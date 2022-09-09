Warith Alatishe played a starring role in Oregon State Basketball’s recent success in March. Now the Beavers will have to rebuild without him. It feels like ages ago since Oregon State Basketball was viewed in a positive light. But it was just 2021 when the Beavers went from no postseason hopes to not only winning the Pac-12 Tournament and getting the autobid, but also then making it to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament as a 12 seed.

