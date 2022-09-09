Read full article on original website
Packers star Aaron Rodgers goes full Peaky Blinders with haircut that has fans in frenzy
Is that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers or Arthur Shelby from the “Peaky Blinders”? If you think it’s the latter, we can’t really blame you. After all, Rodgers did show up sporting his best Arthur Shelby impersonation as they touched landed on the North Star state for their Week 1 showdown with the Minnesota […] The post Packers star Aaron Rodgers goes full Peaky Blinders with haircut that has fans in frenzy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Green Bay Packers star Jaire Alexander blasts coaching staff after blowout loss
Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander didn’t have much of a chance to stop star Minnesota Vikings wide
Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell’s bold plans for Justin Jefferson after win vs. Packers should put NFC North on notice
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was simply all over the place in his team’s 23-7 home win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. This dominant performance from him may have just provided rival teams in the NFC North with a sneak peek of what will be to come this season. Speaking after […] The post Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell’s bold plans for Justin Jefferson after win vs. Packers should put NFC North on notice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Packers vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022
The Green Bay Packers will travel to Minneapolis to open the start of their season against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. It’s time to examine our NFL odds series and execute a Packers-Vikings prediction and pick. The Packers went 13-4 and claimed the top seed in...
Packers.com
Packers elevate two for gameday
The Green Bay Packers elevated S Micah Abernathy and WR Juwann Winfree (juh-wann) from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Saturday.
Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan drop truth bomb on 49ers’ frustrating Week 1 loss to Bears
Trey Lance and Kyle Shanahan know they have no one to blame but themselves after the San Francisco 49ers lost their season-opener to the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers’ quarterback was abysmal in his first start as QB1, failing to throw for a touchdown and finishing 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception. Sure, Lance did show flashes of brilliance, carrying the ball 13 times for 54 yards to lead the team’s rushing attack. However, the fact is he wasn’t able to propel the offense further.
Yardbarker
Davante Adams Explains Reasoning Behind Trade Request To Packers
With the 2022 season quickly approaching, the Las Vegas Raiders are readying themselves to make some noise in the league. Armed with a new coaching staff and roster, the Raiders are a team to watch throughout the season. However, all eyes will be on Davante Adams, who can transform a team’s offenses single-handedly.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to flooded Soldier Field for Bears–Niners game
When the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers open their 2022-23 NFL season on Sunday, it looks like they’ll do it in less-than-ideal field conditions as the Soldier Field turf was nearly underwater during warmups ahead of Sunday afternoon’s game. As Stacey Dales of NFL Network reports, heavy...
Packers.com
A special tradition for a special cause
GREEN BAY – Cherry Starr is carrying on a tradition the way her late husband would want her to. After he retired from his Hall of Fame football career, former Packers quarterback Bart Starr would write letters to other QBs and NFL friends around this time of year, wishing them well during the upcoming season.
Packers.com
Game notes: Justin Jefferson's big day paves way for Vikings' offense
MINNEAPOLIS – The Packers went into Sunday's regular-season opener against the Minnesota Vikings knowing full well how critical it was to contain Justin Jefferson. As budding superstar receivers often do, Jefferson still managed to break open the game with six first-half catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns that helped catapult the Vikings to a 23-7 win over Green Bay in front of 66,959 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
‘That starts with me’: Matt LaFleur drops truth on ugly Packers loss
Despite being the heavy favorites to come out of Week 1 with a 1-0 record, the Green Bay Packers delivered quite possibly the most surprising performance of the weekend in a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Their offense looked lost, the defense looked lost-er, and folks online started wondering if the loss of Davante Adams would also cost spell the end of a push for the Super Bowl.
Packers.com
David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins out Sunday | Packers-Vikings inactives
MINNEAPOLIS -- Here are the inactives for Sunday's Packers-Vikings game at U.S. Bank Stadium:. Starting lineup announcement: 87 Romeo Doubs will start at WR, 73 Yosh Nijman will start at LT, 67 Jake Hanson will start at RG, 70 Royce Newman will start at RT. Minnesota Vikings. 6 S Lewis...
Packers.com
No easy answer for Packers' 'disappointing' coverage breakdowns vs. Vikings
GREEN BAY – An obvious question with regard to the Packers' defensive game plan against the Vikings is why top cornerback Jaire Alexander wasn't matched up more against star receiver Justin Jefferson. Head Coach Matt LaFleur explained Monday it's not that simple, in part because the Vikings wouldn't allow...
AthlonSports.com
NFL Games on TV Today (Sunday, Sept. 11)
The NFL season is back in full force on as Week 1 continues on Sunday, Sept. 11, with an exciting slate of 14 games. Schedule-makers planned some especially exciting games for the late slate and set up some explosive quarterback matchups. The late afternoon slate, in particular, is exciting with...
Packers.com
Inbox: It usually benefits the soul
The only good news is they've been here before. But that's literally the only good news. First game egg laying, again. Some sort of diabolical plot?. It's hard to fathom, but if the head coach can't explain it, nor can the quarterback, I sure as heck don't have the answers.
