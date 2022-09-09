ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Ledyard police charge man with assault, risk of injury to a minor

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ledyard police arrested a man for an alleged assault and risk of injury to a minor on Saturday. Ledyard police said they responded to the report of a possible physical altercation between a male and a female on Gallup Hill Road. Upon arrival, the officers located the victim and discovered visible […]
LEDYARD, CT
Police: South Windsor resident scares off burglar who thought home was 'abandoned'

SOUTH WINDSOR — Local police arrested a Manchester man on a burglary charge Sunday after they say a resident scared him off when he tried breaking into her Troy Road home. Andre J. Cancel, 36, was charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree breach of peace. He was released on $2,500 bond and is due to appear in state Superior Court in Manchester on Sept. 28.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Norwalk Police Officer Attacked, Beaten At Annual Festival

A Fairfield County police officer suffered a broken arm and head injury after being attacked by two men at an annual community festival. The incident occurred in Norwalk around 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Oyster Festival. According to Lt. Terrence Blake, of the Norwalk Police, officers working the...
NORWALK, CT
Norwalk mayor condemns alleged assault of police officer at Oyster Festival

NORWALK — A man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly assaulting a police officer attempting to break up a fight, police said. Ezekial Syphrette, 31, of Quintard Avenue, was charged with assault of a police officer, interfering with a police officer and breach of peace, officials said in a release.
NORWALK, CT
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Hamden, CT
Meriden, CT
Hamden, CT
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Police: Man broke into South Windsor home

SOUTH WINDSOR — Police charged a Manchester man Sunday with breaking into a home after the resident saw him in her backyard. The resident of the home on Troy Road told police that she saw Andre Cancel, 36, talking on the phone in her backyard, saying to someone that he thought that the “house was abandoned.”
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Lawyer faces charges after video shows him slapping another attorney

Updated: A Connecticut lawyer is facing criminal charges after a television viewer forwarded a video showing him slapping another person to News 12 Connecticut. Naugatuck, Connecticut, lawyer Robert Serafinowicz, 43, was charged Sept. 7 with third-degree assault on an elderly person and breach of peace, report the Associated Press and the Connecticut Post.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Brian Ward
New Haven police remember sergeant killed in 2008 on-duty crash

NEW HAVEN — City police marked the passing of Sgt. Dario Aponte, killed on Sept. 10, 2008 in an on-duty crash, on the anniversary of his death Saturday. Aponte, survived by his wife, Donna, and five children, was a member of the department for 17 years, officials said on Facebook.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Police: ‘Unknown suspect’ entered Bristol girl’s room at night

BRISTOL — Police say a home invader was found in the bedroom of a local girl early Saturday morning. Bristol police were called to a residence on Ivy Drive at approximately 4:40 a.m. on Saturday. They determined a person had entered the residence before making his or her way into the girl’s bedroom. The person fled the residence when confronted by the girl, according to police.
BRISTOL, CT
Man wanted for larceny at rest area

DARIEN, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are attempting to identify a male involved in a larceny. The male is wanted for a larceny that occurred at the I-95 Southbound Darien Rest area earlier this morning. The male was last seen getting into a Gold colored 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, according to...
DARIEN, CT
Police Investigate After Rug Pulled From Farmington River

Connecticut State Police say a rug pulled from a river by a social media influencer/paranormal investigator has found no evidence it was related to a crime. Detectives from the Major Crime Squad, responded to the Farmington River on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m. and at the request of Farmington Police after reports of a rug found by a social media influencer, Sean Austin.
FARMINGTON, CT
Bridgeport News: Person Shot

2022-09-11@6:21pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person arrived at Bridgeport Hospital shot in the leg. Police say the victim was uncooperative and it is not known where the shooting ocurred.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Three juveniles, 20-year-old charged following car theft in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police arrested three juveniles and a 20-year-old for stealing a car on Monday. Police say 20-year-old Tyanna White and three juveniles stole a Toyota Rav 4 from Acorn Drive in Middletown. According to police, the car was last seen in downtown Middletown and reports claimed the...
MIDDLETOWN, CT

