (21-25, 25-14, 25-23, 19-25, 11-15) at the South Dakota Classic. The Bears didn’t have a bad game, per se, the Coyotes were just better. South Dakota logged 69 kills on a .359 hitting percentage and knocked down an alarming 18 blocks.
GREELEY, CO
KGAB AM 650

First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming

The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
WYOMING STATE
9NEWS

How cold is it going to get in Colorado this weekend?

DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is underway. After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrived in Colorado on Thursday night. The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September. Relief finally arrives...
DENVER, CO
K99

Colorado Woman Plunges Over 900 Feet To Her Death

Hiking in Colorado is just a way of life and, without a doubt, is one of the best places anywhere to strap on the gear and go. Whether it's a little stroll through a park or scaling one of the world-famous 14'ers, there's something for everyone and every skill level.
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
AOL Corp

Woman falls 900 feet to death on Colorado mountain while climbing

A woman died Saturday after falling while climbing near the summit of Capitol Peak in Colorado, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said. The hiker, a Denver resident, was not publicly identified. The woman’s body was recovered after a group of climbers saw a solo climber fall after a rock...
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

Climber Fell Nearly 2,000 Feet To Her Death After Rock Snapped

A Denver woman fell nearly 2,000 feet to her death while trying to climb Capitol Peak in Colorado. The woman was attempting a solo climb of one of the most challenging mountains in the state when a rock she was using to pull herself up snapped, and she fell into Pierre Lakes Basin.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Two years ago this week Denver went from 101 degrees to snow in just 3 days

Denver is known for having wild weather swings and we saw that first hand just two years ago this week when the high hit 101 degrees on September 5, 2020. The temperature set a new daily record high, a new all-time September high and is currently the latest 100 degree reading on record in Denver.Three days later a powerful cold front swept through the city and dropped the temperature by 70 degrees. A chilly rain changed into a heavy wet snow. Officially the city measured one inch of snow at the airport but some parts of the metro area saw more.The wild weather swing continued with highs climbing back into the upper 80s and lower 90s during the middle of the month. It was a September to remember in the middle of a wild year.
DENVER, CO

