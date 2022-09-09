ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

41nbc.com

eWIC program rollout starting soon

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The North Central Health District will soon implement the Georgia eWIC system for all WIC participants. The eWIC system will replace WIC paper vouchers with a debit-like card. Funds will be loaded on to the card for WIC participants to use for WIC-approved items. “Paper...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Middle Georgia man shares journey with AFIB

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — September is National Atrial Fibrillation Awareness Month. The condition, known as ‘AFIB,’ is one doctors in Macon say is far too common. For Jarred Mimbs, AFIB could have cost him his life. “They saved my life,” he said. “I mean I could have...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Career changers are helping to fill teaching vacancies

MACON, Ga. — After school on a recent Thursday, 170 Bibb Schools teachers were congratulated, rewarded then put to work for a couple more hours. The group of educators, about 11% of the district’s teachers, all share at least one thing in common: they are career changers, new to teaching.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon-Bibb Fire Department puts finishing touches on new facility

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – — The Macon Bibb Fire Department celebrated the last beam being put in place on its new training facility Monday. at the Charles A. Smallwood training complex in May. The fire department invited families of deceased firefighters to sign the final beam. Fire Chief...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (September 5-11)

MACON, Ga. — 1. 6-year-old battling cancer sworn in as junior officer with same department where his father works. A community is showing support to a Woodstock officer's 6-year-old son who is battling cancer. Little Ezra King is now a part of the law enforcement community like his father. Woodstock Police Chief Robert Jones swore in Ezra as a junior officer, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
WOODSTOCK, GA
13WMAZ

Folks turn out for Macon's last Picnic in the Park of the year

MACON, Ga. — Despite the overcast weather, folks made their way to Carolyn Crayton Park for the city's Picnic in the Park and food truck festival Saturday afternoon. Festival-goers brought pop-up tents, picnic blankets, and lawn chairs as they relaxed. There was live music and even slushies for the...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon celebration dedicated to legendary artist Otis Redding

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon held a homecoming celebration for the late artist Otis Redding in what would have been his 81st birthday. The entire weekend had activities dedicated to the legendary soul singer including a groundbreaking for the new Otis Redding Center for the Arts. A 15,000 square foot space dedicated to musical education and collaboration of students aged 3 to 18.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

A Mid-Century Modern Macon Home

MACON, Ga. — Curtis Hertwig lives in the house he grew up in. The split-level mid-century modern home with cedar siding and a copper roof is surrounded by two acres of woods in Shirley Hills. “My grandparents lived on Pio Nono and thought my family had moved, you know,...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Adult and teen shot after altercation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people were shot near the intersection of Dublin Avenue and Forsyth Avenue, just after 10:00 p.m. on Friday September 9. It was reported there was an altercation of some kind near the intersection and shots were fired. A 40-year-old male and 14-year-old male were struck by gunfire. The 14-year-old male was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in stable condition. The 40-year-old male was driven by personal vehicle to Piedmont Hospital and then transported to Atrium Health. The 40-year-old male is listed in stable condition at this time. No one else was injured in the incident.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Dublin holds Peace Rally after recent violence in the community

DUBLIN, Ga. — Community members came together in the Emerald City for a peace Rally to express concern about recent violence there. 13WMAZ told you how one person was killed and three others were wounded in shootings this week in Dublin. Many community members say they want more programs...
DUBLIN, GA
13WMAZ

2 people, ages 14 and 40, in stable condition after shooting in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Dublin and Forsyth Avenues Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 10 p.m., a 40-year-old man and a 14-year-old were shot during a fight that happened near the intersection.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Man robbed and shot in Downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Just before 01:30 am Sunday deputies responded to atrium Health in regards to a person shot. According to a release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office deputies talked to a 32-year-old male that stated he was walking to his car in the parking lot next to the Tubman Museum when a male with gun demanded items from him and then shot him. He drove himself to the hospital and was listed in stable condition at the time. There’s no further information on the suspect.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Woman dropped off at Atrium Health with gunshot wound

MACON, Ga. — A woman was seen being dropped of at Atrium Health Navicent on Saturday by a Grey Dodge Challenger, around 5:30 a.m. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the woman had a gun shot wound, and was 37 years old. They said she stated she didn't...
MACON, GA
WMAZ

Security guard wounded at Rodeo Bar and Grill Shooting

MACON, Ga. — A Security Guard was shot during an aggravated assault incident that happened after 4 A.M at the Rodeo Bar and Grill restaurant. Bibb Sheriff Office says there was an altercation involving several people who were asked to leave the bar. While the people were leaving, shots...
MACON, GA

