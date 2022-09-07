Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
southgatv.com
American Pickers’ December plans in Georgia
CORDELE, GA- The American Pickers say they’re excited to be returning to Georgia!. They plan to film episodes of The History Channel’s hit television series throughout the area in December 2022. AMERICAN PICKERS is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History...
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta small business grants available
VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Council has allocated funds for a grant to help small businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic. The City of Valdosta, Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce, and the Black Business Alliance have partnered to support local small businesses. Valdosta City Council has allocated ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds to create a COVID-19 Small Business Grant program that is administered by a committee of local business leaders appointed by the city council. This program helps small businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
southgatv.com
Southwell Specialty Care opens in Valdosta
VALDOSTA, GA – Southwell recently announced the opening of their newest clinic in Valdosta, Southwell Specialty Care. The clinic, located at 2922-C North Oak St. in Valdosta, will offer bariatric surgical services as well as orthopedic services. Dr. Wes Turton, bariatric surgeon with South Georgia Surgical and Dr. Kyle Fleck, orthopedic surgeon with Georgia Sports Medicine, are now seeing patients at the new clinic.
Georgia shrimpers, tour guides sue over Golden Ray freighter capsize, pollution
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Fishermen, shrimpers and business owners dependent on coastal tourism have filed lawsuits over pollution caused when a cargo ship capsized off the Georgia coast in 2019. The two federal lawsuits filed last week in Georgia say the pollutants released by the capsize of the Golden...
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Georgia, Southeast of Atlanta
An earthquake struck Georgia tonight, according to USGS, with more than a dozen people using the “Did you feel it?” tool on the USGS website to report feeling it. The epicenter of the quake was southeast of Atlanta, roughly 8.5 miles southwest of Mansfield, Georgia; the depth of the magnitude 2.4 earthquake was shallow at only 1.6 km. The earthquake struck at 9:20 pm local time.
OPINION: Biomass bullies strike again in rural Georgia town
At an Adel City Council meeting in 2021, Treva Gear held up a bottle of ethyl mercaptan and asked City Council members i...
Carnivorous plant’s grisly last meal found during Georgia elementary class dissection
One of Georgia’s notorious meat-eating plants surprised a group of elementary school students by revealing its last meal — a lizard — was still in the process of being digested. The discovery was made as a regretful state biologist was dissecting a carnivorous pitcher plant. “During a...
WJCL
Did you feel it? Earthquake reported overnight in Georgia
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in the Peach State. Parts of Jasper and Butts counties experienced the 2.4 magnitude earthquake around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, officials did not receive any reports of damage related to...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia DPS mourns loss of Trooper
ATLANTA – The Georgia DPS morns the loss of a Trooper who collapsed after completing an exercise at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center. The Georgia Department of Public Safety is saddened to announce the line of duty death of a Trooper Cadet from the 113th Trooper School. Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree #847, along with other members of the 113th Trooper School, were performing a training exercise at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center on Thursday, September 8, 2022. After completion of the exercise, Trooper Cadet Dupree collapsed, and lifesaving measures were performed by trained medical staff on site. Trooper Cadet Dupree was rushed to a local hospital, where he passed away.
WMAZ
Trucks hauling beer, chicken parts cause problems in 2 separate wrecks in Georgia
ATLANTA — The Monday morning rush hour is off to a shaky start. There have been multiple wrecks on the roadways causing issues for commuters. 8:30 a.m. | Two of four lanes on I-75 are back open in Bartow County. 7 a.m. | A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer...
Deaths from family violence are rising in Georgia. Here’s why
Last year there were 212 family violence related deaths in Georgia — a nearly 50% increase over the previous year. The coronavirus pandemic is part of the explanation for the sharp rise, but there are other factors, including the difficulty in identifying when a death is related to family violence. For more on this, GPB’s Peter Biello spoke with Hall County Solicitor-General and board chair of the Georgia Commission on Family Violence Stephanie Woodard.
valdostatoday.com
southgatv.com
Guilty pleas in meth, heroin dealing cases
ALBANY, GA – Three Southwest Georgia residents with lengthy criminal records entered guilty pleas in Albany federal court this week in cases that involved the illegal possession or sale of firearms. Terry Allen Harris, Jr., 37, of Moultrie, Georgia, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute...
WJCL
Parts of Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry seeing inches of rainfall, more expected
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The weekend is here and rain chances will start to dip...but don't put away the umbrella just yet. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday and Sunday. If you have outdoor plans there will be many dry hours both days, but make sure to keep an umbrella near.
3 Georgia women arrested in coin operated gambling machine bust
HOMERVILLE — Three Georgia women were arrested Thursday and charged with operating unlicensed coin operated gambling machines. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 61-year-old Gloria Marshall, 65-year-old Patricia Thomas, and 55-year-old Lisa Trimble, all of Homerville, were arrested and charged with operating unlicensed COAMS (Felony), commercial gambling (Felony), and keeping a gambling place (Misdemeanor).
WALB 10
Popular Moultrie park getting new upgrades
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Main Street Park in Moultrie is currently completing renovations to make it a more comfortable and safer environment for the community. Renovations include shade structures, safety mats, fans and security cameras. Main Street Park is the most used in Moultrie. What used to be an old...
southgatv.com
When Can You Expect the New Cash Assistance to Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF Recipients?
The Veracity Report and Wild Orchid Media will help explain when and how those benefits can be expected by eligible Georgia residents. By now, most residents of Georgia know that Governor Brian Kemp recently authorized the payout of up to $350 to all Georgia residents who receive Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF benefits, but few know when or how they can expect to see that money. After coordinating with the Georgia Department of Health and Human Services to get legitimate answers, we will help make sense of that now.
