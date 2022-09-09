Read full article on original website
Michelle Bloch
3d ago
Too bad Queen Elizabeth wasn’t able to see that adorable video of the corgi.
10
Adult Film Star Tests Positive For Monkeypox & Shares Photos Showcasing Startling Symptoms
An adult film star from Texas recently tested positive for monkeypox and took to social media to share his symptoms in an effort to “educate” others about the virus’ development, Radar has learned.Silver Steele first developed monkeypox symptoms around July 11 when pimple-like spots started to appear on his face and around his mouth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Steele (@therealsilversteele) Then, over the course of three weeks, the symptoms began to exacerbate – at which point Steele...
92-year-old woman swears by £2 cream to keep her looking decades younger
Looking at her, you would never guess that Joan Woodhouse was 92 years old. After her granddaughter set up a TikTok account for her, Joan's followers have been dying to know the secret to her youthful looks - and this nonagenarian isn't about to gatekeep. It turns out that Joan...
Hilary Duff's 3-year-old daughter told her soccer coaches that her mom gave herself 'diarrhea' after making 'bad chicken'
Hilary Duff posted a text from her assistant on her Instagram story, sharing that her daughter Banks had said at camp that her mom had "diarrhea."
Family Divided? Blake Shelton Doesn't Wish Stepson Zuma Happy Birthday
A missed opportunity. While Blake Shelton tries to get the hang of parenting duties to wife Gwen Stefani's sons, he seemed to miss wishing one of his kiddos a happy birthday. The "Hollaback Girl" crooner, who shares Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, took to Instagram Sunday, August 21, to celebrate her middle child's 14th lap around the sun.Sharing a collection of throwback photos of her now-teenager, as well as a candy-decorated cake for his 14th birthday, Stefani captioned her birthday post for Zuma: "happy 14th b day ZUMA!! we love u!! Gx." BLAKE...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Heidi Klum Gives ‘Sad’ Update About Her Daughter
As a first-time parent of a college student, there’s always the sinking feeling that something is going to go wrong. America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum admits she gets that feeling every so often when her daughter, Leni, is not with her as the younger Klum attends college in New York City.
survivornet.com
Robin Roberts, 61, Shares Video From Her Dream Italy Vacation With Her Partner ‘Sweet Amber’ Laign, 47, As Fans Rave ‘God Bless You Two!’
Robin Roberts, 61, and her 47-year-old partner are vacationing in Capri, Italy, just weeks after Amber Laign completed radiation treatment for her breast cancer. The couple has been together through many highs and lows over their relationship—including each of their battles with breast cancer. Roberts received her breast cancer diagnosis in 2007 after finding a lump while, ironically, preparing a news segment on performing self-checks.
Carrie Underwood Jumps on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Bandwagon, Looks Unrecognizable in Throwback Pics
Carrie Underwood is the latest celebrity to participate in the “Teenage Dirtbag Challenge” on TikTok. The social media trend finds participants sharing photos of themselves from their teen years set to the Wheatus track “Teenage Dirtbag.” The song was the lead single from their 2000 debut album. Check out Carrie Underwood’s entry below.
pethelpful.com
Husky's Adorable Protest to Having a Bath Is Impossible to Resist
Huskies are talkative dogs, and they will not be shy about sharing their opinion with you. When this husky's owner took him to the pet groomers, he made it very clear that he was not happy with the circumstances. TikTok user @thehuskymoon_ recently shared a video of their husky, Moon,...
Man furious when he finds out his girlfriend is cheating on him with his father
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. One time I found out that my friend Angela had gone on a date with one of my ex-boyfriends, and let’s just say I wasn’t very happy about that. She did it behind my back, first of all, and then waited years to tell me about the incident.
It’s Over! ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Says ‘Being Single Sucks’ Following Split from Phillip Redmond
Single lady! 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton revealed that she split from boyfriend Phillip Redmond. Tammy, 36, took to TikTok to reflect on the split on Saturday, August 20. When one fan asked, “what happened to the SSBBW king,” the reality star replied, “I’m not gonna be rude.”
