Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Related
Ledyard police charge man with assault, risk of injury to a minor
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ledyard police arrested a man for an alleged assault and risk of injury to a minor on Saturday. Ledyard police said they responded to the report of a possible physical altercation between a male and a female on Gallup Hill Road. Upon arrival, the officers located the victim and discovered visible […]
Register Citizen
Police: South Windsor resident scares off burglar who thought home was 'abandoned'
SOUTH WINDSOR — Local police arrested a Manchester man on a burglary charge Sunday after they say a resident scared him off when he tried breaking into her Troy Road home. Andre J. Cancel, 36, was charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree breach of peace. He was released on $2,500 bond and is due to appear in state Superior Court in Manchester on Sept. 28.
Norwalk Police Officer Attacked, Beaten At Annual Festival
A Fairfield County police officer suffered a broken arm and head injury after being attacked by two men at an annual community festival. The incident occurred in Norwalk around 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Oyster Festival. According to Lt. Terrence Blake, of the Norwalk Police, officers working the...
Register Citizen
Norwalk mayor condemns alleged assault of police officer at Oyster Festival
NORWALK — A man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly assaulting a police officer attempting to break up a fight, police said. Ezekial Syphrette, 31, of Quintard Avenue, was charged with assault of a police officer, interfering with a police officer and breach of peace, officials said in a release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Man broke into South Windsor home
SOUTH WINDSOR — Police charged a Manchester man Sunday with breaking into a home after the resident saw him in her backyard. The resident of the home on Troy Road told police that she saw Andre Cancel, 36, talking on the phone in her backyard, saying to someone that he thought that the “house was abandoned.”
ABA Journal
Lawyer faces charges after video shows him slapping another attorney
Updated: A Connecticut lawyer is facing criminal charges after a television viewer forwarded a video showing him slapping another person to News 12 Connecticut. Naugatuck, Connecticut, lawyer Robert Serafinowicz, 43, was charged Sept. 7 with third-degree assault on an elderly person and breach of peace, report the Associated Press and the Connecticut Post.
Know Him? Police Look To ID Person Who Entered Girl’s Bedroom At Bristol Home
Police are asking the public for help identifying a person who allegedly entered the room of a young girl at a home in Connecticut during the early morning hours. The incident took place in Hartford County around 4:40 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10 in Bristol on Ivy Drive. According to Lt....
Eyewitness News
‘No criminal evidence’ in case of stained rug pulled from Farmington River
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Farmington and state police looked into a stained rug that was found in the Farmington River by a social media influencer. Troopers announced on Monday morning, however, that there was no criminal evidence related to it. Investigators were called to the area of 1317 Farmington Ave....
RELATED PEOPLE
Register Citizen
New Haven police remember sergeant killed in 2008 on-duty crash
NEW HAVEN — City police marked the passing of Sgt. Dario Aponte, killed on Sept. 10, 2008 in an on-duty crash, on the anniversary of his death Saturday. Aponte, survived by his wife, Donna, and five children, was a member of the department for 17 years, officials said on Facebook.
Register Citizen
Police: ‘Unknown suspect’ entered Bristol girl’s room at night
BRISTOL — Police say a home invader was found in the bedroom of a local girl early Saturday morning. Bristol police were called to a residence on Ivy Drive at approximately 4:40 a.m. on Saturday. They determined a person had entered the residence before making his or her way into the girl’s bedroom. The person fled the residence when confronted by the girl, according to police.
Eyewitness News
Man wanted for larceny at rest area
DARIEN, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are attempting to identify a male involved in a larceny. The male is wanted for a larceny that occurred at the I-95 Southbound Darien Rest area earlier this morning. The male was last seen getting into a Gold colored 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, according to...
Register Citizen
Car break-in at Southbury Dog Park follows three similar vehicular smash-and-grab incidents
SOUTHBURY — Shortly after launching investigations into three vehicle burglaries in town, police added another to their list following an incident at the Southbury Dog Park. Police said they were called to the park on Roxbury Road around 6:40 p.m. Sept. 2, for a report of a suspicious person in a white minivan in the parking lot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police Investigate After Rug Pulled From Farmington River
Connecticut State Police say a rug pulled from a river by a social media influencer/paranormal investigator has found no evidence it was related to a crime. Detectives from the Major Crime Squad, responded to the Farmington River on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m. and at the request of Farmington Police after reports of a rug found by a social media influencer, Sean Austin.
Woman Turns Herself In To Police For Violent Greenwich Store Robbery, Police Say
A 24-year-old woman turned herself in to police for the alleged Fairfield County robbery in which an employee was severely injured when she was run over by the getaway car. Kristen A. McKenzie, of Metairie, Louisiana, surrendered to Greenwich Police on Friday, Sept. 9 for the robbery which took place on Saturday, June 25.
NewsTimes
Attorneys for teen accused of killing Fairfield Prep's James McGrath get more time to review evidence
MILFORD — A teenager's case in connection with the fatal stabbing of James McGrath earlier this year has been continued to November while his attorneys review the evidence against him. Raul Eliah Valle, 16, appeared in state Superior Court in Milford Monday morning with his parents while more than...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Person Shot
2022-09-11@6:21pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person arrived at Bridgeport Hospital shot in the leg. Police say the victim was uncooperative and it is not known where the shooting ocurred.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Under Influence Flees Scene Of Route 8 Crash In Waterbury, Police Say
A Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash while driving under the influence. The incident took place around 10:15 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8 in Waterbury. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 northbound, south of Exit #36,...
News 12
State police: No criminal evidence related to rug found in Farmington River
There is no criminal evidence tied to the stained rug pulled from the Farmington River, state police say. State police were called Sunday after a rug was pulled from the Farmington River not far from the former properties of Fotis Dulos and his company the Fore Group. Social media influencer...
Eyewitness News
Three juveniles, 20-year-old charged following car theft in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police arrested three juveniles and a 20-year-old for stealing a car on Monday. Police say 20-year-old Tyanna White and three juveniles stole a Toyota Rav 4 from Acorn Drive in Middletown. According to police, the car was last seen in downtown Middletown and reports claimed the...
Comments / 0