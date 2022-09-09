Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo
The Cowboys' coaches and players aren't the only ones getting hyped up before kickoff on Sunday night. Dallas' cheerleaders are getting in the mood, too. Veteran Cowboys cheerleader Claire took to social media with her pregame message for the Bucs. "Coming for you👉🏻 @buccaneers," she wrote. She's clearly...
Look: Erin Andrews' Interview Outfit Is Going Viral
Erin Andrews appears to be ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pregame interviews earlier this weekend. Andrews, part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL team, is sporting quite the look for the interview. Now that's...
Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff
Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
Gisele's Ex-Boyfriend Makes Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear
It's safe to say that one of Gisele Bundchen's ex-boyfriends isn't the biggest fan of Tom Brady. Brady and Bundchen have been all over the tabloids lately, with rumors swirling about their marriage amid the quarterback's decision to keep playing football well into his 40s. One of Bundchen's ex-boyfriends has...
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Coach O's New Girlfriend Went Viral On Saturday
Coach O appears to be enjoying his life as a divorced, fired head football coach. The former LSU Tigers head coach, who got nearly $20 million when he was fired by the program, was spotted at a game over the weekend. Coach O was with his new girlfriend, apparently. "Hey,...
Look: Aaron Rodgers Furious On The Sideline Today
Aaron Rodgers is not a happy man on Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers are currently trailing the Minnesota Vikings, 10-0, to open the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough go for Rodgers, who's dealt with some frustrating dropped passes from his Davante Adams-less wide receivers unit. Rodgers is...
There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
Tom Brady Has Reportedly Made Decision On His NFL Future
Enjoy Tom Brady, NFL quarterback, while you can, everyone. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is reportedly planning on retiring for good following the 2022 season. The 2022 NFL season will be Brady's last as a quarterback. Brady, 45, "retired" earlier...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Erin Andrews Was Troy Aikman's Toughest Call: NFL World Reacts
Troy Aikman will make his ESPN debut later on Monday night. The longtime Fox Sports announcer left his home of nearly two decades for the Worldwide Leader earlier this offseason. He and Joe Buck are now the faces of ESPN's revamped "Monday Night Football" broadcast. When Aikman left Fox Sports,...
Look: NFL World Is Worried About Cris Collinsworth Tonight
Cris Collinsworth appears to be calling NBC's Sunday Night Football opener at less than peak strength. The longtime game analyst is in his usual spot in the booth alongside Mike Tirico for tonight's game between the Bucs and Cowboys at Jerry World. However, Collinsworth does not sound like his usual self.
Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job Rumor
Deion Sanders has been linked to some prominent head coaching jobs over the years. However, for now, the former NFL star has stayed put at Jackson State. Will Sanders consider leaving for a Power 5 job, though?. According to one report, Georgia Tech is expected to make a run at...
Cowboys Announce Starting Quarterback Decision After Injury
The Dallas Cowboys know who their starting quarterback will be moving forward. Head coach Mike McCarthy announced on Monday afternoon that Cooper Rush will be their starter until Dak Prescott is ready to come back. He also said that the team is going to explore all options regarding a third quarterback.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Sunday Night News
Sunday night marks the first game of the regular season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to a report from PEOPLE, the wife of the legendary NFL quarterback won't be in attendance. PEOPLE reports that supermodel Gisele Bundchen will not be attending the Bucs' first game of...
Colin Kaepernick Mentioned For Cowboys: NFL World Reacts
The Dallas Cowboys are in need of some help at the quarterback position following Dak Prescott's injury. Probably not, though a Monday morning report suggests there could be mutual interest between the free agent quarterback and the NFC East franchise. "I’m hearing from a credible source that Colin Kaepernick could...
NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Sideline Video
The Packers are currently trailing the Vikings, 10-0, on Sunday afternoon in Minnesota. It's been a frustrating start for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense. Green Bay, without Davante Adams, has struggled to move the ball vertically. The Packers have also dealt with some unfortunate dropped passes. Rodgers let his...
Cowboys Fans Calling For Cam Newton: NFL World Reacts
The Dallas Cowboys are going to be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott for a while. Dallas' starting quarterback suffered a hand injury in Sunday night's loss to Tampa Bay. Prescott will reportedly miss six to eight weeks, though an exact recovery time won't be known until post-surgery. Enter, Cam Newton?
Look: Postgame Video Of Nick Saban, Wife Terry Went Viral
Even Miss Terry was a bit stressed during Saturday's Alabama at Texas game. The Crimson Tide nearly fell on the road to the Longhorns, though Nick Saban's team was able to pull out the win late, emerging with a close victory. Following the game, Saban's longtime wife, Terry, joked that...
Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Bengals Photo Goes Viral
It hasn't been the best start to the 2022 regular season for Paige Spiranac. Thursday night, the former golf star turned sports media personality went with the Rams to take down the Bills. Of course, Buffalo throttled Los Angeles to start the 2022 regular season in impressive fashion. Sunday afternoon,...
NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo, Cowboys Speculation
The Dallas Cowboys could be in the quarterback market over the next several weeks. Dak Prescott is set to be out for the next six-to-eight weeks after suffering a thumb injury during Sunday night's game. He's set to have surgery in the coming days. One quarterback that could garner some...
Ndamukong Suh Wants Coaching Job: NFL World Reacts
Ndamukong Suh is arguably the best defensive player in the history of Nebraska's football program. The should-be 2009 Heisman Trophy winner has had a successful NFL career, though he's currently a free agent. However, he has another job in mind now. Head coach. Suh took to social media on Sunday...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
609K+
Followers
75K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0