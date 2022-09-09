ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

hourdetroit.com

Celebrate Fall at These 10 Metro Detroit Apple Orchards

With cool fall weather comes one of the best times of year — apple orchard season! Get ready to indulge on all the cider and doughnuts you can handle, and pick some of your favorite apples right off the tree, at these 10 favorite apple orchards in southeast Michigan.
WILX-TV

2 teens arrested attempting to steal Camaros from Lansing GM plant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two 19-year-olds from Detroit were taken into custody Monday morning after reportedly stealing and crashing two Camaros from the GM Lansing Grand River Assembly. According to authorities, the Lansing police received a call at about 2:30 a.m. from that claimed two men were attempting to steal...
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

OCSO deputy suspended for investigation • Domino's driver killed in robbery • Rats close Lafayette Coney

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputy was suspended for allegedly trying to solicit what he believed was an underage girl for sex, a Domino's pizza delivery driver was killed in an ambush robbery at a vacant house, and Lafayette Coney Island closed due to rat droppings found in the restaurant by the health department: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Tv20detroit.com

1 killed, 3 injured after Detroit house fire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One person has died and three others, including a child, were seriously injured after a fire on Detroit's east side Monday night. It happened on Hoover Street near 7 Mile. The cause of the fire is unclear at this time. Officials say a male is in...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Push for food grading ordinance following rodent infestation at Lafayette Coney Island

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City Councilmember Scott Benson is calling out the owners of Lafayette Coney Island for food safety violations.Benson organized a rally outside the restaurant after owners were forced to shut its doors for a rat infestation.Community organizers say they are outraged that the owners reopened Wednesday hours after a voluntary closure.City health regulators returned with a cease and desist requiring them to stay closed until the restaurant is back in compliance.Benson says the health violation emphasizes the need for a food grading ordinance.Benson's proposal would require food service businesses to display a placard with health inspection results."The number one role of government is to protect the health, safety and welfare of the residents and this ordinance does that. It incentivizes restaurants to make sure that they're prioritizing our health and the vast majority of restaurants do," Benson said."The health code is not about shutting down restaurants. It's about ensuring that people prioritize safe food handling and this ordinance just incentivizes that."Lafayette Coney Island will remain closed until the establishment is rodent free and repairs are made.
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

425,000 people in Michigan may have a hard time seeing this bird; that could change

Some visitors to two of Michigan’s state parks will see something they’ve never fully seen before: the brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows of fall. About one in every 12 men is colorblind, and one out of every 200 women is. That's about 425,000 people in Michigan who cannot see about 90% of the hues and shades visible to the rest of the population. Some colors are indistinguishable. For many with colorblindness, reds look brown. Green seems sort of brown or gray. A northern cardinal’s red might not stand out against the green tree leaves.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities

When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Thousands lose power in Rochester area

DTE Energy is working to restore electrical services after more than 4,100 customers lost power Monday morning. The bulk of the outage is in a single location, north of M-59 and south of Avon Road, in Rochester Hills. The outage is between Rochester and Dequindre roads. DTE Energy reports the...
ROCHESTER, MI

