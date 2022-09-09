MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people were shot near the intersection of Dublin Avenue and Forsyth Avenue, just after 10:00 p.m. on Friday September 9. It was reported there was an altercation of some kind near the intersection and shots were fired. A 40-year-old male and 14-year-old male were struck by gunfire. The 14-year-old male was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in stable condition. The 40-year-old male was driven by personal vehicle to Piedmont Hospital and then transported to Atrium Health. The 40-year-old male is listed in stable condition at this time. No one else was injured in the incident.

