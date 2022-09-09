ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozaukee County, WI

wtmj.com

I-94 shut down due to standing water

Flooding closed all lanes of eastbound I-94 in Waukesha County on Monday morning. Crews could be seen trying to push the water into storm drains. The flooding caused major backups. Check travel times here.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Elm Grove flooding; school bus stranded in water

ELM GROVE, Wis. - A school bus got stuck in thigh-high water during drop-off Monday morning, Sept. 12 at Pilgrim Park Middle School in Elm Grove. A Riteway bus pulled into the school lot the wrong way. Flooding shut down Pilgrim Parkway from Watertown Plank Road to Westover Road. Elm...
ELM GROVE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver in Milwaukee; in grave condition

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that happened Sunday, Sept. 11 near Franklin Place and Brady Street. It occurred at approximately 11:53 p.m.,. The victim, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, was in the street when he was struck by a vehicle. The victim was transported to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run, pedestrian struck on Brady Street

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 32, was taken to the hospital in grave condition after he was hurt in a hit-and-run crash near Brady and Franklin Place Sunday night, Sept. 11. He later died from his injuries. Police are looking for the driver who hit the man. Police said he...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wpr.org

Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads

Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis head-on crash; 1 dead, several hurt

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police are investigating a head-on crash involving two vehicles at National Avenue and Lincoln Avenue. The wreck happened just before 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. Officials say several individuals were taken to hospitals for treatment of their injuries. The medical examiner's office said one...
WEST ALLIS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Drunken driver hits parked squad car in Fond du Lac, vehicles towed

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old Fond du Lac resident hit a parked squad car early Sunday morning and was later arrested for Operating While Intoxicated. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the incident happened around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, when a City of Fond du Lac Police Officer had their squad car legally parked in front of the Fond du Lac County Communications Center.
FOND DU LAC, WI
UPMATTERS

Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin

BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
BELGIUM, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dodge County police pursuit; Horicon man taken into custody

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating a police pursuit that happened in its county early on Saturday, Sept. 10. The sheriff's office received a complaint shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday of a vehicle westbound on State Highway 33 with no lights on. A deputy located the vehicle near Thompson Road and attempted to stop it after observing the car was also all over the road.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Muskego missing teens, Horn Park last known location

MUSKEGO, Wis. - Muskego police are looking for two missing teenagers, last seen Friday afternoon, Sept. 9. Gabbriella Stanley, 17, and Aunnie Way, 15, were last seen riding bikes near Horn Park. The park is in the area near Pioneer Drive and Janesville Road. They are believed to be together.
MUSKEGO, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend motorcyclist OWI arrest; driving 86 mph in 30 mph zone

WEST BEND, Wis. - A 43-year-old West Bend motorcyclist was arrested late Thursday, Sept. 8 for allegedly operating while intoxicated. Officials say he was doing 86 miles per hour on his motorcycle where the speed limit was just 30. The West Bend man was arrested around 11 p.m. Thursday –...
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha police pursuit; vehicle reaches 100 mph, suspect arrested

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A police pursuit involving Waukesha police reached speeds of 100 miles per hour early Saturday, Sept. 10. Officials say just before 2:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle on E. Main Street and Nike Drive in Waukesha. The vehicle increased its speed and failed to yield.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine business swamped by rain; Fosters ReStore begins cleanup

RACINE, Wis. - Three months worth of rain fell in just one day. Now, Racine homes and businesses, like Fosters ReStore, are trying to dry out. "Here we are. We are completely flooded," said Dave Fricke. Fricke recorded his flood-filled footsteps after rain water soaked his Racine thrift shop on...
RACINE, WI
wlip.com

Kenosha Reacts As News of Emergency Room Closure Sets In

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenoshans are continuing to react to Friday’s news of Froedtert South’s closure of its emergency services at the former Kenosha Hospital on Sheridan Road. In a press release hospital officials announced that emergency and inpatient services will be moving to the former St Catherine’s Hospital...
KENOSHA, WI

