wypr.org
The future of the Bay Bridge
Seven decades ago, the construction of the Bay Bridge was the largest public-works project in Maryland’s history. It knitted the Western and Eastern Shores together, and paved the way for economic growth in the nine eastern counties. Lydia Woolever, a senior editor for Baltimore Magazine, tells us about the...
Bay Journal
Escape the crowds, access the water at two new parks on Maryland’s Eastern Shore
Looking for someplace quiet to paddle along verdant shores? To follow butterflies flitting across fields of wildflowers and hear birds calling as you stroll through a forest? To picnic by the water or cast a fishing line?. Outdoor enthusiasts eager to get away from the crowds thronging many parks and...
wnav.com
Sewage Spill Closed Solomons Island Road in Annapolis
Officials say water supplies were not affected after a truck spilled watery sewage on Solomon's Island Road in Annapolis early this morning. Cleanup was completed by Noon. Anne Arundel County Fire Department and the Maryland Department of the Environment responded to the spill.
foxbaltimore.com
Speed camera to be placed along I-95 in Harford County next week
(WBFF) — The Maryland Transportation Authority says it will install a speed camera along Interstate 95 in Harford County next week. The camera will be installed in the construction zone on the southbound side of I-95 near Maryland Route 152 on September 19, according to MDTA. WATCH | Two...
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: Maryland Fleet Week brings ships, flyovers to Baltimore
By land, by air, by sea, Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover sails and soars into Baltimore City in honor of those who serve our country. | LINKS: Fleet Week website | Events | Fleets and vessels | About | FAQ. From aboard the USS Carter Hall in Port Covington, 11...
Danish ship gets in minor crash at Inner Harbor during Fleet Week
An accident with a Danish ship caused minor damage at the Inner Harbor during Fleet Week this morning, said Baltimore police.
Lengthy Delays Expected For Rockville Motorists After High-Voltage Power Line Goes Down Hear HS
An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Maryland as crews work to repair a downed power line near a Montgomery County high school. The Rockville City Police Department is advising motorists to avoid the area after a high-voltage power line fell near Richard Montgomery High School at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12.
belairnewsandviews.com
Michelle D’Alessandro becomes University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health’s Chief Nursing Officer
BEL AIR, Md. (September 9, 2022) – University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH) has appointed Michelle D’Alessandro, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, as the organization’s Chief Nursing Officer. D’Alessandro comes to UM UCH from Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where she most recently served as Senior Director...
fox5dc.com
Sewage truck leak causes morning delays in Annapolis area
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A sewage truck leak caused traffic delays Monday morning in the Annapolis area. The leak was reported around 5 a.m. near Route 2 and Home Port Drive prior to Route 665. Emergency crews were able to transfer the sewage to another truck. The road was reopened to...
bethesdamagazine.com
Residents call for more safety measures along Old Georgetown Road
Before more than 50 people — residents, elected officials, and planning and transportation experts — walked a nearly milelong stretch of Old Georgetown Road on Friday morning, Carlos Alvarenga took a moment to address the crowd. Alvarenga’s 18-year-old son, Enzo, was killed along that part of Old Georgetown...
Wbaltv.com
End of snow days? Anne Arundel County schools wants to implement virtual learning instead
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County is joining the growing list of schools implementing virtual learning days when schools close for snow. After blowing through its snow days last year and ending school on June 24, Anne Arundel County is looking for ways to cut down on snow days and actually end the year earlier, and the answer may be virtual learning.
Baltimore area transit advocates get first look at potential north-south alignments
Key lawmaker says state-run bus service in the Baltimore region has been "an utter failure." The post Baltimore area transit advocates get first look at potential north-south alignments appeared first on Maryland Matters.
bethesdamagazine.com
How a ‘dirty wellness’ retreat in rural Maryland did my mind and body good
I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland, and my guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist. He is also sticking his tongue out.
Maryland Stadium Authority in discussions on new leases with Orioles, Ravens
(The Center Square) – With $1.2 billion on the table, the Maryland Stadium Authority continues to work closely with the state’s two professional sports teams on new leases. The Maryland Stadium Authority said it continues to have discussions surrounding leases with Major League Baseball’s Baltimore Orioles and the National Football League’s Baltimore Ravens for agreements that would […]
Inside Nova
Metro changing names of two stations in Fairfax County
And, sorry, Wahoos, but West Falls Church is no longer affiliated with U.Va. Those are two of five station name changes being implemented by Metro this weekend, as requested by the local jurisdictions and approved by the Metro board, according to a news release. Effective Sunday, the Tysons Corner stop...
Who’s hosting a fundraiser for Wes Moore this month? Who isn’t?
The list of events reveals a lot about the circles Moore travels in and the powerbrokers who are trying to gain influence with him. The post Who’s hosting a fundraiser for Wes Moore this month? Who isn’t? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
mocoshow.com
Did you know that you can bike all the way from Montgomery County to Downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania without ever leaving a Bike Trail?
Originally published in October 2020, by Tom Merritt. By using both the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Trail (C&O Canal), as well as the Great Allegheny Passage Rail-Trail (dubbed “America’s Friendliest Long-Distance Rail-Trail”), you can bike all the way from the Southernmost point in Montgomery County all the way to the Steel City without ever needing to bike on a road. The Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Trail starts in Georgetown and follows the Potomac River to Cumberland, Maryland. Then the Great Allegheny Passage Rail-Trail goes the rest of the way from Cumberland, making its way past the Mason-Dixon Line, through the Appalachian Mountains and finishing up in Downtown Pittsburgh.
Washington Examiner
Metro announces name changes to five stations
Five Metro stops in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area will be renamed Sunday, Metro announced on Thursday. Each color line will have a newly named station. White Flint (red) will become North Bethesda, Largo Town Center (blue/gray) will be Downtown Largo, Tysons Corner (gray) will be Tysons, Prince George's Plaza (yellow/green) will be Hyattsville Crossing, and West Falls Church's secondary VT/UVA name (orange) will just include VT.
chesapeakefamily.com
Teacher Salaries in Maryland
Teacher salaries in Maryland aren’t competitive enough to attract and retain talented teachers. This is bound to be a long term problem if we want good, qualified teachers to educate and prepare our future workforce. According to the Maryland State Board of Education 5,516 teachers, close to 10% left the profession. Reasons vary from retirement to burnout to better opportunities, but there is no doubt there is a shortage of teachers and no end in sight. Anne Arundel County and TAAAC (the Teachers’ Union) reached a bargaining agreement in early September for a 4% cost of living increase. Even with that increase, salaries for teachers are lower than other professions with the same educational requirements.
Wbaltv.com
Severe storms move through Maryland, bringing heavy rain
UPDATE (5:07 p.m.) -- Tornado warning canceled in northwestern Charles County. UPDATE (5:00 p.m.) -- A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Dumfries, Virginia, or near Quantico, moving northeast at 15 mph. UPDATE (4:52) -- The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for northwestern Charles...
