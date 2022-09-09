Read full article on original website
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT – Outback Steakhouse – 3088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GAWild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Jersey Mike's Subs - 133 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Steak & Shake - 2999 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Hibachi Buffet Grill & Sushi 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT: Five Guys Burgers & Fries 133 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
41nbc.com
eWIC program rollout starting soon
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The North Central Health District will soon implement the Georgia eWIC system for all WIC participants. The eWIC system will replace WIC paper vouchers with a debit-like card. Funds will be loaded on to the card for WIC participants to use for WIC-approved items. “Paper...
41nbc.com
Middle Georgia man shares journey with AFIB
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — September is National Atrial Fibrillation Awareness Month. The condition, known as ‘AFIB,’ is one doctors in Macon say is far too common. For Jarred Mimbs, AFIB could have cost him his life. “They saved my life,” he said. “I mean I could have...
Jones County senior living village residents tired of poor upkeep and management
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Many people living at a senior village in Jones County are tired of the poor upkeep and management. They say they have no one to turn to for help. Residents at Water Tower Park Senior Village say they're fed up with management and they're demanding answers.
Career changers are helping to fill teaching vacancies
MACON, Ga. — After school on a recent Thursday, 170 Bibb Schools teachers were congratulated, rewarded then put to work for a couple more hours. The group of educators, about 11% of the district’s teachers, all share at least one thing in common: they are career changers, new to teaching.
41nbc.com
Macon-Bibb Fire Department puts finishing touches on new facility
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – — The Macon Bibb Fire Department celebrated the last beam being put in place on its new training facility Monday. at the Charles A. Smallwood training complex in May. The fire department invited families of deceased firefighters to sign the final beam. Fire Chief...
'Important to my dad as he looks down': Family of Otis Redding gathers to start arts center
MACON, Ga. — Members of Otis Redding's family and the Macon community gathered to break ground at the new Otis Redding Center for the Arts Friday morning. The Otis Redding Foundation celebrated the start of their 15,000 square foot building. The center is intended to hold programs for students...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (September 5-11)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 6-year-old battling cancer sworn in as junior officer with same department where his father works. A community is showing support to a Woodstock officer's 6-year-old son who is battling cancer. Little Ezra King is now a part of the law enforcement community like his father. Woodstock Police Chief Robert Jones swore in Ezra as a junior officer, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
Folks turn out for Macon's last Picnic in the Park of the year
MACON, Ga. — Despite the overcast weather, folks made their way to Carolyn Crayton Park for the city's Picnic in the Park and food truck festival Saturday afternoon. Festival-goers brought pop-up tents, picnic blankets, and lawn chairs as they relaxed. There was live music and even slushies for the...
wgxa.tv
Macon celebration dedicated to legendary artist Otis Redding
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon held a homecoming celebration for the late artist Otis Redding in what would have been his 81st birthday. The entire weekend had activities dedicated to the legendary soul singer including a groundbreaking for the new Otis Redding Center for the Arts. A 15,000 square foot space dedicated to musical education and collaboration of students aged 3 to 18.
A Mid-Century Modern Macon Home
MACON, Ga. — Curtis Hertwig lives in the house he grew up in. The split-level mid-century modern home with cedar siding and a copper roof is surrounded by two acres of woods in Shirley Hills. “My grandparents lived on Pio Nono and thought my family had moved, you know,...
Daiquiris & More opens new location on MLK Boulevard in downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. — Daiquiris and More has a new location in downtown Macon with more space but the same amount of good times. The business started out on 378 Second Street in 2019. “Our goal was just to continue to grow into something bigger, something that the Macon community...
41nbc.com
Adult and teen shot after altercation
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people were shot near the intersection of Dublin Avenue and Forsyth Avenue, just after 10:00 p.m. on Friday September 9. It was reported there was an altercation of some kind near the intersection and shots were fired. A 40-year-old male and 14-year-old male were struck by gunfire. The 14-year-old male was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in stable condition. The 40-year-old male was driven by personal vehicle to Piedmont Hospital and then transported to Atrium Health. The 40-year-old male is listed in stable condition at this time. No one else was injured in the incident.
Georgia trooper cadet collapses, dies after training exercise
FORSYTH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Safety said a trooper cadet died after a training exercise Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The GDPS said Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree was performing an exercise with members of the 113th Trooper School at the...
Dublin holds Peace Rally after recent violence in the community
DUBLIN, Ga. — Community members came together in the Emerald City for a peace Rally to express concern about recent violence there. 13WMAZ told you how one person was killed and three others were wounded in shootings this week in Dublin. Many community members say they want more programs...
2 people, ages 14 and 40, in stable condition after shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Dublin and Forsyth Avenues Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 10 p.m., a 40-year-old man and a 14-year-old were shot during a fight that happened near the intersection.
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Peach County hosts Jones County in our Game of the Week
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Peach County Trojans welcomed the Jones County Greyhounds to Fort Valley Friday night. The Trojans (1-1) were coming off a BYE last week. The Greyhounds (2-1) were looking to rebound from last week’s loss to Perry. It’s the first meeting between the...
'Someone's going to get hurt': Busy Warner Robins subdivision hopes to get greenlight on more traffic control
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — People in a Warner Robins subdivision say explosive growth and traffic along Feagin Mill, Corder, and Houston Lake roads is causing them problems. Folks in the neighborhood say after the last administration failed to meet their needs, they’re going before the new mayor. "Someone's...
41nbc.com
Man robbed and shot in Downtown Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Just before 01:30 am Sunday deputies responded to atrium Health in regards to a person shot. According to a release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office deputies talked to a 32-year-old male that stated he was walking to his car in the parking lot next to the Tubman Museum when a male with gun demanded items from him and then shot him. He drove himself to the hospital and was listed in stable condition at the time. There’s no further information on the suspect.
Woman dropped off at Atrium Health with gunshot wound
MACON, Ga. — A woman was seen being dropped of at Atrium Health Navicent on Saturday by a Grey Dodge Challenger, around 5:30 a.m. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the woman had a gun shot wound, and was 37 years old. They said she stated she didn't...
WMAZ
Security guard wounded at Rodeo Bar and Grill Shooting
MACON, Ga. — A Security Guard was shot during an aggravated assault incident that happened after 4 A.M at the Rodeo Bar and Grill restaurant. Bibb Sheriff Office says there was an altercation involving several people who were asked to leave the bar. While the people were leaving, shots...