Country star Luke Bell dead at 32 as friends mourn ‘heartbreaking’ news
COUNTRY singer Luke Bell has died at the age of 32, as friends mourn the "heartbreaking" news. The Tuscon Police Department exclusively confirmed to The Sun that Luke, 32, was found dead in Tuscon, Arizona. The investigation remains "active" and the death is currently "unknown," according to authorities. Saving Country...
Popculture
'America's Got Talent' Star Suffers Spinal Damage From Cruise Ship Fall
Former America's Got Talent quarterfinalist Hans, also known as Matt Gilbertson, is recovering after he suffered numerous injuries after falling from a stage on a cruise in Europe. The Australian cabaret star, who performs under the alter ego of camp German accordion player Hans, was airlifted from Turkey to London for treatment after he fell more than 13 feet into the orchestra pit while performing the night of Thursday, Aug. 25.
Michael Strahan is snubbed in awkward interview after football star Carl Banks took swipe at him over ‘respect’
GMA star Michael Strahan was snubbed by his own daughter in an interview after former football star Carl Banks took a swipe at him over "respect." The Good Morning America anchor sat down with his 18-year-old daughter, Isabella, in an interview with QVC where he got dissed multiple times. When...
Nicole Kidman's niece Lucia Hawley, 23, reveals she has already been told to get 'preventative' Botox and says there's an 'unspoken expiry date' for ageing women like her famous aunt
Antonia Kidman's daughter Lucia Hawley says that she already feels the pressure to 'have it all' at age 23. The niece of Oscar winner Nicole Kidman revealed in a column for Nine Honey that she has already been encouraged to use Botox despite her youth. 'I was told by one...
Khloe Kardashian and Her Family Are ‘Grateful’ That Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson Is Home
Slow and steady. Khloé Kardashian is "taking some time to adjust to having two children," a source tells In Touch. The Good American founder, 38, who welcomed baby No. 2 via surrogate with ex Tristan...
Honey Boo Boo’s dad, Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson, gets dramatic makeover
Sugar Bear is looking debonair. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s father, whose real name is Mike Thompson, recently underwent a complete cosmetic and dental makeover, and the results are truly incredible. “I haven’t stopped looking in the mirror,” he said in a statement. “I don’t recognize the man in the mirror.” “I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger,” he added. In the dramatic “after” photo, Mama June’s ex — who normally covered his receding hairline with a baseball cap and smiled with his mouth closed —...
Ben Affleck takes a stroll with Jennifer Garner look-alike daughter Violet, 16
Bennifer fans did a double take when they saw a Jennifer Garner look-alike walking alongside Ben Affleck in Savannah, Ga., ahead of his wedding weekend with Jennifer Lopez. “Omg I thought that was Jennifer Garner! Twins 😍,” “Omg she is Jennifer Garners mini me!!!” and “Violet is a mini Jen Garner, wow!” were just a few of the reactions social media users had when they realized the tall, brunette beauty standing next to the “Argo” actor was actually his 16-year-old daughter, Violet, and not his ex-wife. In the photos, the teenager sported dark-rimmed glasses — similar in style to the ones her...
Essence
Eve's Son Is Only 6 Months Old And Already Living The Soft Life
It is always a joy to see babies enveloped in love. In this case, we’re referring to baby Cooper–the child of rapper Eve and entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper. Wilde Wolf has been living the good life on a family vacation, taking in the sun and sea. Over the weekend,...
Password fans go wild after host Keke Palmer suffers ‘major blunder’ that has them ‘spitting out their drink’
PASSWORD fans have been going wild after host Keke Palmer suffered a major blunder during Tuesday’s new episode. The accident has viewers reminiscing about similar mishaps from the original version of the game show. Toward the end of the latest episode of NBC’s Password, celebrity guest contestant Chelsea Handler...
