ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
southgatv.com

American Pickers’ December plans in Georgia

CORDELE, GA- The American Pickers say they’re excited to be returning to Georgia!. They plan to film episodes of The History Channel’s hit television series throughout the area in December 2022. AMERICAN PICKERS is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History...
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

City of Valdosta small business grants available

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Council has allocated funds for a grant to help small businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic. The City of Valdosta, Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce, and the Black Business Alliance have partnered to support local small businesses. Valdosta City Council has allocated ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds to create a COVID-19 Small Business Grant program that is administered by a committee of local business leaders appointed by the city council. This program helps small businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
VALDOSTA, GA
southgatv.com

Southwell Specialty Care opens in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, GA – Southwell recently announced the opening of their newest clinic in Valdosta, Southwell Specialty Care. The clinic, located at 2922-C North Oak St. in Valdosta, will offer bariatric surgical services as well as orthopedic services. Dr. Wes Turton, bariatric surgeon with South Georgia Surgical and Dr. Kyle Fleck, orthopedic surgeon with Georgia Sports Medicine, are now seeing patients at the new clinic.
VALDOSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Statesboro, GA
City
Savannah, GA
Valdosta, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Valdosta, GA
Government
City
Cumming, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Industry
City
Valdosta, GA
Valdosta, GA
Industry
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Georgia, Southeast of Atlanta

An earthquake struck Georgia tonight, according to USGS, with more than a dozen people using the “Did you feel it?” tool on the USGS website to report feeling it. The epicenter of the quake was southeast of Atlanta, roughly 8.5 miles southwest of Mansfield, Georgia; the depth of the magnitude 2.4 earthquake was shallow at only 1.6 km. The earthquake struck at 9:20 pm local time.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Power#Manufacturing Plant#Roofing#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Linus Business#Gaf Materials#Global Commerce
WJCL

Did you feel it? Earthquake reported overnight in Georgia

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in the Peach State. Parts of Jasper and Butts counties experienced the 2.4 magnitude earthquake around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, officials did not receive any reports of damage related to...
JASPER COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgia DPS mourns loss of Trooper

ATLANTA – The Georgia DPS morns the loss of a Trooper who collapsed after completing an exercise at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center. The Georgia Department of Public Safety is saddened to announce the line of duty death of a Trooper Cadet from the 113th Trooper School. Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree #847, along with other members of the 113th Trooper School, were performing a training exercise at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center on Thursday, September 8, 2022. After completion of the exercise, Trooper Cadet Dupree collapsed, and lifesaving measures were performed by trained medical staff on site. Trooper Cadet Dupree was rushed to a local hospital, where he passed away.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Deaths from family violence are rising in Georgia. Here’s why

Last year there were 212 family violence related deaths in Georgia — a nearly 50% increase over the previous year. The coronavirus pandemic is part of the explanation for the sharp rise, but there are other factors, including the difficulty in identifying when a death is related to family violence. For more on this, GPB’s Peter Biello spoke with Hall County Solicitor-General and board chair of the Georgia Commission on Family Violence Stephanie Woodard.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Construction
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
valdostatoday.com

Three Homerville women arrested for unlicensed gaming operation

HOMERVILLE – Three Homerville women were arrested for charges involving an unlicensed gambling operation on Pearson Highway. Homerville, GA (September 10, 2022) – On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Gloria Marshall, age 61, Patricia Thomas, age 65, and Lisa Trimble, age 55, all of Homerville, were arrested and charged with Operating Unlicensed COAMS (Felony), Commercial Gambling (Felony), and Keeping a Gambling Place (Misdemeanor). The GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, the Homerville Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol, and in cooperation with the Georgia Lottery Corporation executed search warrants at one unlicensed location at 3665 Pearson Highway in Homerville, and one residence.
HOMERVILLE, GA
southgatv.com

Guilty pleas in meth, heroin dealing cases

ALBANY, GA – Three Southwest Georgia residents with lengthy criminal records entered guilty pleas in Albany federal court this week in cases that involved the illegal possession or sale of firearms. Terry Allen Harris, Jr., 37, of Moultrie, Georgia, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute...
ALBANY, GA
The Georgia Sun

3 Georgia women arrested in coin operated gambling machine bust

HOMERVILLE — Three Georgia women were arrested Thursday and charged with operating unlicensed coin operated gambling machines. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 61-year-old Gloria Marshall, 65-year-old Patricia Thomas, and 55-year-old Lisa Trimble, all of Homerville, were arrested and charged with operating unlicensed COAMS (Felony), commercial gambling (Felony), and keeping a gambling place (Misdemeanor).
HOMERVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Popular Moultrie park getting new upgrades

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Main Street Park in Moultrie is currently completing renovations to make it a more comfortable and safer environment for the community. Renovations include shade structures, safety mats, fans and security cameras. Main Street Park is the most used in Moultrie. What used to be an old...
MOULTRIE, GA
southgatv.com

Women arrested in Clinch gambling bust

HOMERVILLE, GA – On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Gloria Marshall, age 61, Patricia Thomas, age 65, and Lisa Trimble, age 55, all of Homerville, were arrested and charged with Operating Unlicensed COAMS (Felony), Commercial Gambling (Felony), and Keeping a Gambling Place (Misdemeanor). The GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, the Homerville Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol, and in cooperation with the Georgia Lottery Corporation executed search warrants at one unlicensed location at 3665 Pearson Highway in Homerville, and one residence.
HOMERVILLE, GA
Wild Orchid Media

When Can You Expect the New Cash Assistance to Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF Recipients?

The Veracity Report and Wild Orchid Media will help explain when and how those benefits can be expected by eligible Georgia residents. By now, most residents of Georgia know that Governor Brian Kemp recently authorized the payout of up to $350 to all Georgia residents who receive Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF benefits, but few know when or how they can expect to see that money. After coordinating with the Georgia Department of Health and Human Services to get legitimate answers, we will help make sense of that now.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy