wtmj.com
UPDATE: I-94 reopens following shutdown in both directions because of standing water
UPDATE – As of 2:30 p.m., all lanes of I-94 in both directions had reopened. I-94 in Waukesha County was shut down in both directions Monday while crews worked to remove standing water. Drivers headed westbound were being diverted onto WIS 16, in order to allow crews to pump...
wtmj.com
I-94 shut down due to standing water
Flooding closed all lanes of eastbound I-94 in Waukesha County on Monday morning. Crews could be seen trying to push the water into storm drains. The flooding caused major backups. Check travel times here.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Elm Grove flooding; school bus stranded in water
ELM GROVE, Wis. - A school bus got stuck in thigh-high water during drop-off Monday morning, Sept. 12 at Pilgrim Park Middle School in Elm Grove. A Riteway bus pulled into the school lot the wrong way. Flooding shut down Pilgrim Parkway from Watertown Plank Road to Westover Road. Elm...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run, pedestrian struck on Brady Street
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 32, was taken to the hospital in grave condition after he was hurt in a hit-and-run crash near Brady and Franklin Place Sunday night, Sept. 11. He later died from his injuries. Police are looking for the driver who hit the man. Police said he...
Racine hit-and-run: 59-year-old man dead, police seeking suspect
A man is dead after a hit-and-run accident near Phillips and Washington in Racine on Sunday. The Racine Police Department responded to the scene and found a 59-year-old man dead in the street.
wpr.org
Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads
Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis head-on crash; 1 dead, several hurt
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police are investigating a head-on crash involving two vehicles at National Avenue and Lincoln Avenue. The wreck happened just before 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. Officials say several individuals were taken to hospitals for treatment of their injuries. The medical examiner's office said one...
wearegreenbay.com
Drunken driver hits parked squad car in Fond du Lac, vehicles towed
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old Fond du Lac resident hit a parked squad car early Sunday morning and was later arrested for Operating While Intoxicated. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the incident happened around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, when a City of Fond du Lac Police Officer had their squad car legally parked in front of the Fond du Lac County Communications Center.
CBS 58
UPMATTERS
Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dodge County police pursuit; Horicon man taken into custody
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating a police pursuit that happened in its county early on Saturday, Sept. 10. The sheriff's office received a complaint shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday of a vehicle westbound on State Highway 33 with no lights on. A deputy located the vehicle near Thompson Road and attempted to stop it after observing the car was also all over the road.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
City of Hartford addresses pedestrian crossing at E. Sumner Street and Hwy K | By Steve Volkert
September 11, 2022 – Hartford, WI – A select number of City of Hartford residents have requested a longer pedestrian crossing time at the intersection of E. Sumner Street and Hwy K. Those residents trying to get across the state highway are attempting to get to Walgreens for necessary prescriptions.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Muskego missing teens, Horn Park last known location
MUSKEGO, Wis. - Muskego police are looking for two missing teenagers, last seen Friday afternoon, Sept. 9. Gabbriella Stanley, 17, and Aunnie Way, 15, were last seen riding bikes near Horn Park. The park is in the area near Pioneer Drive and Janesville Road. They are believed to be together.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend motorcyclist OWI arrest; driving 86 mph in 30 mph zone
WEST BEND, Wis. - A 43-year-old West Bend motorcyclist was arrested late Thursday, Sept. 8 for allegedly operating while intoxicated. Officials say he was doing 86 miles per hour on his motorcycle where the speed limit was just 30. The West Bend man was arrested around 11 p.m. Thursday –...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha police pursuit; vehicle reaches 100 mph, suspect arrested
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A police pursuit involving Waukesha police reached speeds of 100 miles per hour early Saturday, Sept. 10. Officials say just before 2:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle on E. Main Street and Nike Drive in Waukesha. The vehicle increased its speed and failed to yield.
spectrumnews1.com
Officials urge residents to use less water after heavy rainfall in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Parts of southeastern Wisconsin remain under a flood watch until 1 p.m. Monday, and officials are urging residents to use less water in the midst of heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall began Sunday night and continued into the morning, where many areas received 4 to 6 inches of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine business swamped by rain; Fosters ReStore begins cleanup
RACINE, Wis. - Three months worth of rain fell in just one day. Now, Racine homes and businesses, like Fosters ReStore, are trying to dry out. "Here we are. We are completely flooded," said Dave Fricke. Fricke recorded his flood-filled footsteps after rain water soaked his Racine thrift shop on...
wlip.com
Kenosha Reacts As News of Emergency Room Closure Sets In
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenoshans are continuing to react to Friday’s news of Froedtert South’s closure of its emergency services at the former Kenosha Hospital on Sheridan Road. In a press release hospital officials announced that emergency and inpatient services will be moving to the former St Catherine’s Hospital...
